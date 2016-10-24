Sword Group: 2016 Third Quarterly Results - Revenue: Euros39.7 M - EBITDA Margin: 15.2 %

2016 Third Quarterly Results



Revenue: Euros39.7 M



EBITDA Margin: 15.2 %



Organic Growth: + 17.2 % (at constant exchange rate)



Sword Group YTD 2016 (1) (2)



Consolidated Revenue: Euros119.8 M



EBITDA margin: 15.4 %



Organic Growth at constant exchange rate: + 17.8 %



(1) non audited figures



(2) % calculated from figures in EurosK







Windhof - October 24th 2016



Consolidated Accounts





+-------------------------------------------------------

| Q3 (1) (2)

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| EurosM | 2016 | 2015 | Consolidated Growth

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| Revenue | 39.7 | 33.7 | + 17.6 %

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| EBITDA | 6.0 | 5.2 | + 15.4 %

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| EBITDA Margin | 15.2 % | 15.5 % | -

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------





(1) non audited figures



(2) % calculated from figures in EurosK





+-------------------------------------------------------

| YTD (1) (2)

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| EurosM | 2016 | 2015 | Consolidated Growth

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| Revenue | 119.8 | 101.5 | + 18.0 %

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| EBITDA | 18.5 | 15.7 | + 17.8 %

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------

| EBITDA Margin | 15.4 % | 15.5 % | -

+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------





(1) non audited figures



(2) % calculated from figures in EurosK





ANALYSIS



During the third quarter, the Group has outperformed in terms of organic growth

at constant exchange rates. Organic growth amounted to 17.2 % for this period.



The distribution per sector was as follows:



- Software + 14.5 %



- Services + 18.5 %



OUTLOOK



The Group will outperform in relation to its annual target of 15% organic growth

at constant exchange rates and confirms its target of an EBITDA margin of 15%.



As a reminder, the Horizon 2020 plan presented to the market on 5 September

targets a revenue trend of Euros300 M for 2020 with an EBITDA rate equal to or

greater than 14.5%.



Investor Relations



e investorrelations(at)sword-group.lu



1 500+ staff



Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B



ISIN Code: FR0004180578



ICB : 9530 Software & Computer Services



Indices:



CAC® Small



CAC® Mid & Small



CAC® All-Tradable



CAC® All-Share



About Sword Group



SWORD has 1 500 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents

to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, SWORD has since 2000

acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business

project management.



With SWORD you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local

commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.



Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our

staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm

to accompany you throughout your projects.



The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute

to our positioning and our differenciation on niche markets.



Thanks to its recognised competences in over 20 countries, Sword benefits from

the trust of prestigious references such as: Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the

European Union, the National Payment and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the

United Nations Organisation, etc.



Consulting and IT Services: SWORD commits for the most part to fixed-price

contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in

different specialised fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate

search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks,

Data and Business Intelligence, Web and Mobile development, infrastructure and

cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop

publishing and intellectual property.



Software: SWORD develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance

sectors (SWORD Active Risk and SWORD Achiever), Intellectual Property (SWORD

Intellect), Health (SWORD Orizon), Desktop Publishing (SWORD Kami), Predictive

Analysis (SWORD Insight) and Asset Finance (SWORD Apak).



To find more about on our expertise, join us on www.sword-group.com



Sword Group - 2016 Third Quarterly results:

http://hugin.info/143591/R/2050983/767285.pdf







