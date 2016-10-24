Anterra Energy Announces Extension of CCAA Protection Until January 20, 2017

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Anterra Energy Inc. ("Anterra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AE.A) announces that the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, Judicial Centre of Calgary (the "Court") has granted an extension until January 20, 2017 of the stay of proceedings granted in the Initial Order dated May 6, 2016 pursuant to which Anterra was granted creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"). The extension was supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., the Court-appointed Monitor of Anterra's CCAA process.

