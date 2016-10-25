New SaaS Company Supports Retail Brands with User-Friendly MAP Monitoring and Management

Trade Vitality helps brands and distributors eliminate millions of MAP violations, identify violators, maintain seller profit margins and preserve brand equity.
(firmenpresse) - Its not uncommon for large retail brands to collaborate with smaller online resellers operating on Amazon and eBay; however, the challenge of monitoring the selling activity of dozens of resale partnerships can be as frustrating as it is time-consuming. The SaaS company, Trade Vitality, recently launched a new monitoring software to help major retail chains monitor, identify, and contact MAP policy violators saving brands and distributors significant time and money on this daunting task.
Our new suite of tools offers unprecedented data quality for MAP policy monitoring and management, said Cofounder and CEO, Daniel Relich. This program was designed with retail brands and distributors in mind to protect brands while maintaining seller profit margins.
M.A.P. is an acronym for Minimum Advertised Price. MAP policies play an important role in the marketing strategy of todays most successful retail brands.
Its a challenge for major retail chains to keep track of their branded products once theyre distributed to a reseller. Often, its even harder for these brands to monitor the online activity of resellers to ensure they are abiding by the brands MAP policy. Our program is designed to help reduce the stress and worry by monitoring this information for our clients, notifying them when violations occur, and simplifying the process of contacting violators to correct the issue, said Relich.
Prior to SaaS innovations in MAP policy monitoring, many major brands and retailers were forced to manually monitor product pricing online. This required additional staff for large companies and robbed resources from smaller companies. Countless hours of scouring the vast web of online selling platforms proved futile, and is now viewed as an antiquated approach to monitoring ones retail brand online.
Its simply an outdated system. Our program is better, faster, and more accurate than the former monitoring methods, Relich said.
CONTACT:
Chantelle Buffie
Trade Vitality, LLC
Address: 340 S. Lemon Ave #8675, Walnut, CA 91789
Phone: 800.801.0536
Email: marketing(at)tradevitality.com
Website: https://tradevitality.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.