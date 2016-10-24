Fortress Paper to Release Third Quarter 2016 Earnings

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSX: FTP) ("Fortress Paper" or the "Corporation") announced today that it intends to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2016 after the close of the market on Monday, November 14, 2016. In connection with the release of its results, Fortress Paper will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Corporation's operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll Free Dial In Number: 1-855-353-9183 from Canada and USA

Participant Pass Code: 15086# Conference Reference Number: 1206773#

A replay of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 15, 2016. To access the replay, listeners may dial 1-855-201-2300 from Canada or the USA or dial 403-255-0697 from local Calgary or International. The conference reference number is 1206773# and the participant pass code to access the replay is 15086#.

About Fortress Paper

Fortress Paper operates internationally in two distinct business segments: dissolving pulp and security paper products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose Mill located in Canada, which has expanded into the renewable energy generation sector with the construction of a cogeneration facility. The Company operates its security paper products business at the Landqart Mill located in Switzerland, where it produces banknote, passport, visa and other brand protection and security papers.

