Norsk Hydro : Third quarter 2016: Higher aluminium prices, more than offset by currency and seasonality

Hydro's underlying earnings before financial items and tax declined to NOK

1,477 million in the third quarter, down from NOK 1,618 million in the second

quarter. The decrease mainly reflected seasonally lower metal sales and negative

currency effects, partly offset by higher realized aluminium prices.







· Underlying EBIT of NOK 1 477 million



· Higher realized aluminium prices, offset by currency developments



· Record-high alumina production of 6.5 million mt



· Seasonally lower metal sales



· Trial production started at new automotive line in Germany



· Better improvement program on track for 2019 target of NOK 2.9

billion



· Global primary aluminium demand growth expected at 4-5% in 2016





"Demand growth for aluminium remains healthy. We are sticking to our forecast

for global aluminium demand growth of 4-5 percent for 2016 and expect to land in

the higher range of this estimate for the full year," says President and CEO

Svein Richard Brandtzæg. "This comes on the back of higher-than-expected demand

in China and slower restarts of curtailed capacity", says Brandtzæg.



"I'm pleased to see the positive operational development in our bauxite and

alumina production. Both Paragominas and Alunorte produced above nameplate

capacity in the third quarter, with Hydro Alunorte alumina production reaching a

record-high production level. This is a demonstration of long-term dedication by

a highly competent and committed organization in Brazil. We have succeeded in

lifting the bar and will continue these efforts to stabilize production at or

above nameplate capacity," says Brandtzæg.



Underlying EBIT for Bauxite & Alumina decreased compared to second quarter.

While the realized alumina price remained stable, alumina sourcing costs



increased somewhat. Further reduction in raw material consumption and reduced

bauxite costs were offset by negative currency effects, as the Brazilian Real

continued to strengthen against the USD. Annualized production volume at Hydro

Alunorte reached a record 6.5 million mt per year, exceeding name-plate capacity

of 6.3 million mt per year. Hydro Paragominas also increased the production

after lower production last quarter due to ball mill maintenance.



Underlying EBIT for Primary Metal declined in the third quarter. Lower premiums

and volumes, in addition to slightly higher raw material costs and negative

currency effects, were largely offset by higher realized aluminium prices and

lower fixed costs. The second quarter was positively influenced by an insurance

refund of NOK 50 million related to a power outage in Årdal in January 2016, in

addition to a positive effect of NOK 75 million related to a reversal of ICMS

tax accrual on sales of surplus power in Brazil in previous periods.



Underlying EBIT for Metal Markets improved in the third quarter mainly due to

less negative currency and inventory evaluation effects, in addition to improved

results from sourcing and trading activities. Results from remelters declined

mainly due to seasonally lower volumes.



Underlying EBIT for Rolled Products was lower compared to the second quarter of

2016, mainly due to seasonally lower volumes and changes in the product mix. The

Neuss smelter result was higher due to an increase in the all-in metal price.



Underlying EBIT for Energy declined compared to the previous quarter due to

higher production cost and higher area cost, partly offset by higher production.

The higher production cost was driven by seasonally higher property taxes, while

area cost increased mainly due to export restrictions out of Southern Norway

during the quarter.



Underlying EBIT for Sapa decreased compared to the previous quarter, mainly due

to seasonally lower market demand.



During the third quarter Hydro made progress in accordance with plan on its

"Better" improvement ambition targeting NOK 2.9 billion of annual improvements

by 2019.



Hydro's net cash position increased during the third quarter by NOK 0.6 billion

to NOK 5.4 billion at the end of the quarter. Net cash provided by operating

activities amounted to NOK 2.3 billion. Net cash used in investment activities,

excluding short term investments, amounted to NOK 1.5 billion.



Reported earnings before financial items and tax amounted to NOK 1,376 million

in the third quarter. In addition to the factors discussed above, reported EBIT

included net unrealized derivative gains of NOK 100 million and positive metal

effects of NOK 48 million. Reported earnings also included a charge of NOK 124

million related to the demolition of the Kurri Kurri site and an impairment

charge of NOK 140 million related to the decision to divest the Hannover site.

In addition, reported earnings included a net gain of NOK 15 million in Sapa

(Hydro's share net of tax), relating to unrealized derivative gains,

rationalization charges and net foreign exchange gains.



In the previous quarter reported earnings before financial items and tax

amounted to NOK 1,978 million including net unrealized derivative gains of NOK

32 million and positive metal effects of NOK 17 million. Reported EBIT also

included a charge of NOK 67 million related to environmental commitments in

Kurri Kurri, a gain of NOK 342 million for the sale of certain assets in

Grenland, including Herøya Industrial Park, and a negative adjustment of NOK 13

million related to the sale of the Slim rolling mill in the fourth quarter of

2015. In addition, reported EBIT included a net gain of NOK 49 million in Sapa

(Hydro's share net of tax), relating to unrealized derivative gains and net

foreign exchange gains.



Net income amounted to NOK 1,119 million in the third quarter including a net

foreign exchange gain of NOK 358 million mainly reflecting the strengthening

Norwegian kroner versus Euro affecting liabilities in Euro in Norway and

embedded currency derivatives in power contracts.



In the previous quarter net income was NOK 2,077 million including a net foreign

exchange gain of NOK 904 million mainly reflecting the strengthening BRL versus

US dollars affecting US dollar liabilities in Brazil, as well as the

strengthening Norwegian kroner versus Euro affecting liabilities in Euro in

Norway and embedded currency derivatives in power contracts.



Key financial

information

%change First First

NOK million, Third Second %change Third prior 9 9

except per quarter quarter prior quarter year months months Year

share data 2016 2016 quarter 2015 quarter 2016 2015 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Revenue 20,174 20,391 (1) % 21,594 (7) % 60,703 67,320 87,694



Earnings

before

financial

items and tax

(EBIT) 1,376 1,978 (30) % 1,630 (16) % 5,047 7,533 8,258



Items

excluded from

underlying

EBIT 101 (360) >100 % 586 (83) % (451) 557 1,398

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

EBIT 1,477 1,618 (9) % 2,215 (33) % 4,596 8,090 9,656

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Underlying

EBIT :



Bauxite &

Alumina 153 174 (12) % 628 (76) % 516 1,889 2,421



Primary Metal 637 702 (9) % 762 (16) % 1,657 4,221 4,628



Metal Markets 117 75 57 % 291 (60) % 358 227 379



Rolled

Products 211 242 (13) % 331 (36) % 701 938 1,142



Energy 285 301 (5) % 191 49 % 983 752 1,105



Other and

eliminations 75 125 (40) % 12 >100 % 380 63 (19)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

EBIT 1,477 1,618 (9) % 2,215 (33) % 4,596 8,090 9,656

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Earnings

before

financial

items, tax,

depreciation

and

amortization

(EBITDA) 2,792 3,222 (13) % 2,808 (1) % 8,922 11,154 13,282



Underlying

EBITDA 2,753 2,862 (4) % 3,394 (19) % 8,331 11,711 14,680

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Net income

(loss) 1,119 2,077 (46) % (1,345) >100 % 5,578 1,791 2,333

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

net income

(loss) 958 1,126 (15) % 1,377 (30) % 2,906 5,413 6,709

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Earnings per

share 0.53 0.95 (44) % (0.65) >100 % 2.61 0.76 0.99

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

earnings per

share 0.46 0.52 (11) % 0.61 (25) % 1.37 2.39 2.98

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Financial

data:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Investments 1,914 1,711 12 % 1,316 45 % 5,596 3,309 5,865



Adjusted net

interest-

bearing debt (8,072) (8,758) 8 % (9,272) 13 % (8,072) (9,272) (8,173)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------









Key

Operational

information





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bauxite

production

(kmt) 2,777 2,609 6 % 2,735 2 % 8,069 7,101 10,060



Alumina

production

(kmt) 1,635 1,554 5 % 1,498 9 % 4,706 4,385 5,962



Primary

aluminium

production

(kmt) 526 518 2 % 520 1 % 1,559 1,525 2,046



Realized

aluminium

price LME

(USD/mt) 1,612 1,546 4 % 1,685 (4) % 1,552 1,795 1,737



Realized

aluminium

price LME

(NOK/mt) 13,375 12,826 4 % 13,779 (3) % 13,049 14,032 13,813



Realized

USD/NOK

exchange rate 8.30 8.30 - 8.18 1 % 8.41 7.82 7.95



Rolled

Products

sales volumes

to external

market (kmt) 231 238 (3) % 248 (7) % 697 719 948



Sapa sales

volumes 50%

(kmt) 170 183 (7) % 171 - 527 526 682



Power

production

(GWh) 2,946 2,674 10 % 2,839 4 % 8,781 8,012 10,894

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking

information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a)

forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management

concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions,

investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted

production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost

reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future

developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand and

competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth rates, (h) risk

management, and (i) qualified statements such as "expected", "scheduled",

"targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended" or similar.







Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on a

number of assumptions and forecasts that, by their nature, involve risk and

uncertainty. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially

from those projected in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to

which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these

differences include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition

and restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in availability

and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and demand for aluminium and

aluminium products; world economic growth, including rates of inflation and

industrial production; changes in the relative value of currencies and the value

of commodity contracts; trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and

legislative, regulatory and political factors.







No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been

correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Q3 Presentasjon:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2051008/767309.pdf



Q3 Rapport:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2051008/767308.pdf







