Wereldhave N.V.: Change to the organisation of Wereldhave in the Netherlands

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Erik Schmit will step down as a director of Wereldhave Netherlands with effect
from November 1, 2016. He joined Wereldhave in March 2016 and has decided to
pursue his career elsewhere. The Board of management respectfully accepts his
decision and thanks him for his efforts. Erik Schmit will remain available as an
advisor to the Board until December 31, 2016.
He will be succeeded by Pieter Polman. Pieter joined Wereldhave in 2011 and was
the Head of Leasing in the Netherlands during the past three years. Under his
management, Wereldhave posted strong leasing results. In spite of a retail
sector that is currently characterised by bankruptcies, Wereldhave's occupancy
of the Dutch portfolio improved over the past three years due to pro-active
management.
The Board of Management of Wereldhave N.V. wishes Pieter Polman lots of success
in his new position.
Information for the press:
Richard W. Beentjes
E richard.beentjes(at)wereldhave.com
T + 31 20 702 78 39
Information for analysts:
Jaap-Jan Fit
E jaapjan.fit(at)wereldhave.com
T + 31 20 702 78 43
Press Release change organisation Wereldhave Netherlands:
http://hugin.info/134202/R/2050787/767275.pdf
Source: Wereldhave N.V. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.wereldhave.com
Date: 10/24/2016 - 17:06
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Wereldhave N.V.
Stadt: Schiphol
