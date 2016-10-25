Dr. Michael Rothman Details How Mold Related Illnesses From Hurricane Sandy Are Affecting Our Community

Dr. Michael Rothman, New Jerseys premier holistic physician, has released a new blog, The Undisclosed Aftermath of Hurricane Sandy to dicuss how mold related illnesses are plaguing our community as a result of Hurricane Sandy.

(firmenpresse) - Spring Lake, NJ  Dr. Michael Rothman, New Jerseys premier holistic physician, has released a new blog, The Undisclosed Aftermath of Hurricane Sandy to dicuss how mold related illnesses are plaguing our community as a result of Hurricane Sandy. Unfortunately, many of the individuals suffering from this mysterious illness have gone undiagnosed or even misdiagnosed. Dr. Rothman is unwavering in his belief that you must determine what is causing your problem, or the underlying problem remains. Instead, our medical system has become so accustomed to treating the symptoms with presctiptions.



I recently consulted with a man desperate for relief from headaches, exhaustion, acid reflux, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, and an overall feeling that his health had been declining over the past 4 years. Unfortunately, up to this point, every doctor focused on treating his symptoms. A very important, but unnoticed clue was that all of these symptoms began after working on houses damaged by Hurricane Sandy. During my first consultation, I became very suspicious that he was suffering from a chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) as a result of exposure to a water damaged building.  Dr. Michael Rothman, MDWellness



CIRS-WDB is a syndrome where a genetically susceptible patient suffers a chronic inflammatory response caused by exposure to a water-damaged building (WDB). 76% percent of the general population will have minimal response to mold (WDB). However, this patient was one of the 24% that is genetically predisposed (HLA susceptible) to biotoxin illness. While this patient had these same genes his whole life, and likely came across mold in the past, his consistent time spent in the post-Sandy affected homes had caused gene activation and consequently a major reaction in his immune system, thus triggering these horrible symptoms.



Dr. Rothman urges homowners or indivudals who have been exposed to water damaged Sandy property to seek help immediately. Even if the insurance company paid to have the carpets, furnishings, and clothing cleaned, this superficial remediation is not adequate. Indoor Environment Professionals (IEP) are trained and certified professionals that use their expertise and specialized technology to investigate and eradicate hidden mold.





An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. For a few hundred dollars, you could save yourself thousands in medical bills, and a lifetime of suffering. - Dr. Michael Rothman, MDWellness



Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the how and why of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.



