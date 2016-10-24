LivaNova PLC to Present at the Credit Suisse Annual Healthcare Conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LONDON, Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN)
("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology and
innovation company, today announced that André-Michel Ballester, Chief Executive
Officer of LivaNova, and Vivid Sehgal, Chief Financial Officer of LivaNova, will
both be participating in a discussion at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.
The discussion is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on
Tuesday, November 8, 2016. It will be available to all interested parties
through a live audiocast accessible via the investor relations section of
LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately
10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. A replay
of the webcast will be available on the LivaNova website approximately 24 hours
after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of
Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and
Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in
neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful
solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare
systems.
The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is headquartered
in London, U.K.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:
Investor Relations and Media
Karen King
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262
Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332
e-mail: corporate.communications(at)livanova.com
