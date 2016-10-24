Media Advisory: CMHC to release its Housing Market Outlook and Assessment

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- CMHC will release its Fall Housing Market Outlook and fourth quarter Housing Market Assessment on Wednesday, October 26 at 12:00pm (Eastern time).

The Outlook report provides a two-year forecast of housing starts, sales, prices and key economic indicators. The Assessment report identifies potentially problematic conditions in Canadian housing markets. This is the first time that the two reports will be published concurrently to provide comprehensive insight.

The national and regional reports will be made available at .

A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern.

Dial-in number: 1-800-505-9573

Contacts:

Jonathan Rotondo

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 748-2734





Karine LeBlanc

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 740-5413





