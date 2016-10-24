Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. Extends Warrants

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. (TSX VENTURE: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") reports that, further to the news release of October 14, 2016, the Company has received consent from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of certain common share purchase warrants, which were issued pursuant to a private placement in April 2015 (the "Warrants").

Solarvest has now extended the expiry date of 242,000 Warrants, whereby the Warrants will now expire on October 29, 2017, with all other terms and conditions, including the exercise price of $0.35 per share, remaining unchanged.

About Solarvest:

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae technology company whose algal-based production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of being adapted to produce clean energy in the form of hydrogen and health products such as omega oils in an economic and environmentally sensitive manner.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.

Contacts:

Gerri Greenham

Chief Executive Officer

416 420 0947





