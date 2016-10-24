Wereldhave N.V.: Change to the organisation of Wereldhave in the Netherlands

Erik Schmit will step down as a director of Wereldhave Netherlands with effect

from November 1, 2016. He joined Wereldhave in March 2016 and has decided to

pursue his career elsewhere. The Board of management respectfully accepts his

decision and thanks him for his efforts. Erik Schmit will remain available as an

advisor to the Board until December 31, 2016.



He will be succeeded by Pieter Polman. Pieter joined Wereldhave in 2011 and was

the Head of Leasing in the Netherlands during the past three years. Under his

management, Wereldhave posted strong leasing results. In spite of a retail

sector that is currently characterised by bankruptcies, Wereldhave's occupancy

of the Dutch portfolio improved over the past three years due to pro-active

management.



The Board of Management of Wereldhave N.V. wishes Pieter Polman lots of success

in his new position.





Information for the press:

Richard W. Beentjes

E richard.beentjes(at)wereldhave.com

T + 31 20 702 78 39





Information for analysts:

Jaap-Jan Fit

E jaapjan.fit(at)wereldhave.com

T + 31 20 702 78 43





