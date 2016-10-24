Favro Introduces Its Online Collaboration Platform to The Enterprise

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Favro Enterprise brings a new level of agile management and collaboration to
enterprise workforces
UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Favro, an online planning and
collaboration tool, is launching its enterprise platform bringing agile
management practices to global, large-scale workforces. Favro Enterprise comes
from the Swedish award-winning project management software firm Hansoft. Team
Hansoft has spent the past decade designing efficient and innovative tools to
enhance agile project management and team collaboration in organizations
developing software and hardware products.
"We wanted to bring agile to all. Not just for product developers but also teams
doing sales, marketing, executive management, everyone in the organization. With
Favro we built a planning and collaboration tool as easy to use as the simplest
tools in the market, yet powerful enough to to tackle today's enterprise
workplace complexities," said Patric Palm, CEO and co-founder. "Enterprises can
no longer afford to make a trade-off between ease of use for everyone and
enterprise-scale collaboration abilities. With Favro Enterprise, they can now
have both."
As teams in modern organizations become more and more autonomous, they also
start choosing their own tools. This has the side-effect of creating silos
within organizations and making cross-team collaboration more difficult. Favro
Enterprise, accessible both online and through its mobile app, is designed for
large-scale organizations to easily fill collaboration gaps allowing teams to
better adapt to changing environments and work towards bigger goals together.
With Favro, enterprises can migrate to a cloud based tool liked by teams and
CFOs alike, while maintaining the right level of IT governance, compliance, and
security.
Favro Enterprise also allows organizations to add features and workflow power-
apps where and when they need them. Teams can integrate Favro with other apps
they currently use including services from Google, Slack, and GitHub to automate
and stay synchronized. Teams can also use webhooks and the REST API to connect
Favro to even more data sources, ensuring work is always relevant and up to
date.
Leading up to the public release of Favro Enterprise, the free and standard
plans have been in soft-launch. Early customers have been able to experience
Favro Enterprise capabilities and the tool's usability across their
organizations. Unity Technologies, the leading global game industry software, is
one.
"Our teams are creative and passionate in everything they do. That's our culture
worldwide. They work autonomously and pick the tools they think best will help
them reach their goals. I'm impressed how rapidly Favro has gained popularity
and is spreading from team to team at Unity," said David Helgason, Founder of
Unity Technologies.
"We really like using Favro. It's very intuitive and easy to use, yet it has the
power our developers need to maintain a project's overview both on an
individual, team, and department level at all times. This creates a well working
alignment among global teams while also promoting team and individual
empowerment," said Ulas Karademir, Director of Core Technology and Operations at
Unity Technologies. "Favro integrates well with other tools and the extra power-
apps gives us the management capabilities we need to be efficient leaders and
team players. It makes project management fun for us at Unity."
About Favro
Favro is an online planning and collaboration tool built to empower teams and
leaders who embrace change and develop organically. Favro's intuitive and
adaptable interface makes it easy to collaborate with any team member in or
outside your organization on just about any project. To learn more about Favro
visit https://favro.com.
About Team Hansoft
From offices in Sweden, USA, Ukraine, Vietnam and Japan, Hansoft supports global
companies as they migrate to become Agile Enterprises. Team Hansoft's product
portfolio consists of Favro, offered in the cloud, and the on-premise product
Hansoft A3. Hansoft A3 has been in the market for a decade and is continuously
updated with bi-weekly releases. Hansoft A3 is used for team collaboration,
program and portfolio management in Agile development of products and services,
used in industries such as Electronics, Aerospace, Defence, Game Development,
and Telecom. Members at all levels in these organizations use Hansoft A3 for
Scrum and tailored agile methods, Kanban, collaborative Gantt scheduling, defect
tracking, real-time reporting, workload and portfolio analysis among other
things. To learn more about Team Hansoft, visit https://www.favro.com/company.
To learn more about Hansoft A3, visit https://hansoft.com.
Contact:
Tyler Balkin
tyler.balkin(at)walkersands.com
312-561-2482
