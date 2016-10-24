Media Advisory: Prime Minister to address historic summit of young workers

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/16 -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to hundreds of young workers attending the Canadian Labour Congress' Young Workers Summit at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa.

The first-ever Young Workers' Summit brings together over 400 young union leaders and activists for three days of workshops and leadership-building.

"This is a historic opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau to engage in a dialogue with young workers about decent jobs and the future of work in Canada," said CLC president Hassan Yussuff.

Media are invited to attend but must be present by 8:30 a.m. for a security sweep and to register.

Who: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

What: CLC Young Workers' Summit

When: Tuesday October 25, 2016 8:30 a.m.

Where: Media registration and security sweep at Holtzman Boardroom, Level One, Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa.

Contacts:

Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, Media Relations

613-355-1962





More information:

http://www.canadianlabour.ca



PressRelease by

Canadian Labour Congress

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/24/2016 - 22:53

Language: English

News-ID 502448

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Labour Congress

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease