WÄRTSILÄ INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2016

POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN ORDER INTAKE



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

- Order intake increased 5% to EUR 1,139 million (1,086)

- Net sales decreased 12% to EUR 1,079 million (1,222)

- Book-to-bill 1.06 (0.89)

- Comparable operating result EUR 123 million, or 11.4% of net sales (EUR 160

million or 13.1%)

- Earnings per share 0.43 euro (0.49)

- Cash flow from operating activities EUR 189 million (-5)



HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REVIEW PERIOD JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2016

- Order intake increased 2% to EUR 3,604 million (3,529)

- Net sales decreased 6% to EUR 3,242 million (3,439)

- Book-to-bill 1.11 (1.03)

- Comparable operating result EUR 330 million, or 10.2% of net sales (EUR 397

million or 11.5%)

- Earnings per share 0.92 euro (1.46)

- Cash flow from operating activities EUR 378 million (78)

- Order book at the end of the period decreased 2% to EUR 5,024 million (5,112)



WÄRTSILÄ'S PROSPECTS FOR 2016

Wärtsilä revised its prospects on 12 October 2016. Wärtsilä now expects its net

sales to decline by around 5% and its profitability (comparable operating result

as a percent of net sales) to be around 12%. Previously Wärtsilä expected its

net sales to grow by 0-5% and its profitability to be 12.5-13.0%.



JAAKKO ESKOLA, PRESIDENT AND CEO

"The third quarter of 2016 developed largely in line with our expectations. As

anticipated, the concentration of deliveries towards the end of the year

resulted in lower sales, which burdened our operating result. We continue to



focus on increasing efficiency and flexibility within our organisation.



Although service activity has stabilised at a high level, we remain confident in

the positive long-term drivers. In the equipment markets, the demand for new

vessels was weak, reflecting the challenges related to overcapacity and low

earnings. Nevertheless, improved sentiment in the power generation markets has

contributed to the growth in overall order intake. I am pleased to note that a

solid project pipeline supports continued momentum in our Energy Solutions

business.



Despite the growth in order intake, lower than anticipated power plant

deliveries in the current year has caused us to adjust our guidance for 2016. We

now expect a small decline in sales, and estimate profitability to be around

12%."





KEY FIGURES

MEUR 7-9/2016 7-9/2015 Change 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 Change 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Order intake 1 139 1 086 5% 3 604 3 529 2% 4 932



Order book at the

end of the period 5 024 5 112 -2% 4 882



Net sales 1 079 1 222 -12% 3 242 3 439 -6% 5 029



Operating result(1) 122 149 -18% 301 386 -22% 587



% of net sales 11.3 12.2 9.3 11.2 11.7



Comparable 123 160 -23% 330

operating result 397 -17% 612



% of net sales 11.4 13.1 10.2 11.5 12.2



Comparable adjusted 132 170 -22% 356

EBITA 420 -15% 643



% of net sales 12.3 13.9 11.0 12.2 12.8



Profit before taxes 115 132 -13% 253 354 -29% 553



Earnings/share, EUR 0.43 0.49 0.92 1.46 2.25



Cash flow from 189 -5

operating

activities 378 78 255



Net interest-

bearing debt at the

end of the period 384 513 372



Gross capital

expenditure 126 314 346



Gearing 0.18 0.26 0.17

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)Items affecting comparability included restructuring costs of EUR 2 million

(11) in the third quarter of 2016. During the review period January-September

2016 restructuring costs amounted to EUR 29 million (11), of which EUR 17

million were non-cash write-downs.





MARKET OUTLOOK

Despite slower economic growth in the emerging markets, growth in electricity

demand and the availability of international funding for infrastructure projects

will continue to support power plant investments. In the industrialised

countries, the slow economic growth continues to limit demand for new power

plants, except in North America where the market situation is more positive for

gas-fired power plants. The megatrend towards renewable energy sources is

evident, with investments expected to favour utility scale solar photovoltaic

installations. Furthermore, distributed, flexible, gas fired power generation

continues to gain ground globally. Electricity markets are being developed to

reward the necessary flexibility, thereby enabling new profitable investments.

Wärtsilä's systematic market development work in these markets will continue to

promote the benefits of Smart Power Generation.



The outlook for the shipping and shipbuilding markets remains challenging.

Overcapacity and weak earnings continue to limit the demand for new vessels in

the merchant segment, while low oil prices are impacting investments in offshore

exploration and development. In the gas carrier markets, the demand for both LNG

and LPG carriers remains under pressure due to the low oil and gas prices and

supply-demand imbalances. The outlook for the cruise and ferry segment remains

positive. Cruise vessel demand is supported by increasing passenger volumes,

particularly in Asia, while the contracting of ferries is supported by fleet

renewals in Europe, the potential implementation of new emission regulations,

and favourable newbuilding prices.



The service market outlook remains solid with growth opportunities in selected

regions and segments. An increase in the installed base of medium-speed engines

and propulsion equipment, as well as the shift to gas based technology, offsets

the slower service demand for older installations and the uncertainty regarding

short-term demand development in the merchant marine segment. In the offshore

segment, the growth in the installed base during recent years is expected to

partially compensate for the challenging outlook in certain regions. The service

outlook for gas-fuelled vessels remains favourable. Service demand in the power

plant segment continues to be good with an especially positive outlook in the

Middle East and Africa. Customers in both the marine and power plant markets

continue to show interest in long-term service agreements.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle

solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable

innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and

economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.

In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800

employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70

countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com



