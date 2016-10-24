       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Legal


Anterra Energy Announces Extension of CCAA Protection Until January 20, 2017

ID: 502443
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Anterra Energy Inc. ("Anterra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AE.A) announces that the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, Judicial Centre of Calgary (the "Court") has granted an extension until January 20, 2017 of the stay of proceedings granted in the Initial Order dated May 6, 2016 pursuant to which Anterra was granted creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"). The extension was supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., the Court-appointed Monitor of Anterra's CCAA process.

Reader Advisories

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

Contacts:
Dr. Gang Fang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 215-2383
Facsimile: (403) 261-6601
E-mail:

Norm Knecht CA
Vice President Finance and CFO
Telephone: (403) 215-3286
Facsimile: (403) 261-6601
E-mail:



More information:
http://www.anterraenergy.com



Keywords (optional):

anterra-energy-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/24/2016 - 21:39
Language: English
News-ID 502443
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Anterra Energy Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 37

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Legal




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.092
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 195


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z