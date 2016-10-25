Rezidor Hotel Group: INTERIM REPORT January-September 2016

Third Quarter 2016

* Like-for-like ("L/L") RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 5.3%.

The growth is mainly due to an increase in average room rate.

* Revenue decreased by 3.9% to MEUR 251.3 (261.4). The positive impact of the

like-for-like RevPAR development has been offset by the strengthening of the

Euro and the exit of four leases in the Nordics. On a L/L basis revenue

increased by 3.5%.

* EBITDA amounted to MEUR 29.0 (35.8) and the EBITDA margin decreased to

11.5% (13.7). In addition to the decrease in revenue, EBITDA is negatively

impacted by redundancy costs of MEUR 4.0.

* EBIT amounted to MEUR 16.4 (24.4) and the EBIT margin decreased to 6.5%

(9.3). EBIT is negatively impacted by higher costs for depreciation and

impairment of fixed assets of MEUR 2.3, partially offset by lower

termination costs of MEUR 1.2.



The performance of the hotels in Brussels, Nice and Paris are significantly

impacted by the recent terrorist attacks and are in total MEUR 4.4 below

last year on EBIT.

* Profit for the period amounted to MEUR 14.9 (17.9), positively impacted by a

lowered tax rate.

* Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.09 (0.10).

* 1,879 (2,300) new rooms were contracted, 292 (1,348) new rooms opened and

515 (0) rooms left the system.





Nine months ended September 2016

* L/L RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 3.4%.

* Revenue decreased by 3.2% to MEUR 718.1 (741.6). On a L/L basis revenue

increased by 3.7%.

* EBITDA amounted to MEUR 56.2 (68.6) and the EBITDA margin decreased to 7.8%

(9.3).

* EBIT amounted to MEUR 13.3 (35.0) and the EBIT margin decreased to 1.9%

(4.7).

* Profit for the period amounted to MEUR 9.5 (19.9).

* Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (0.12) and EUR 0.05



(0.12) respectively.

* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 38.5 (52.8).

* 6,411 (7,071) new rooms were contracted, 2,678 (2,777) new rooms opened and

1,247 (1,152) rooms left the system.



MEUR Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2015

----------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 251.3 261.4 718.1 741.6

----------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 29.0 35.8 56.2 68.6

----------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT 16.4 24.4 13.3 35.0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Profit for the period 14.9 17.9 9.5 19.9

----------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA margin, % 11.5 13.7 7.8 9.3

----------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT margin, % 6.5 9.3 1.9 4.7

----------------------------------------------------------------



Comments from the CEO



Fragile trading environment in some key markets impacted results, but cost

restructuring and exit of loss-making hotels will support future profitability

improvement



Market conditions continue to be fragile, especially in France and Belgium where

the terrorist attacks are still affecting trading, with results in Brussels,

Paris and Nice negatively impacting EBIT for the quarter by ?4.4m. Also Turkey

and Saudi Arabia continue to suffer from unrest and the depressed oil price. We

are carefully monitoring these countries and are concentrating on operational

efficiency.



In response to the ongoing challenges in some key markets, we have launched a

cost containment plan targeting a total saving of ?10m. Our focus is on central

cost reductions as well as on a further increase of procurement efficiencies

which leads to restructuring costs of ca ?5m, of which ?4m are accounted for in

the third quarter.



It is encouraging to see that after a strong summer in Scandinavia the stressed

market in Norway shows signs of recovery, while Denmark and Sweden continue to

perform well. In Norway, we have further optimised our leased portfolio and

exited three lease agreements at a cost of ?11.7m (accrued for in previous

quarters), but creating an annual positive EBIT of ca ?4m as from September

2016. Two of the agreements have been converted to franchise contracts.



We continue to make solid progress in pursuit of our long-term strategy and

sustainable network growth, while adapting to external factors. Management is

focussed on vigilant cost containment and further margin enhancing inititiaves

to drive profitability.



Wolfgang M. Neumann, President & CEO





Presentation of the Q3 Results



On October 25, 2016 at 10:00 (Central European Time) a combined telephone

conference and live webcast (in English) concerning the report will be presented

by the President & CEO, Wolfgang M. Neumann and Deputy President & CFO, Knut

Kleiven. To follow the webcast, please visit www.investor.rezidor.com.



To access the telephone conference, please dial:



Belgium, Local +32 2 404 0660



Belgium, Free 0800 58032



Sweden, Local: +46 8 5033 6538



Sweden, Free: 0200 883 440



UK, Local: +44 20 3427 1918



UK, Free: 0800 279 4841



USA, Local: +1 646 254 3360



USA, Free: 1877 280 1254



France, Local: +33 1 76 77 22 27



France, Free: 0805 631 579



Confirmation code: 3927067. For a replay of the conference call please visit

www.investor.rezidor.com.



Financial Calendar



Q4 2016 results: February 10, 2017

Annual Report 2016: March 24, 2017

Q1 2017 results: April 28, 2017

AGM 2017: April 28, 2017



For Further Information, Contact



Knut Kleiven

Deputy President & CFO

Tel: +32 2 702 9244

Fax: +32 2 702 9330

knut.kleiven(at)carlsonrezidor.com



Andrea Brandenberger

Senior Director

Business Development Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 702 9237

andrea.brandenberger(at)carlsonrezidor.com



The Rezidor Hotel Group Corporate Office

Avenue du Bourget 44

B-1130 Brussels

Belgium

Tel: +32 2 702 9200

Fax: +32 2 702 9300



Website: www.rezidor.com



About the Rezidor Hotel Group



The Rezidor Hotel Group is focused on hotel management and operates the core

brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson. In 2014, Rezidor announced

together with Carlson the launch of two additional brands; Radisson RED, an

upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and

Quorvus Collection, a new generation of distinctive five star hotels. Rezidor

also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.



The portfolio consists of 474 hotels with over 103,000 rooms in operation and

under development in 82 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Rezidor's strategy is to grow with management and franchise contracts and only

selectively with leases. The strategy is also to further expand in the emerging

markets.



Rezidor is a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. For more information,

visit www.rezidor.com.



The full report with tables can be downloaded from the following link:



Rezidors Interim Report January-September 2016:

http://hugin.info/142138/R/2051025/767322.pdf







