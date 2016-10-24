       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Media Advisory: Prime Minister to address historic summit of young workers

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to hundreds of young workers attending the Canadian Labour Congress' Young Workers Summit at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa.

The first-ever Young Workers' Summit brings together over 400 young union leaders and activists for three days of workshops and leadership-building.

"This is a historic opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau to engage in a dialogue with young workers about decent jobs and the future of work in Canada," said CLC president Hassan Yussuff.

Media are invited to attend but must be present by 8:30 a.m. for a security sweep and to register.

Who: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

What: CLC Young Workers' Summit

When: Tuesday October 25, 2016 8:30 a.m.

Where: Media registration and security sweep at Holtzman Boardroom, Level One, Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa.

Contacts:
Chantal St-Denis
National Representative, Media Relations
613-355-1962



More information:
http://www.canadianlabour.ca



Date: 10/24/2016 - 22:53
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Labour Congress
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


