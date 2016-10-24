(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Leading International Port Operator ICTSI for
Reliability in Extreme Environments
Rugged JLT VERSO(TM) 12 mobile computers keep containers moving during hottest
Middle-Eastern summer temperatures at Basra Gateway Terminal in Iraq
Växjö, Sweden, 24(th) October 2016 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading
developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments,
announces that it has successfully delivered a total of 50 JLT VERSO(TM) 12
mobile computers to the Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT). BGT, which is operated by
leading terminal operator International Container Terminal Services Inc.
(ICTSI), is Iraq's premier container and multi-purpose cargo handling facility
at the port of Umm Qasr. This order represents the third port in the ICTSI group
that uses JLT mobile computers, following major design wins at Baltic Container
Terminal (BCT) in Gdynia, Poland, and Batumi International Container Terminal
(BICTL) in Batumi, Georgia. BGT opened an extension to its facility on 12(th)
October 2016, with the first container lifted by one of two new ship-to-shore
cranes during the opening ceremony.
Working with its key contractor and business partner Autepra, JLT delivered 50
VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers prior to the opening of BGT's new facility. The
computers are operated with new equipment including reach stackers, terminal
tractors, and forklifts. All the BGT computers are used with the Navis N4
terminal operating system (TOS).
In this part of the Middle East, temperatures can reach the extremes on a daily
basis, so it's essential that the computers used can withstand this environment
to ensure that operations keep running seamlessly. Any interruption in service,
however small, can have massive knock-on effects on productivity.
"Basra Gateway Terminal has one of the harshest operating environments for a
port terminal in the world," says Sebastiano Cerneka, ICTSI's Head of IT for
Europe and the Middle East. "This summer, we recorded a temperature of 53°C, the
hottest in the Western Hemisphere. During that time the JLT VERSO 12 computers,
which are not used in air conditioned environments, kept working. Being able to
rely on JLT's VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers means we can continue to meet the
needs of shipping lines and cargo shippers despite the extreme weather and
temperatures we experience as a matter of course."
"While the key challenge for the rugged mobile computers supplied to BGT is
absolute reliability in extreme temperatures, seamless integration with the
port's systems was also critical," points out Tomas Girdzevicius, CEO, Autepra.
"Selecting JLT's VERSO 12 rugged mobile computers meant the temperature
requirement could be met with a computer that's pre-certified as ready to work
with the terminal operating system BGT was already using. Integration was
therefore as quick and straightforward as possible."
Equipped with Intel® Atom Quad Core(TM) Series processors, the VERSO 12
computer is the latest generation of high-performance vehicle-mounted PCs from
JLT that are developed from the ground up for use in the harshest environments
and for business-critical functions. JLT's entire VERSO range has been validated
as ready for integration into any shipping port or terminal running Navis N4.
About JLT Mobile Computers
JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for
demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured
in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in
the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme
temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as
transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military
and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US,
complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and
local support. JLT has delivered over 90,000 PCs since its inception and the
company's turnover in 2015 was SEK 81 million. The headquarters in Växjö,
Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The
company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX,
First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium as Certified Advisor. For additional
information, please visit www.jltmobile.com.
More information:
http://www.jltmobile.com
