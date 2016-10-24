ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END THIRD QUARTER 2016 AND UPDATED INVESTMENT GUIDELINES

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

ENR Russia Invest SA /

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END

THIRD QUARTER 2016 AND UPDATED INVESTMENT GUIDELINES

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



("Company")





Press Release

Geneva, 24 October 2016











ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END

THIRD QUARTER 2016 AND UPDATED INVESTMENT GUIDELINES











ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END THIRD QUARTER 2016







At 30 September 2016 the unaudited attributable net asset value of ENR Russia

Invest SA was CHF 17.51 per share.







UPDATED INVESTMENT GUIDELINES







On 24 October 2016 the board of directors of the Company approved updated

investment guidelines for the Company. The updated investment guidelines are as

follows:







"... ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA INVESTMENT GUIDELINES







1. Investment Objective







To invest in private and public companies across different industry sectors

as well as the real estate sector and to do so predominately in Russia and

other Commonwealth of Independent States countries and in the Baltic States

and to manage the asset portfolio to achieve long term capital appreciation

on invested capital.







2. Investment Policy







The investment philosophy is growth-oriented and the focus is primarily on

longer term strategies and capital appreciation. However, from time to time

there may be certain investments which have a shorter investment horizon,

reflecting specific opportunities or taking account of prevailing market



conditions. At times the asset portfolio may comprise entirely of cash or

cash equivalents.







3. Investment Instruments







Investments will be done primarily through equity and/or equity related

and/or debt instruments or derivatives instruments.







Where capital resources have not been not fully invested, same may be

invested in a range of investment products, money market instruments,

investment instruments issued by governments, financial institutions or

companies, denominated in the currency of the country where investments are

made or in any freely convertible currency. The Company may take temporary

defensive positions if the investment manager determines that opportunities

for capital appreciation are limited or that significant diminutions in

value may occur.







From time to time all or part of risks associated with investments may be

hedged through the defensive use of derivative transactions, including, but

not limited to, futures, options, swaps or any combination thereof.







From time to time leverage may be used in a manner commensurate with

reasonable risk management to achieve investment objectives.







4. Investment Process and Factors considered







While investment criteria may vary depending upon the type of transaction,

factors taken into consideration when analysing potential investments

include:







* Attractive valuations and purchase prices;

* Strength, depth and commitment of the management team;

* Existence of a coherent and realistic long term business plan;

* Relevant asset values;

* Corporate governance issues;

* Identifiable exit strategies;

* Risk management; and

* Active post-acquisition investment approach.







Investment opportunities will be identified and analysed by the investment

manager or its delegates or agents within the framework of the investment

guidelines. The investment manager or its delegates or agents will manage

the screening process and, inter alia, conduct interviews with management

and owners with the objective of aligning differing interests. The

investment manager's responsibilities include valuations, market analyses,

competition analyses, debt capacity calculations, bid tactics, tax

optimizing holding structures, financing structures, raising of debt

finance, management incentives, personnel reinforcements required, due

diligence processes and the intended exit strategy.







Day-to-day investment decisions will be made by the investment committee in

accordance with the investment guidelines, as determined by the board of

directors







5. Amendments







The investment guidelines may be amended by the board of directors at any

time, in whole or in part. Amendments will become effective upon their

approval by the board of directors (after expiry of any notice period for

regulatory publications which may be required). The Company may from time

to time impose further investment restrictions, compatible with or in the

interest of investors, or, in certain circumstances, in order to comply

with relevant country laws and regulations.







Resolved by the board of directors on 24 October 2016 ..."









Pursuant to listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange updated investment guidelines

have to be published at least one month prior to their entry into force.

Consequently the Company's updated investment guidelines will come into force on

26 November 2016.







The updated investment guidelines are also available on ENR's website at

www.enr.ch.







Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626







ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real

estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the

Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information

on ENR Russia Invest is available on the company website www.enr.ch





Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/143040/R/2050968/767270.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ENR Russia Invest SA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.enr.ch/Home/



PressRelease by

ENR Russia Invest SA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 18:30

Language: English

News-ID 502410

Character count: 7518

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ENR Russia Invest SA

Stadt: Geneva





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease