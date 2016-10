Lockdown and Search at Drumheller Institution - Medium Security Unit

(firmenpresse) - DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Correctional Service Canada

On October 23, 2016 at about 6:30 p.m., a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

Contacts:

Drumheller Institution

Maureen Quintal

A/Assistant Warden, Management Services

(403) 820-6154





More information:

http://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/



