Relevium Announces Changes in Management

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") today announced the appointment of Aurelio Useche as President and CEO, effective November 1st, 2016.

Mr. Useche, who currently serves on the advisory board of Relevium providing support on corporate strategy and business development, leverages over 20 years of senior management experience including COO, CFO and CEO of private and publicly traded corporations in various industries including manufacturing, mining exploration, consumer goods and entertainment. Mr. Useche is a CPA, CMA and a graduate of the executive MBA program at Queen's University School of Business. Mr. Useche is also a graduate of the Corporate Directors program at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Business and of the Masters Certificate program in Risk Management program at York University's Schulich School of Business

Andre Godin, Chairman of Relevium stated: "We want to thank Leena Lakdawala for her dedication and valuable participation in the early stages on our company by helping us manage through the challenges faced during the first year of operations, as well as, initiating a new strategic direction for Relevium. We look forward to her continued participation on the board". Mr. Godin further stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Aurelio to our team, to lead and execute on the Company's consolidation strategy in the health and wellness space."

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO of the Company stated: "I have been working with the team at Relevium to put the framework in place to execute on the company's bricks and clicks strategy." Mr. Useche continued: "With the upcoming launch of two business units, the Company will be well positioned to deliver exceptional value creation to the shareholders. I am look forward to work with our team to be at the forefront of this opportunity."

About Relevium Technologies Inc.

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and technologies within the scope of the expanding health and wellness sector, specifically under three important verticals: Pain Relief, Recovery and Performance. Relevium Technologies Inc. currently holds patented intellectual property for application of static magnetic fields on direct-to-consumer devices, which aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time and enhancing overall physical performance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Andre Godin, Chairman and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the conditions to the transactions contemplated by the potential letter of intents will be satisfied or that those transactions will be completed. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

