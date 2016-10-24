Favro Introduces Its Online Collaboration Platform to The Enterprise

Favro Enterprise brings a new level of agile management and collaboration to

enterprise workforces



UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Favro, an online planning and

collaboration tool, is launching its enterprise platform bringing agile

management practices to global, large-scale workforces. Favro Enterprise comes

from the Swedish award-winning project management software firm Hansoft. Team

Hansoft has spent the past decade designing efficient and innovative tools to

enhance agile project management and team collaboration in organizations

developing software and hardware products.



"We wanted to bring agile to all. Not just for product developers but also teams

doing sales, marketing, executive management, everyone in the organization. With

Favro we built a planning and collaboration tool as easy to use as the simplest

tools in the market, yet powerful enough to to tackle today's enterprise

workplace complexities," said Patric Palm, CEO and co-founder. "Enterprises can

no longer afford to make a trade-off between ease of use for everyone and

enterprise-scale collaboration abilities. With Favro Enterprise, they can now

have both."



As teams in modern organizations become more and more autonomous, they also

start choosing their own tools. This has the side-effect of creating silos

within organizations and making cross-team collaboration more difficult. Favro

Enterprise, accessible both online and through its mobile app, is designed for

large-scale organizations to easily fill collaboration gaps allowing teams to

better adapt to changing environments and work towards bigger goals together.

With Favro, enterprises can migrate to a cloud based tool liked by teams and

CFOs alike, while maintaining the right level of IT governance, compliance, and

security.



Favro Enterprise also allows organizations to add features and workflow power-



apps where and when they need them. Teams can integrate Favro with other apps

they currently use including services from Google, Slack, and GitHub to automate

and stay synchronized. Teams can also use webhooks and the REST API to connect

Favro to even more data sources, ensuring work is always relevant and up to

date.



Leading up to the public release of Favro Enterprise, the free and standard

plans have been in soft-launch. Early customers have been able to experience

Favro Enterprise capabilities and the tool's usability across their

organizations. Unity Technologies, the leading global game industry software, is

one.



"Our teams are creative and passionate in everything they do. That's our culture

worldwide. They work autonomously and pick the tools they think best will help

them reach their goals. I'm impressed how rapidly Favro has gained popularity

and is spreading from team to team at Unity," said David Helgason, Founder of

Unity Technologies.



"We really like using Favro. It's very intuitive and easy to use, yet it has the

power our developers need to maintain a project's overview both on an

individual, team, and department level at all times. This creates a well working

alignment among global teams while also promoting team and individual

empowerment," said Ulas Karademir, Director of Core Technology and Operations at

Unity Technologies. "Favro integrates well with other tools and the extra power-

apps gives us the management capabilities we need to be efficient leaders and

team players. It makes project management fun for us at Unity."



About Favro



Favro is an online planning and collaboration tool built to empower teams and

leaders who embrace change and develop organically. Favro's intuitive and

adaptable interface makes it easy to collaborate with any team member in or

outside your organization on just about any project. To learn more about Favro

visit https://favro.com.



About Team Hansoft



From offices in Sweden, USA, Ukraine, Vietnam and Japan, Hansoft supports global

companies as they migrate to become Agile Enterprises. Team Hansoft's product

portfolio consists of Favro, offered in the cloud, and the on-premise product

Hansoft A3. Hansoft A3 has been in the market for a decade and is continuously

updated with bi-weekly releases. Hansoft A3 is used for team collaboration,

program and portfolio management in Agile development of products and services,

used in industries such as Electronics, Aerospace, Defence, Game Development,

and Telecom. Members at all levels in these organizations use Hansoft A3 for

Scrum and tailored agile methods, Kanban, collaborative Gantt scheduling, defect

tracking, real-time reporting, workload and portfolio analysis among other

things. To learn more about Team Hansoft, visit https://www.favro.com/company.

To learn more about Hansoft A3, visit https://hansoft.com.



