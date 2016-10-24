Media Advisory: CMHC to release its Housing Market Outlook and Assessment

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- CMHC will release its Fall Housing Market Outlook and fourth quarter Housing Market Assessment on Wednesday, October 26 at 12:00pm (Eastern time).
The Outlook report provides a two-year forecast of housing starts, sales, prices and key economic indicators. The Assessment report identifies potentially problematic conditions in Canadian housing markets. This is the first time that the two reports will be published concurrently to provide comprehensive insight.
The national and regional reports will be made available at .
A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern.
Dial-in number: 1-800-505-9573
Follow us on , , and .
Contacts:
Jonathan Rotondo
CMHC Media Relations
(613) 748-2734
Karine LeBlanc
CMHC Media Relations
(613) 740-5413
More information:
http://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/
Date: 10/24/2016 - 20:00
Language: English
News-ID 502427
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 45
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.092
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|213
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.