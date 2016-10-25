NJ Doctor Discovers a Common Sense Diet Approach to Prevent a Need for Tommy John Surgery

Dr. Michael Rothman, in response to an article published in Sports Illustrated, explains the real reason behind the increase in ligament injuries, like Tommy John injuries, as well as chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

(firmenpresse) - Spring Lake, NJ  Dr. Michael Rothman, in response to an article published in Sports Illustrated, explains the real reason behind the increase in ligament injuries, like Tommy John injuries, as well as chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Dr. Rothman points out that the current increase in Type II diabetes, ligament injuries, dementia and many other chronic disorders is caused by a low saturated fat, low cholesterol, and high carbohydrate diet. His article, entitled Your Diet Can Prevent Tommy John Surgery, is available on his blog at http://www.mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/your-diet-can-prevent-tommy-john-surgery/



Is there some connection between the development an epidemic of various chronic degenerative diseases and the increased incidence of ulnar collateral ligament tears necessitating Tommy John surgery? The answer is a resounding YES!  Dr. Michael Rothman, Holistic Physician, Your Diet Can Prevent Tommy John Surgery



The SI article, Cutting Edge: a look at Tommy John surgery and search to save ligaments by Dr. Matt McCarthy, is well written and well researched. Dr. Rothman acknowledges this increase in connective tissue disorders, along with a host of other chronic diseases. He notes that no one at any level is asking the most important question:



 I have yet to hear any writer or so-called authority talk about a weakness of the ligaments causing the problem The question then becomes, is there a common denominator between all of these chronic degenerative diseases and the increased incidence of ulnar collateral ligament tears?  Your Diet is the Prevention of Tommy John Surgery



Rothman, one of the nations leading holistic physicians, points to a misguided and misinformed trend in the American diet that appears to be leading to these diseases. As part of his practice, Dr. Rothman has worked with hundreds on patients, bringing an understanding of the metabolic and systemic needs of the body, particularly as it relates to the diet.





In Your Diet Can Prevent Tommy John Surgery, Rothman explains why he believes that the American diet needs to change. He discusses the nutrients that are missing and why.



Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the how and why of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.



