       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Local


Lockdown and Search at Drumheller Institution - Medium Security Unit

ID: 502422
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Correctional Service Canada

On October 23, 2016 at about 6:30 p.m., a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

Contacts:
Drumheller Institution
Maureen Quintal
A/Assistant Warden, Management Services
(403) 820-6154



More information:
http://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

correctional-service-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 19:34
Language: English
News-ID 502422
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Correctional Service Canada
Stadt: DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Local




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.092
Registriert Heute: 21
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 210


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z