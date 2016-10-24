       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Venture Capital


Target Capital Announces Conditional Sale of Real Estate Asset

ID: 502442
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Industrial Avenue Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Target Capital Inc. ("Target") (TSX VENTURE: TCI)(CSE: TCI) has entered into a conditional sale agreement (the "Sale Agreement") for the sale of the real estate project known as "The Landing at Langley" (the "Langley Project") to a Vancouver area real estate developer for a purchase price of $2,135,000.

Closing of the transactions contemplated in the Sale Agreement is scheduled to occur on January 19, 2017 and is subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence by the purchaser within 30 days of signing the Sale Agreement. The purchaser has paid a $150,000 refundable deposit.

Provided that closing of the transactions contemplated in the Sale Agreement occurs, Target anticipates that it shall realize net proceeds of approximately $1,045,953 from the sale of the Langley Project.

Target currently attributes a value of $3,700,403 to the Langley Project and anticipates that the value of the Langley Project will be written down in Target's forthcoming financial statements to reflect the $2,135,000 purchase price to be received by Target in accordance with the Sale Agreement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Target Capital Inc.
Rick Skauge
CEO
403.261.7501



More information:
http://targetcapitalinc.com/



Keywords (optional):

target-capital-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 22:15
Language: English
News-ID 502442
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Target Capital Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Venture Capital




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.092
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 197


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z