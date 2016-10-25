Van Sant Law, LLC Recovers $3+ Million for Accident Victim

Van Sant Law, LLC was able to recover in excess of $3 million for a client who suffered from an amputation following a catastrophic motor vehicle collision.

(firmenpresse) - Van Sant Law, LLC was able to recover in excess of $3 million for a client who suffered from an amputation following a catastrophic motor vehicle collision. In this accident, a distracted driver  who changed lanes and then pinned our client between his vehicle and another vehicle  significantly injured the plaintiff. The accident involved multiple vehicles and claimants; however, our client was the most seriously injured and was in need of prosthetics and medical treatments for the rest of his life  something that he could not possibly pay for on his own, nor should he be responsible for paying. As a result of the settlement, our client has the financial resources to take care of his future needs.



Holding Distracted Drivers Accountable for Their Negligence



At Van Sant Law, LLC, we feel that distracted drivers are one of the most dangerous risks on the road. Whether they are texting, talking, changing the radio, or eating, being distracted means that they are not paying attention to the road. As you can see, they can cause catastrophic, even fatal, accidents.



When a distracted driver causes an accident , injury , or even death , he or she must be held legally accountable for the negligence.



While the driver who was distracted may also face criminal penalties, those criminal penalties do not compensate the victims for his injuries and financial losses. To receive compensation, the accident victim often must file a lawsuit against the negligent party or the insurer. The victim must prove with a preponderance of evidence that the driver was acting negligently (e.g., by texting). This means showing that the defendant had a duty of care, which was to drive safely. Then, the defendant breached that duty by texting, driving, and causing the accident. Because of this breach, the distracted driver caused catastrophic injuries to the plaintiff. By showing these elements, the plaintiff could likely succeed with a personal injury claim.





Distracted driving is a growing concern in the United States. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) cites that there were 424,000 people injured in 2013 alone, and one out of five crashes involved a distracted driver. These numbers could improve dramatically just by drivers paying attention to the road and by no longer using phones or engaging in other distracted driving behavior.



Cell phone use is not the only form of distraction. Other types of distracted driving include:



- Applying makeup or grooming

- Eating and drinking

- Adjusting the radio

- Tinkering with GPS

- Talking to passengers

- Trying to soothe upset children



