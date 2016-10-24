Endurance Global Risk Solutions Launches Lead Umbrella Product

PEMBROKE, Bermuda - October 24, 2016 - Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd.

(NYSE:ENH), a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty

insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Endurance Global Risk Solutions

has launched a new lead umbrella product. Endurance Global Risk Solutions,

launched earlier this year within Endurance's insurance business, targets U.S.

based middle market and large account risk management clients in the real

estate, hospitality, financial institutions and professional services

industries. The business, headed by Michael Chang, CEO of Global Risk Solutions,

writes a broad range of property and casualty lines of business, including

recently launched environmental liability and workers' compensation products.





Lynn Parks-Carter, who joined Endurance's Los Angeles office in 2012, has been

named as Executive Vice President, Lead Umbrella Product Leader for Global Risk

Solutions. As head of the U.S. Insurance Excess Casualty - Retail team, Ms.

Parks-Carter led the buildout of Endurance's U.S. Excess Casualty book

nationally over the last several years. Prior to joining Endurance, Ms. Parks-

Carter was with Starr Indemnity and Liability Company, AIG and Zurich in various

casualty management roles over the last 30 years. At Starr Excess and AIG, she

had responsibility for managing U.S. Casualty underwriting teams with a focus on

large, complex accounts. Her experience includes both domestic and international

primary and excess casualty, professional and E&O coverage across a wide variety

of industries including entertainment and healthcare.



Mr. Chang commented, "Adding lead umbrella coverage further enhances our multi-

line capabilities and, with Lynn joining our Global Risk Solutions leadership

team, we will significantly accelerate the introduction of this new product. In

the short time since we launched Endurance Global Risk Solutions, we now offer a



broad range of products tailored to meet the unique needs of each client within

the industry verticals we service, enabling us to deliver a holistic and client

centric underwriting approach to each and every account."







About Endurance Specialty Holdings



Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and

casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its operating subsidiaries,

Endurance writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy,

and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property,

casualty, professional lines and specialty lines of reinsurance. We maintain

excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A (Excellent) from

A.M. Best (XV size category), A (Strong) from Standard and Poor's and A2 from

Moody's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Endurance's headquarters are

located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its

mailing address is Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd., Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-

la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Endurance,

please visit www.endurance.bm.







