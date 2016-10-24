VARIDESK LLC. Announces Settlement Agreement with Ergotron Inc.

Ergotron enters into patent license agreement with VARIDESK relating to adjustable-height desk solutions
Settlement ends lawsuit filed by VARIDESK
Settlement grants Ergotron a limited license to specific VARIDESK patent rights
Remaining terms of the Settlement Agreement are confidential
a global leader in adjustable-height desk solutions, announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement with Ergotron Inc., ending a lawsuit filed by VARIDESK in March 2016 with the United States International Trade Commission. Under the terms of the settlement, Ergotron has entered into a patent license agreement with VARIDESK relating to adjustable-height desk solutions.
Based in Coppell, TX, VARIDESK designs, develops and manufactures height-adjustable standing desk solutions and accessories that transform the way people work and interact on a daily basis. Since its inception in 2013, VARIDESK has continued to expand its line of products and increased availability across the globe. VARIDESK is designed to be simple to purchase, set up and use, and most products are in-stock and ready-to-ship within 24 hours, making it one of the easiest ways to incorporate standing into the work day. See the full line of VARIDESK products at VARIDESK.com. VARIDESK, Work Elevated.
