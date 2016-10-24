MEDIA ADVISORY/ALERT: Diamanti and Red Hat Announce OpenShift Commons Webinar Revealing CI/CD DevOps Breakthroughs With Container Converged Infrastructure

With native Diamanti integration, OpenShift becomes first development platform to guarantee container performance across CI/CD development cycles

Diamanti -- the company focused on accelerating containers and data time-to-market with guaranteed service levels and workload isolation -- today announced a webinar that will provide a sneak preview of the integration of its container converged infrastructure system with the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

Continuous Integration (CI) is a popular development methodology that validates code with automated build and test processes to quickly identify and resolve defects. While CI dramatically improves developer productivity, organizations often find that high-volume automated testing creates computing challenges that require customized test platform environments.

Diamanti's converged infrastructure is purpose-built to serve developers and provides deep integration with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. The Red Hat-Diamanti combined solution supports containerized applications with rapid development-to-production rollouts and guaranteed high performance networking and storage resources, and delivers specific benefits to infrastructures supporting CI/CD:

- OpenShift and Diamanti allow rapid network and storage configuration for high-volume test scenarios through an API, rather than manually configuring infrastructure or relying on fixed configurations.

- Diamanti simplifies workload prioritization, keeps tests isolated from each other, and guarantees that long-running tests are not interrupted by short-running tests.

- Diamanti enables organizations to quickly emulate many different networking and storage variables in their CI pipeline. Rather than having to build out a massive hardware lab, organizations can virtualize the network and storage environments using Diamanti.

Diamanti was founded by veterans from Cisco, Veritas, and VMware to enable enterprise success with container technology that is heavily disrupting CTO and CIO organizations. While containers enable faster application development cycles, IT is slowed by today's virtualized model built for an older generation of applications. Successful container deployments require a robust, proactive approach that aligns business velocity, service levels, and budgets. Diamanti brings to market the first appliance purpose built for containerized applications that combines the ease of hyperconverged infrastructure with the unparalleled performance and efficiency of bare-metal containers. Diamanti accelerates time-to-market, guarantees real-time service levels, and consolidates containers with 90% utilization.

