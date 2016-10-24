       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: CMHC to release its Housing Market Outlook and Assessment

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- CMHC will release its Fall Housing Market Outlook and fourth quarter Housing Market Assessment on Wednesday, October 26 at 12:00pm (Eastern time).

The Outlook report provides a two-year forecast of housing starts, sales, prices and key economic indicators. The Assessment report identifies potentially problematic conditions in Canadian housing markets. This is the first time that the two reports will be published concurrently to provide comprehensive insight.

The national and regional reports will be made available at .

A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern.

Dial-in number: 1-800-505-9573

Contacts:
Jonathan Rotondo
CMHC Media Relations
(613) 748-2734


Karine LeBlanc
CMHC Media Relations
(613) 740-5413



More information:
http://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


