DBV Technologies: Topline Results from Two-Year Follow-Up Study of Viaskin Peanut Show Long-Lasting and High Levels of Desensitization to Peanut

Montrouge, France, October 24, 2016



Topline Results from Two-Year Follow-Up Study of Viaskin Peanut Show Long-

Lasting and High Levels of Desensitization to Peanut



Favorable safety and high compliance were reported in OLFUS, consistent with

prior results



A vast majority of children continue to respond to treatment and tolerate larger

doses of peanut, including patients treated with Viaskin Peanut 250 micrograms

for up to 36 months



Peanut-specific biomarkers reflect strong immunomodulation in patients



After two months of treatment discontinuation, sustained responses were observed

in all children who qualified for and completed a food challenge at month-26



DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:

DBVT), today announced topline results from the two-year OLFUS-VIPES study

supporting the durable effect and favorable safety profile of Viaskin Peanut for

the treatment of peanut-allergic children. OLFUS-VIPES, or OLFUS, is an open-

label, follow-up study to VIPES, the Company's Phase IIb clinical trial of

Viaskin Peanut. Previously, the Company reported positive results from VIPES in

September 2014 and provided an interim analysis from the first 12 months of

OLFUS in October 2015.



Investigators in OLFUS followed patients who completed the VIPES study for an

additional 24 months in order to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of

Viaskin Peanut beyond the VIPES primary endpoint at 12 months. As in VIPES,

participants' response to treatment[i] was evaluated by a double-blind, placebo-

controlled food challenge (DBPCFC), which was administered at month-12 and

month-24 during the OLFUS study.



Consistent with prior observations in OLFUS, the favorable safety, tolerability



and compliance profile of Viaskin Peanut was maintained from year-1 to year-2,

with no treatment-related epinephrine use or serious adverse events (SAEs)

reported in any of the subgroups. Patient compliance, which measures adherence

to treatment dosing, was maintained at a median rate of 95.5%.



Highlights from the two-year follow-up results in children:



Children treated with Viaskin Peanut 250 micrograms throughout the duration of

VIPES and OLFUS were observed to maintain long-lasting desensitization to peanut

for a total of 36 months. Observations in these patients include the following:



* Treatment benefit was observed to be long-lasting, with 83% (15/18) of

children continuing to respond to treatment during the second year of OLFUS.

* By month-24, a significant proportion of children were tolerating larger

doses of peanut compared to the OLFUS baseline.

* Mean and median cumulative reactive dose (CRD) of peanut protein, which

measures threshold reactivity during the DBPCFC, progressed to 2,454 mg and

1,440 mg, respectively, at the completion of OLFUS; from 1,884 mg and 1,440

mg, respectively, during the month-12 interim assessment; and from 1,068 mg

and 444 mg, respectively, at the OLFUS baseline.

* Several children reached a CRD of at least 5,040 mg of peanut protein at the

completion of the study (7/18 patients).

* Peanut-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) levels were maintained below baseline

from year-1 to year-2, and immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) levels remained high.

* After two years, 14% (3/21) of patients in this cohort discontinued

treatment, none reportedly related to Viaskin Peanut.



"Peanut allergy is a debilitating disease affecting millions of patients

worldwide, but despite its rapidly increasing prevalence there are still no FDA

approved treatments. These results help validate the potential of Viaskin Peanut

to generate meaningful and long-lasting desensitization to peanuts in children

ages four to 11. If the product is approved after the ongoing Phase III trial,

we will be one step closer to providing peanut allergic children with protection

against the life-threatening risks associated with accidental allergen

exposure," said Dr. Stephen A. Tilles, Executive Director, ASTHMA Inc. Clinical

Research Center, Physician Partner at Northwest Allergy & Asthma Center (NAAC),

and Site Principal Investigator for the OLFUS study in Seattle. "One of Viaskin

Peanut's most important attributes has been its safety and tolerability profile.

This is likely the reason for the high degree of treatment adherence during this

several year study, and may be an important determinant of its success in

clinical practice."



Despite treatment with suboptimal dose regimens, children treated with Viaskin

Peanut 50 micrograms or 100 micrograms in VIPES, who later received the 250

micrograms dose during OLFUS, showed increased levels of desensitization at

month-24. Additional exploratory observations include the following:

* A majority of children receiving suboptimal dose regimens responded to

treatment by the completion of OLFUS.

* Patients generally increased oral peanut intake over time in a dose-

dependent manner.

* Patients initially treated with the lowest dose were more likely to

discontinue therapy and were also less likely to achieve the highest CRD

levels at month-24.

Preliminary analysis on sustained benefit following treatment discontinuation:



All subjects who were unresponsive to a cumulative reactive dose of above 1,440

mg of peanut protein at the month-24 DBPCFC in OLFUS were eligible to continue

the study for two additional months. During this period, patients did not

receive treatment and were required to maintain a peanut-free diet. In an

exploratory analysis, all of the 19 children who completed the DBPCFC at month-

26 reached a CRD of at least 1,440 mg, showing a meaningful durability of

response in the absence of treatment.



Complete results from the OLFUS study will be submitted for presentation at a

future medical meeting.



"We would like to thank the patients, caregivers, and clinicians who devoted

their time to complete this long trial," said Dr. Hugh Sampson, Chief Scientific

Officer of DBV Technologies, Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at

Mount Sinai, and Co-Principal Investigator of the OLFUS-VIPES study. "These

three years of epicutaneous immunotherapy data seem to support DBV's innovative

and proprietary approach of desensitizing food allergic-patients through the

skin in order to minimize safety concerns associated with allergen exposure. We

are also excited to see durable responses in the absence of treatment and no

peanut consumption, although additional analyses will need to be performed to

better understand these findings. These results suggest that the

immunomodulatory changes observed in patients treated with Viaskin may be more

sustained."



About OLFUS-VIPES

OLFUS-VIPES (Open-Label Follow-Up Study-Viaskin Peanut's Efficacy and Safety),

or OLFUS, enrolled 171 subjects who had previously received either placebo or

one of three 12-month dose regimens administered during VIPES. During the first

year of OLFUS, patients were to receive a daily application of Viaskin Peanut

50 micrograms or Viaskin Peanut 100 micrograms or Viaskin Peanut 250 micrograms

for 12 months. According to a study protocol change implemented in March 2014,

all patients were switched to receive Viaskin Peanut 250 micrograms during

OLFUS. All patients in OLFUS maintained a peanut-free diet during the study.

Baseline response levels in OLFUS were based on the results of the last double-

blind, placebo controlled food challenge (DBPCFC) in VIPES, and adjusted by the

number of patients enrolling in OLFUS. Responders in the OLFUS trial were

defined as subjects with a peanut protein eliciting dose equal to or greater

than 1,000 mg peanut protein or with a greater than 10-fold increase of the

eliciting dose compared to their baseline eliciting dose observed in the VIPES

study. Patients enrolled in OLFUS who received placebo in VIPES were analyzed

separately from subjects who initially received Viaskin Peanut. At month-24 in

OLFUS, patients who were unresponsive to a cumulative dose above 1,044 mg were

eligible to discontinue study drug for two months while maintaining a peanut-

free diet. Patients who opted to enter into this additional period performed a

DBPCFC at month-26 to assess durability of response.



About VIPES

The VIPES (Viaskin Peanut's Efficacy and Safety) trial was a double-blind,

placebo-controlled, multi-center clinical trial conducted at 22 sites in North

America and Europe. 221 peanut-allergic subjects were randomized 1:1:1:1 into

four treatment arms to evaluate three doses of Viaskin Peanut, 50 micrograms,

100 micrograms and 250 micrograms, compared to placebo. Each patient underwent

two DBPCFCs: one at screening and one after 12 months of treatment. The

challenge was halted once the subject exhibited an objective allergic symptom.

Patients in VIPES received a daily application of the Viaskin Peanut patch over

12 months. Each patch was applied for 24 hours on the upper arm for adults (age

18-55) and adolescents (age 12-17) or on the back of children (age 6-11). The

primary efficacy endpoint was the percentage of treatment responders for each

active treatment group compared to placebo. With Viaskin Peanut 250 micrograms,

53.6% of children were observed to respond to treatment compared to a 19.4%

response rate in the placebo group (p=0.008). The compliance rate was more than

97% across all cohorts, the dropout for related adverse events was less than

1%, and there were no reported serious adverse events or epinephrine injection

related to treatment.







About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with

broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous

immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active

compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-

administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to

safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no

approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical

trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of

Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of

Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring

potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY

as well as New Jersey, CT. Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext

Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and

traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary

Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For

more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-

technologies.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements

reflecting management's expectations regarding the clinical development of

Viaskin Peanut, the safety, efficacy and durability of Viaskin Peanut for the

treatment of peanut allergy, and the commercial potential of Viaskin Peanut.

These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve

substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include

uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical

trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical

clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results and the

risk that Viaskin Peanut may not receive regulatory approval notwithstanding the

results of clinical trials. A further list and description of these risks,

uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings

with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and

Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual

Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and future filings and

reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of

the date hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise

the information contained in this Press Release, whether as a result of new

information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.





[i] Responders in the OLFUS trial were defined as subjects with a peanut protein

eliciting dose equal to or greater than 1,000 mg peanut protein or with a

greater than 10-fold increase of the OLFUS eliciting dose compared to the

baseline eliciting dose observed in the VIPES study.



