SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SpareBank 1 SMN has on 24 October purchased 27,846 equity certificates at a
price of NOK 58.16 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings
programme for employees.
After this transaction the bank owns 32,086 ECC's.
Reference is made to the stock exchange notices dated 15 December 2015 and 11
and 15 March 2016 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is
also made to the stock exchange notice of 1 April 2016, in which the
authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from
SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.
Trondheim, 24 October 2016
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.smn.no
Date: 10/24/2016 - 16:07
Language: English
News-ID 502416
Character count: 1346
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SpareBank 1 SMN
Stadt: Trondheim
Number of hits: 34
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.091
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|177
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.