Kemira Oyj's Interim Report January-September 2016: Profitability improvement continued, operative EBITDA outlook confirmed, revenue outlook reduced

Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

October 25, 2016 at 8.30 am (CET+1)



Kemira Oyj's Interim Report January-September 2016: Profitability improvement

continued, operative EBITDA outlook confirmed, revenue outlook reduced



This is a summary of the January - September 2016 Interim report. The complete

January - September 2016 Interim report with tables is attached to this release

and available at www.kemira.com/investors.



Third quarter:



* Revenue decreased 5% to EUR 596.3 million (625.1) due to lower sales prices

and continued challenging market impacting Oil & Mining compared to prior

year. Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments,

decreased 4%.

* Operative EBITDA increased 3% to EUR 80.8 million (78.2) driven by improved

gross margin and lower fixed costs. Operative EBITDA margin improved to

13.6% (12.5%).

* Earnings per share were EUR 0.16 (0.17).



January-September:

* Revenue remained at approximately prior year level and was EUR 1,766.8

million (1,772.9) as decline in sales prices and challenging market in Oil &

Mining offset the growth from acquisitions and increased sales volumes.

Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments,

decreased 2% as volume growth was not able to offset declining sales

prices.

* Operative EBITDA increased 6% to EUR 232.5 million (219.3) as a result of

improved gross margin and sales volume growth. Operative EBITDA margin

improved to 13.2% (12.4%).

* Earnings per share increased 9% to EUR 0.49 (0.45).

* Outlook (changed): Kemira expects its revenue to be at approximately prior

year level (previously: "to increase") and operative EBITDA to increase in

2016 compared to 2015



Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal:





"We continued to improve our operative EBITDA in Q3 while organic revenue growth

in today's market situation is a challenge. Group's operative EBITDA margin

improved to 13.6%, partly helped by normal seasonality. Our organic growth was

negative due to lower sales prices and decline in Oil & Mining market. We also

experience a currency exchange headwinds. As a sum of these elements, we now

expect the full-year revenue to be at approximately prior year level. There is

no change to the profitability outlook, operative EBITDA is expected to increase

in 2016.



Pulp & Paper continued its strong improvement in profitability. Operative EBITDA

margin improved to 14.2% from 12.3%. Revenue development was below expectations

due to lower sales prices leading to a 4% decline in revenue in local

currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments.



In Oil & Mining, the market situation in shale oil & gas has improved somewhat

as the segment's volume growth was 11% compared to the second quarter of 2016

while prices remain under pressure. However, the profitability improvement comes

with a lag as the market remains competitive and estimated growth in Chemical

Enhanced Oil Recovery has a dilutive impact on the margin during the ramp-up

phase.



Municipal & Industrial also was impacted by lower sales prices but operative

EBITDA margin reached again more than 16%. This is an excellent level, partly

supported by normal seasonality.



I am satisfied with the continued profitability improvement. We have again taken

another step towards reaching our mid- to long-term target of 14-16% for

operative EBITDA."





KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS



Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec

EUR million Jul-Sep 2016 Jul-Sep 2015 2016 2015 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 596.3 625.1 1,766.8 1,772.9 2,373.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operative EBITDA 80.8 78.2 232.5 219.3 287.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operative 13.6 12.5 13.2 12.4 12.1

EBITDA, %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 78.3 74.8 218.7 206.1 263.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA, % 13.1 12.0 12.4 11.6 11.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operative EBIT 46.5 46.1 134.0 130.0 163.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operative EBIT, 7.8 7.4 7.6 7.3 6.9

%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT 43.7 42.7 117.8 114.8 132.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT, % 7.3 6.8 6.7 6.5 5.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finance costs, -6.9 -8.2 -13.2 -25.0 -30.8

net

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit before 36.8 34.5 104.7 90.1 102.1

taxes

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net profit for 27.3 27.1 79.7 72.8 77.2

the period

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per 0.16 0.17 0.49 0.45 0.47

share, EUR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital 1,711.5 1,601.6 1,711.5 1,601.6 1,659.5

employed*

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operative ROCE* 9.8 10.6 9.8 10.6 9.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCE*, % 7.9 10.0 7.9 10.0 8.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash flow from

operating 85.0 80.9 168.2 135.0 247.6

activities

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital

expenditure 48.5 49.1 123.2 120.4 181.7

excl.

acquisition

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital 48.5 55.5 121.3 241.8 305.1

expenditure

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash flow after

investing 36.9 27.6 84.4 -103.6 -53.8

activities

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equity ratio, % 45 46 45 46 46

at period-end

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equity per 7.48 7.55 7.48 7.55 7.76

share, EUR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gearing, % at 58 59 58 59 54

period-end

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Personnel at 4,843 4,692 4,843 4,692 4,685

period-end

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*12-month rolling average (ROCE, % based on the EBIT)



Kemira provides certain financial performance measures (alternative performance

measures) on non-GAAP basis. Kemira believes that alternative performance

measures, like operative EBITDA and operative EBIT, followed by Kemira

management, provide useful and more comparable information of its operative

business performance.



Kemira's alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation to

the equivalent IFRS measures and alternative performance measures should be read

in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Definitions of

the alternative performance measures can be found in the Definitions of the key

figures in this report as well as at www.kemira.com >Investors > Financial

information.





MID- AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS (UPDATED ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2016) AND OUTLOOK

FOR 2016 (CHANGED)



Kemira updated its mid- to long-term financial targets prior to the company's

Capital Markets Day, emphasizing its continued goal of above-the-market revenue

growth with improving profitability. The company has progressed well towards the

previous targets of EUR 2.7 billion in revenue and operative EBITDA margin of

15%, despite the weak developments in oil & gas markets, which started in 2015.



Kemira aims at above-the-market revenue growth with operative EBITDA margin of

14-16%. The gearing target is maintained at below 60%.



Main drivers for Kemira's profitable growth are:

* In Pulp & Paper: above-the-market growth arising from new Total Chemistry

Management (TCM) contracts and bleaching chemical capacity additions, as

well as synergy capture from acquisitions

* In Oil & Mining: profitable growth in newer applications such as Chemical

Enhanced Oil Recovery (CEOR) and Oil Sands, as well as potential oil market

recovery

* In Municipal & Industrial: increasing revenue from Advanced Water Treatment

(AWT) applications, as well as continuing growth in current business driven

by selective geographic expansion

* Group-wide operational efficiencies with new BOOST program.



Kemira has launched an operational excellence program 'BOOST' to improve

efficiency. Estimated annual savings run-rate from the program are EUR 20-30

million in 2-3 years. BOOST will focus on supply chain process optimization and

improved asset utilization.



The integration of the acquired AkzoNobel paper chemicals business has

progressed better than expected and Kemira has raised the synergy target from

EUR 15 million to EUR 20 million.



In addition, Kemira continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities to enhance

profitable growth.



Outlook for 2016 (changed)



Kemira continues to focus on profitable growth. Kemira expects its revenue to be

at approximately prior year level (previously: "to increase") and operative

EBITDA to increase in 2016 compared to 2015.

Kemira expects its capital expenditure, excluding acquisitions, to be around EUR

200 million in 2016.



Helsinki, October 24, 2016



Kemira Oyj

Board of Directors



FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2016 AND 2017



Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 February 8, 2017

Interim report January-March 2017 April 26, 2017

Interim report January-June 2017 July 21, 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 October 25, 2017



The Annual General meeting will be held on March 24, 2017 at 10.00 Marina

Congress Center, Helsinki.



PRESS AND ANALYST CONFERENCE AND CONFERENCE CALL



Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media

starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time) at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd

floor, Helsinki. In the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and

CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in

English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors. The presentation

material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned

company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in

the call, please dial ten minutes before the conference begins:



FI: +358 9 7479 0361

SE: +46 8 5033 6574

UK: +44 203 043 2002

US: +1 719 4572086



Conference id: 7817960



For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive

industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that

improve our customers' water, energy and raw material efficiency. Our focus is

on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2015, Kemira had

annual revenue of EUR 2.4 billion and around 4,700 employees. Kemira shares are

listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com







Kemira Interim Report January-September 2016:

http://hugin.info/3008/R/2050979/767281.pdf







More information:

http://www.kemira.com



