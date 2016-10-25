Wessanen Trading update Q3 2016: Sustaining profitable growth

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Trading update Q3 2016: Sustaining profitable growth



Q3 2016 highlights



* Total reported revenue growth 9.2% (8.8% YTD)

* Own brands autonomous growth 7.4% (9.2% YTD)

* Total autonomous revenue growth 3.9% (7.0% YTD) due to accelerated decline

of private label business

* EBITE margin of 7.3% despite significant increase in A&P. YTD EBITE margin

is up 90bps to 8.3%

* Integration of Piramide, Ineobio and Mrs Crimbles fully on track



CEO Statement



We have sustained our good growth momentum on own brands in Q3 and YTD growth

stands at 9.2%. Autonomous revenue growth for total Wessanen remains at the

upper end of our guidance range of 5-7% year to date, despite an accelerated

decline of private label business in Q3. YTD EBITE has increased by 22.4% and

margin is up 90bps to 8.3%. In the quarter we achieved an EBITE margin of 7.3%

despite investing significantly more A&P into our brands. Integration plans of

Piramide, Inebio and Mrs Crimbles are being executed as planned.



We are on track to deliver a good 2016 result both in terms of growth and profit

as we are further strengthening our brands in a growing market for healthier and

more sustainable food.



Guidance FY 2016



* Total autonomous revenue growth at the upper end of our long term guidance

range of 5-7%

* We expect to report:



* a higher EBITE in 2016 versus 2015

* an increase of the EBITE % of revenue



* Net financing costs around ?1-2 million

* Tax rate of around 30%

* Capital expenditures ?8-9 million

* Depreciation and amortisation ?7-8 million



Analyst & investor meeting



At 10h00 CET, a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be

hosted by Ronald Merckx (CFO). The dial-in number is +31 20 703 8261 (toll free

0800 023 1436) - please quote "Wessanen". There will also be a live audio



webcast via www.wessanen.com.



The press release and presentation are available for download at

www.wessanen.com.



Media, investor & analyst enquiries



Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 20 3122 124

Ronald.Merckx(at)wessanen.com







Important dates



16-11-2016 Capital Markets Day (Italy)



15-02-2017 Publication Q4 2016 results

















For PDF click here:

http://hugin.info/143317/R/2050972/767279.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wessanen via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.wessanen.com



PressRelease by

Wessanen

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 502470

Character count: 3087

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wessanen

Stadt: AT Amsterdam Zuidoost





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease