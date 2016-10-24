SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





SpareBank 1 SMN has on 24 October purchased 27,846 equity certificates at a

price of NOK 58.16 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings

programme for employees.



After this transaction the bank owns 32,086 ECC's.



Reference is made to the stock exchange notices dated 15 December 2015 and 11

and 15 March 2016 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is

also made to the stock exchange notice of 1 April 2016, in which the

authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from

SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.



Trondheim, 24 October 2016

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









