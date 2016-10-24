Man Hits $536,016 Wheel of Fortune(R) Jackpot at Barona Resort & Casino

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- One lucky winner is celebrating a big win at . Harry M. hit a $536,016 jackpot playing a Wheel of Fortune® progressive slot machine for only two minutes on Sunday afternoon.

"At Barona, we're all about creating special moments for our players and it was an incredible moment on our casino floor when Harry hit this huge jackpot," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This big win gave a whole new meaning to 'Sunday Funday' here at the Happiest Casino on Earth."

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .





