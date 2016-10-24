Finjan Granted its 12th International Patent on Method and System for Adaptive Rule-based Content Scanners

(firmenpresse) - EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, today announced that its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan"), was granted European Patent No. EP 1 810 152 B1, on October 5, 2016, titled "Method and System for Adaptive Rule-based Content Scanners."

"As cybersecurity is now recognized as a significant global threat, the European Patent Office's issuance of the EP '152 Patent to Finjan reinforces that our technologies continue to be highly relevant and useful in thrwarting global security challenges," said Julie Mar-Spinola, Finjan Holding's Chief IP Officer. "Finjan's commitment to developing new technologies, including through our subsidiary, Finjan Mobile, remains strong as the demand for cybersecurity solutions continues to increase."

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan Inc.'s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit .

Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein that are forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Finjan's expectations and beliefs regarding Finjan's licensing program, the outcome of pending or future enforcement actions, the granting of Inter Partes Review (IPR) of our patents or an unfavorable determination pursuant to an IPR or other challenges at the USPTO of our patents, the enforceability of our patents, the cost of litigation, the unpredictability of our cash flows, our ability to expand our technology and patent portfolio, the continued use of our technologies in the market, our stock price, changes in the trading market for our securities, regulatory developments, general economic and market conditions, the market acceptance and successful business, technical and economic implementation of Finjan Holdings' intended operational plan; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at or upon request from Finjan Holdings, Inc. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Finjan Holdings undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events.

Vanessa Winter



Finjan Holdings, Inc.

Capital Markets Group LLC

(650) 282-3245

Finjan Holdings

