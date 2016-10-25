Rezidor Hotel Group: INTERIM REPORT January-September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Third Quarter 2016
* Like-for-like ("L/L") RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 5.3%.
The growth is mainly due to an increase in average room rate.
* Revenue decreased by 3.9% to MEUR 251.3 (261.4). The positive impact of the
like-for-like RevPAR development has been offset by the strengthening of the
Euro and the exit of four leases in the Nordics. On a L/L basis revenue
increased by 3.5%.
* EBITDA amounted to MEUR 29.0 (35.8) and the EBITDA margin decreased to
11.5% (13.7). In addition to the decrease in revenue, EBITDA is negatively
impacted by redundancy costs of MEUR 4.0.
* EBIT amounted to MEUR 16.4 (24.4) and the EBIT margin decreased to 6.5%
(9.3). EBIT is negatively impacted by higher costs for depreciation and
impairment of fixed assets of MEUR 2.3, partially offset by lower
termination costs of MEUR 1.2.
The performance of the hotels in Brussels, Nice and Paris are significantly
impacted by the recent terrorist attacks and are in total MEUR 4.4 below
last year on EBIT.
* Profit for the period amounted to MEUR 14.9 (17.9), positively impacted by a
lowered tax rate.
* Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.09 (0.10).
* 1,879 (2,300) new rooms were contracted, 292 (1,348) new rooms opened and
515 (0) rooms left the system.
Nine months ended September 2016
* L/L RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 3.4%.
* Revenue decreased by 3.2% to MEUR 718.1 (741.6). On a L/L basis revenue
increased by 3.7%.
* EBITDA amounted to MEUR 56.2 (68.6) and the EBITDA margin decreased to 7.8%
(9.3).
* EBIT amounted to MEUR 13.3 (35.0) and the EBIT margin decreased to 1.9%
(4.7).
* Profit for the period amounted to MEUR 9.5 (19.9).
* Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (0.12) and EUR 0.05
(0.12) respectively.
* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 38.5 (52.8).
* 6,411 (7,071) new rooms were contracted, 2,678 (2,777) new rooms opened and
1,247 (1,152) rooms left the system.
MEUR Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2015
----------------------------------------------------------------
Revenue 251.3 261.4 718.1 741.6
----------------------------------------------------------------
EBITDA 29.0 35.8 56.2 68.6
----------------------------------------------------------------
EBIT 16.4 24.4 13.3 35.0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Profit for the period 14.9 17.9 9.5 19.9
----------------------------------------------------------------
EBITDA margin, % 11.5 13.7 7.8 9.3
----------------------------------------------------------------
EBIT margin, % 6.5 9.3 1.9 4.7
----------------------------------------------------------------
Comments from the CEO
Fragile trading environment in some key markets impacted results, but cost
restructuring and exit of loss-making hotels will support future profitability
improvement
Market conditions continue to be fragile, especially in France and Belgium where
the terrorist attacks are still affecting trading, with results in Brussels,
Paris and Nice negatively impacting EBIT for the quarter by ?4.4m. Also Turkey
and Saudi Arabia continue to suffer from unrest and the depressed oil price. We
are carefully monitoring these countries and are concentrating on operational
efficiency.
In response to the ongoing challenges in some key markets, we have launched a
cost containment plan targeting a total saving of ?10m. Our focus is on central
cost reductions as well as on a further increase of procurement efficiencies
which leads to restructuring costs of ca ?5m, of which ?4m are accounted for in
the third quarter.
It is encouraging to see that after a strong summer in Scandinavia the stressed
market in Norway shows signs of recovery, while Denmark and Sweden continue to
perform well. In Norway, we have further optimised our leased portfolio and
exited three lease agreements at a cost of ?11.7m (accrued for in previous
quarters), but creating an annual positive EBIT of ca ?4m as from September
2016. Two of the agreements have been converted to franchise contracts.
We continue to make solid progress in pursuit of our long-term strategy and
sustainable network growth, while adapting to external factors. Management is
focussed on vigilant cost containment and further margin enhancing inititiaves
to drive profitability.
Wolfgang M. Neumann, President & CEO
Presentation of the Q3 Results
On October 25, 2016 at 10:00 (Central European Time) a combined telephone
conference and live webcast (in English) concerning the report will be presented
by the President & CEO, Wolfgang M. Neumann and Deputy President & CFO, Knut
Kleiven. To follow the webcast, please visit www.investor.rezidor.com.
To access the telephone conference, please dial:
Belgium, Local +32 2 404 0660
Belgium, Free 0800 58032
Sweden, Local: +46 8 5033 6538
Sweden, Free: 0200 883 440
UK, Local: +44 20 3427 1918
UK, Free: 0800 279 4841
USA, Local: +1 646 254 3360
USA, Free: 1877 280 1254
France, Local: +33 1 76 77 22 27
France, Free: 0805 631 579
Confirmation code: 3927067. For a replay of the conference call please visit
www.investor.rezidor.com.
Financial Calendar
Q4 2016 results: February 10, 2017
Annual Report 2016: March 24, 2017
Q1 2017 results: April 28, 2017
AGM 2017: April 28, 2017
For Further Information, Contact
Knut Kleiven
Deputy President & CFO
Tel: +32 2 702 9244
Fax: +32 2 702 9330
knut.kleiven(at)carlsonrezidor.com
Andrea Brandenberger
Senior Director
Business Development Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: +32 2 702 9237
andrea.brandenberger(at)carlsonrezidor.com
The Rezidor Hotel Group Corporate Office
Avenue du Bourget 44
B-1130 Brussels
Belgium
Tel: +32 2 702 9200
Fax: +32 2 702 9300
Website: www.rezidor.com
About the Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is focused on hotel management and operates the core
brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson. In 2014, Rezidor announced
together with Carlson the launch of two additional brands; Radisson RED, an
upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and
Quorvus Collection, a new generation of distinctive five star hotels. Rezidor
also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.
The portfolio consists of 474 hotels with over 103,000 rooms in operation and
under development in 82 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Rezidor's strategy is to grow with management and franchise contracts and only
selectively with leases. The strategy is also to further expand in the emerging
markets.
Rezidor is a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. For more information,
visit www.rezidor.com.
The full report with tables can be downloaded from the following link:
Rezidors Interim Report January-September 2016:
http://hugin.info/142138/R/2051025/767322.pdf
More information:
http://www.rezidor.com/
