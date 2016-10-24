LivaNova PLC to Present at the Credit Suisse Annual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN)

("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology and

innovation company, today announced that André-Michel Ballester, Chief Executive

Officer of LivaNova, and Vivid Sehgal, Chief Financial Officer of LivaNova, will

both be participating in a discussion at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.



The discussion is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on

Tuesday, November 8, 2016. It will be available to all interested parties

through a live audiocast accessible via the investor relations section of

LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately

10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. A replay

of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website approximately 24 hours

after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.



About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of

Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and

Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in

neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful

solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare

systems.



The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is headquartered

in London, U.K.



For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:



Investor Relations and Media



Karen King

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262

Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332

e-mail: corporate.communications(at)livanova.com

















