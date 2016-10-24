(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sword Group
2016 Third Quarterly Results
Revenue: Euros39.7 M
EBITDA Margin: 15.2 %
Organic Growth: + 17.2 % (at constant exchange rate)
Sword Group YTD 2016 (1) (2)
Consolidated Revenue: Euros119.8 M
EBITDA margin: 15.4 %
Organic Growth at constant exchange rate: + 17.8 %
(1) non audited figures
(2) % calculated from figures in EurosK
Windhof - October 24th 2016
Consolidated Accounts
+-------------------------------------------------------
| Q3 (1) (2)
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| EurosM | 2016 | 2015 | Consolidated Growth
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| Revenue | 39.7 | 33.7 | + 17.6 %
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| EBITDA | 6.0 | 5.2 | + 15.4 %
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| EBITDA Margin | 15.2 % | 15.5 % | -
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
(1) non audited figures
(2) % calculated from figures in EurosK
+-------------------------------------------------------
| YTD (1) (2)
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| EurosM | 2016 | 2015 | Consolidated Growth
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| Revenue | 119.8 | 101.5 | + 18.0 %
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| EBITDA | 18.5 | 15.7 | + 17.8 %
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
| EBITDA Margin | 15.4 % | 15.5 % | -
+---------------+--------+--------+---------------------
(1) non audited figures
(2) % calculated from figures in EurosK
ANALYSIS
During the third quarter, the Group has outperformed in terms of organic growth
at constant exchange rates. Organic growth amounted to 17.2 % for this period.
The distribution per sector was as follows:
- Software + 14.5 %
- Services + 18.5 %
OUTLOOK
The Group will outperform in relation to its annual target of 15% organic growth
at constant exchange rates and confirms its target of an EBITDA margin of 15%.
As a reminder, the Horizon 2020 plan presented to the market on 5 September
targets a revenue trend of Euros300 M for 2020 with an EBITDA rate equal to or
greater than 14.5%.
Investor Relations
e investorrelations(at)sword-group.lu
Sword Group
1 500+ staff
Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B
ISIN Code: FR0004180578
ICB : 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices:
CAC® Small
CAC® Mid & Small
CAC® All-Tradable
CAC® All-Share
About Sword Group
SWORD has 1 500 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents
to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, SWORD has since 2000
acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business
project management.
With SWORD you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local
commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our
staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm
to accompany you throughout your projects.
The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute
to our positioning and our differenciation on niche markets.
Thanks to its recognised competences in over 20 countries, Sword benefits from
the trust of prestigious references such as: Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the
European Union, the National Payment and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the
United Nations Organisation, etc.
Consulting and IT Services: SWORD commits for the most part to fixed-price
contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in
different specialised fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate
search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks,
Data and Business Intelligence, Web and Mobile development, infrastructure and
cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop
publishing and intellectual property.
Software: SWORD develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance
sectors (SWORD Active Risk and SWORD Achiever), Intellectual Property (SWORD
Intellect), Health (SWORD Orizon), Desktop Publishing (SWORD Kami), Predictive
Analysis (SWORD Insight) and Asset Finance (SWORD Apak).
To find more about on our expertise, join us on www.sword-group.com
© Sword Group
2, rue d'Arlon
L-8399 Windhof
Sword Group - 2016 Third Quarterly results:
http://hugin.info/143591/R/2050983/767285.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SWORD Group via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sword-group.com
Date: 10/24/2016 - 17:35
Language: English
News-ID 502414
Character count: 6006
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SWORD Group
Stadt: St-Didier-Au-Mont-d'Or
Number of hits: 44
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.091
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|185
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.