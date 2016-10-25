Novartis delivered solid third quarter with Growth Products[1] offsetting Gleevec patent expiration; several positive readouts for potential blockbusters

* Q3 net sales (-1% cc[2] and USD) broadly in line with prior year due to

strong performance of Growth Products



* Gilenya (USD 790 million, +15% cc) continued double-digit growth

* Cosentyx (USD 301 million) on track for blockbuster status in first full

year after approval

* Oncology growth drivers including Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 172 million,

+29% cc), Promacta/Revolade (USD 168 million, +44% cc) and Jakavi (USD

149 million, +47% cc)

* Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals[1] (USD 262 million, +41% cc) delivered strong

growth

* Q3 core[2] operating income down 3% (cc and USD), reflecting generic erosion

and growth investments, partially offset by productivity initiatives



* Core M&S up 0.8 percentage points (cc) to 24.3% of sales, supporting new

launches and Alcon

* Core operating income margin declined 0.6 percentage points (cc)

* Core EPS was USD 1.23 (-3% cc)

* Free cash flow[2] was USD 2.6 billion (-7% USD) in Q3; USD 6.5 billion

(+3% USD) in 9M

* Q3 net income up 7% (cc and USD) from higher operating income and income

from associated companies

* Strong pipeline progress with key data readouts, filings and regulatory

decisions in Q3



* LEE011 plus letrozole demonstrated superior PFS as first-line treatment

of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer vs. letrozole alone; granted FDA

Breakthrough Therapy designation

* BAF312 in SPMS[3] met primary endpoint, significantly reducing risk of



disability progression

* AMG 334 met primary endpoint in first Phase III episodic migraine study

* Ilaris received three new FDA approvals for Periodic Fever Syndromes

* Sandoz biosimilar etanercept, Erelzi, received FDA approval

* Entresto (USD 53 million in Q3) grew steadily; FY sales guidance of ~USD

0.2 billion confirmed

* Continuing to invest in Alcon growth plan



* Contact lenses delivered another quarter of growth; Dailies Total1

Multifocal launches in US and EU expected to continue growth trajectory

* Innovation continued to accelerate in Surgical with FDA approvals for

CyPass, UltraSert Toric IOL

* 2016 Outlook confirmed



* Net sales expected to be broadly in line with prior year (cc)

* Core operating income expected to be broadly in line or decline low

single digit (cc)



Key figures[2] Continuing operations[4]

------------------------------------------------

% %

Q3 2016 Q3 2015 change 9M 2016 9M 2015 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

----------------------------------------- -----------------------

Net sales 12 126 12 265 -1 -1 36 196 36 894 -2 0



Operating income 2 269 2 234 2 1 6 813 7 300 -7 -3



Net income 1 945 1 812 7 7 5 762 5 974 -4 1



EPS (USD) 0.81 0.75 8 8 2.42 2.48 -2 2



Free cash flow 2 591 2 788 -7 6 479 6 317 3



Core



Operating income 3 381 3 489 -3 -3 9 974 10 733 -7 -4



Net income 2 938 3 061 -4 -4 8 656 9 334 -7 -4



EPS (USD) 1.23 1.27 -3 -3 3.63 3.87 -6 -3

----------------------------------------- -----------------------



Basel, October 25, 2016 - Commenting on the results, Joseph Jimenez, CEO of

Novartis, said:

"Novartis delivered a solid Q3 despite the Gleevec generic impact in the US, due

to the strong performance of our Growth Products. We continued to drive

innovation, with positive pipeline readouts for LEE011 in advanced breast

cancer, BAF312 in SPMS and AMG 334 in episodic migraine. We are continuing to

invest for the future, as we manage the Gleevec loss of exclusivity in 2016 and

2017."



[1] Growth Products are defined on page 2. Biopharmaceuticals are defined on

page 3.

[2] Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS

measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 46 of the

Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in

this Release refer to same period in prior year.

[3] SPMS = secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

[4] Refers to continuing operations, defined on page 38 of the Condensed Interim

Financial Report.





GROUP REVIEW



Novartis laid out five priorities for 2016: deliver strong financial results;

strengthen innovation; improve Alcon performance; capture cross-divisional

synergies; and build a higher-performing organization. We made progress in each

of these areas in the third quarter.



Financial results



On January 27, 2016, Novartis announced plans to further focus its divisions,

integrating businesses that share therapeutic areas to better leverage our

development and marketing capabilities. These plans included a new divisional

structure. In compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards

(IFRS), Novartis updated its segment financials to reflect the new structure,

both for the current and prior year, to aid comparability of year-on-year

results. As a result, all comparisons of divisional results from 2016 to 2015

reflect the new structure.



In addition, as a result of the portfolio transformation transactions completed

in 2015, Novartis reported the Group's financial results in 2015 as "continuing

operations" and "discontinued operations." All comparisons from 2016 to 2015 are

versus continuing operations, unless otherwise noted. See page 38 of the

Condensed Interim Financial Report for a full explanation.



Third quarter



Continuing operations



Net sales were USD 12.1 billion (-1%, -1% cc) in the third quarter, as volume

growth of 5 percentage points was more than offset by the negative impact of

generic competition (-4 percentage points) and pricing (-2 percentage points).

Growth Products[1] contributed USD 4.3 billion or 36% of net sales, up 20% (USD)

over the prior-year quarter.



Operating income was USD 2.3 billion (+2%, +1% cc). Core adjustments amounted to

USD 1.1 billion (2015: USD 1.3 billion), broadly in line with the prior-year

quarter.



Core operating income was USD 3.4 billion (-3%, -3% cc). Core operating income

margin in constant currencies decreased 0.6 percentage points, mainly due to

investments behind new launches and the Alcon growth plan, partially offset by

productivity improvements. Currency had a positive impact of 0.1 percentage

points, resulting in a net decrease of 0.5 percentage points in US dollar terms

to 27.9% of net sales.



Net income was USD 1.9 billion (+7%, +7% cc), up more than operating income

mainly due to higher income from associated companies.



EPS was USD 0.81 (+8%, +8% cc), up more than net income due to a reduction in

the number of shares outstanding.



Core net income was USD 2.9 billion (-4%, -4% cc), broadly in line with core

operating income.



Core EPS was USD 1.23 (-3%, -3% cc), down less than core net income due to a

reduction in the number of shares outstanding.



Free cash flow was USD 2.6 billion (-7% USD), a decrease of USD 0.2 billion

compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was driven by higher net

investments in intangible assets, mainly due to the ofatumumab milestone

payment, which more than offset an increase in cash flows from operating

activities.



[1] "Growth Products" are an indicator of the rejuvenation of the portfolio, and

comprise products launched in a key market (EU, US, Japan) in 2011 or later, or

products with exclusivity in key markets until at least 2020 (except Sandoz,

which includes only products launched in the last 24 months). They include the

acquisition effect of the GSK oncology assets.



Innovative Medicines (formerly named the Pharmaceuticals Division) net sales

were USD 8.2 billion (-1%, -1% cc) in the third quarter. Volume contributed 5

percentage points to sales growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of

5 percentage points and pricing had a negative impact of 1 percentage point,

both largely due to Gleevec/Glivec genericization in the US. Growth Products

grew 21% (cc) to USD 3.8 billion, or 46% of division net sales.



Operating income was USD 2.0 billion (+8%, +9% cc). Core operating income was

USD 2.7 billion (-2%, -1% cc). Core operating income margin in constant

currencies was flat; currency had a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points,

resulting in a net decrease of 0.3 percentage points to 32.7% of net sales.



Sandoz net sales were USD 2.5 billion (-1%, -1% cc) in the third quarter, as

volume growth of 5 percentage points was offset by 6 percentage points of price

erosion. Performance was impacted by significantly lower launch activity in the

US compared to a strong prior-year quarter. Global sales of

Biopharmaceuticals[1] grew 41% (cc) to USD 262 million. Anti-Infectives

franchise sales (partner label and finished dosage form sales) were USD 339

million (-2% cc), reflecting discontinuation of low-margin products.



Operating income was USD 354 million (-9%, -9% cc). Core operating income was

USD 530 million (0%, +1% cc). Core operating income margin in constant

currencies increased by 0.2 percentage points; currency had a positive impact of

0.1 percentage points, resulting in a net increase to 21.1% of net sales.



Alcon net sales were USD 1.4 billion (-2%, -3% cc) in the third quarter.

Surgical sales (-4% cc) were down, impacted by lower IOL sales, mainly due to

competitive pressures, and a continued decline in cataract equipment, primarily

LenSx, which has reached high penetration in its market segment. The strong

installed cataract equipment base continued to generate good growth of

consumables (+4% cc). Vision Care sales (0% cc) were flat, as contact lenses

delivered another quarter of growth, benefitting from the continued strong

performance of Dailies Total1, offsetting a slight decline in contact lens care.

Launches of Dailies Total1 Multifocal in the US and EU are expected to continue

the growth trajectory in contact lenses.



Operating loss was USD 50 million, compared to an income of USD 57 million in

the prior-year quarter. Core operating income was USD 206 million (-32%, -35%

cc), primarily impacted by declining sales and increased investments in M&S

behind the growth plan. Core operating income margin in constant currencies

decreased by 6.8 percentage points; currency had a positive impact of 0.5

percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 6.3 percentage points to

14.3% of net sales.



[1] Biopharmaceuticals include biosimilars, biopharmaceutical contract

manufacturing and Glatopa.



Total Group



For the total Group, net income amounted to USD 1.9 billion, broadly in line

with the prior-year quarter, and basic earnings per share was USD 0.81.



Total Group free cash flow amounted to USD 2.6 billion, compared to USD 2.8

billion in the prior-year quarter.



Nine months



Continuing operations



Net sales were USD 36.2 billion (-2%, 0% cc) in the first nine months. Growth

Products contributed USD 12.5 billion or 35% of net sales, up 21% (USD) over the

prior-year period.



Operating income was USD 6.8 billion (-7%, -3% cc). Core adjustments amounted to

USD 3.2 billion (2015: USD 3.4 billion), broadly in line with the prior-year

period.



Core operating income was USD 10.0 billion (-7%, -4% cc). Core operating income

margin in constant currencies decreased 1.2 percentage points, mainly due to the

loss of exclusivity on Gleevec, investments behind new launches and the Alcon

growth plan. Currency had a negative impact of 0.3 percentage points, resulting

in a net decrease of 1.5 percentage points to 27.6% of net sales.



Net income was USD 5.8 billion (-4%, +1% cc), with the increase relative to the

operating income decline due to higher income from associated companies.



EPS was USD 2.42 (-2%, +2% cc), up more than net income due to a reduction in

the number of shares outstanding.



Core net income was USD 8.7 billion (-7%, -4% cc), in line with core operating

income.



Core EPS was USD 3.63 (-6%, -3% cc), down less than core net income due to a

reduction in the number of shares outstanding.



Free cash flow was USD 6.5 billion (+3% USD), an increase of USD 0.2 billion

compared to the prior-year period. The increase was driven by lower net

investments in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, partially

offset by lower cash flows from operating activities.



Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 24.3 billion (-2%, 0% cc) in the first

nine months, as volume growth (+6 percentage points) was fully offset by the

impact of generic competition (-6 percentage points). Pricing impact was

negligible.



Operating income was USD 6.1 billion (-4%, 0% cc). Core operating income was USD

7.9 billion (-6%, -2% cc). Core operating income margin in constant currencies

decreased by 0.7 percentage points, mainly due to launch investments for

Entresto and Cosentyx, partially offset by productivity improvements; currency

had a negative impact of 0.6 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of

1.3 percentage points to 32.7% of net sales.



Sandoz net sales were USD 7.5 billion (0%, +2% cc) in the first nine months, as

volume growth of 8 percentage points more than offset 6 percentage points of

price erosion. Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew 32% (cc) to USD 724

million, benefitting from the performance of prior-year launches in the US

(Glatopa in June 2015 and Zarxio in September 2015). Anti-Infectives franchise

sales were USD 1.0 billion (-2% cc), reflecting discontinued low-margin products

and the weak flu season in the first quarter.



Operating income was USD 1.1 billion (+7%, +12% cc). Core operating income was

USD 1.5 billion (0%, +4% cc). Core operating income margin in constant

currencies increased by 0.3 percentage points; currency had a negative impact of

0.3 percentage points, resulting in flat 20.6% of net sales.



Alcon net sales were USD 4.4 billion (-4%, -2% cc) in the first nine months.

Surgical sales (-3% cc) reflected weaker performance of IOLs, mainly due to

competitive pressures, and the slowdown of equipment sales, primarily LenSx in

Cataract and Wavelight in Refractive, partially offset by continued solid growth

of cataract consumables (+4% cc). Vision Care sales (-1% cc) were impacted by

competitive pressures in the US, partially offset by continued strong global

growth of Dailies Total1.



Operating loss was USD 12 million, compared to an income of USD 252 million in

the prior-year period. Core operating income was USD 687 million (-29%, -25%

cc), primarily impacted by increased investments in M&S and R&D behind the

growth plan and the impact of the decline in sales. Core operating income margin

in constant currencies decreased by 5.1 percentage points; currency had a

negative impact of 0.6 percentage points, resulting in a net decrease of 5.7

percentage points to 15.7% of net sales.



Total Group



For the total Group, net income amounted to USD 5.8 billion compared to USD

16.7 billion in the prior-year period, and basic earnings per share decreased to

USD 2.42 from USD 6.94. The prior-year period benefitted from the net income

from discontinued operations, which included USD 12.8 billion of exceptional

pre-tax divestment gains from the portfolio transformation transactions and USD

0.5 billion of additional pre-tax transaction related expenses.



Total Group free cash flow amounted to USD 6.5 billion, compared to USD 6.0

billion in the first nine months of 2015.



Key growth drivers



Underpinning our financial results in the third quarter is a continued focus on

key growth drivers, including Gilenya, Tasigna, Cosentyx, Tafinlar + Mekinist,

Jakavi, Promacta/Revolade and Entresto, as well as Biopharmaceuticals and

Emerging Growth Markets.



Growth Products



* Growth Products, an indicator of the ongoing rejuvenation of our portfolio,

contributed 36% of Group net sales in the third quarter, and were up 20%

(USD). In Innovative Medicines, Growth Products contributed 46% of division

net sales in the quarter, and sales for these products were up 21% (cc).

* Gilenya (USD 790 million, +15% cc), a once-daily oral medicine for relapsing

forms of multiple sclerosis, continued to grow double-digit, mainly due to

volume growth.

* Tasigna (USD 441 million, +8% cc) showed solid growth in the quarter,

despite the entry of multiple generic versions of Gleevec in the US.

* Cosentyx (USD 301 million) continued its strong launch trajectory in the

third quarter. Across its three approved indications, Cosentyx has been used

to treat more than 50,000 patients in a post-marketing setting to date.

* Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 172 million, +29% cc) continued to show strong

growth, particularly in Europe, as the first approved combination therapy

for patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic

melanoma.

* Promacta/Revolade (USD 168 million, +44% cc) grew at a strong double-digit

rate, driven by continued worldwide uptake as well as growth of the

thrombopoietin class for chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic

purpura.

* Jakavi (USD 149 million, +47% cc) growth was driven by patient gains in the

myelofibrosis indication globally and the launch of the polycythemia vera

indication in key markets.

* Entresto (USD 53 million) continued to grow steadily with approvals in 64

countries to date and continued progress with reimbursement around the

world. In the US, expansion of the primary care field force is underway, and

in Europe, uptake continues to be faster. Entresto sales are expected to be

approximately USD 0.2 billion for full year 2016.

* Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals (USD 262 million, +41% cc), including Glatopa and

Zarxio, delivered strong growth.



Emerging Growth Markets



* Net sales in Emerging Growth Markets - which comprise all markets except the

US, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand - grew 6% (cc)

in the third quarter, led by China (+6% cc), Russia (+9% cc) and India (+10%

cc).



Strengthen innovation



The third quarter saw pipeline progress with positive regulatory decisions and

significant clinical trial data released. Key developments are included below.



New approvals and regulatory opinions



* The FDA granted three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris

(canakinumab) to treat three rare and distinct types of Periodic Fever

Syndromes.

* In October, the CHMP recommended approval for Lucentis (ranibizumab) to

treat patients with visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization

(CNV) associated with causes other than neovascular age-related macular

degeneration or myopic CNV.

* The FDA approved Sandoz biosimilar etanercept, Erelzi (etanercept-szzs), for

all indications included in the reference product label.

* Alcon achieved FDA approval for CyPass Micro-Stent, a minimally invasive

surgical device to treat mild to moderate glaucoma in cataract patients.

* Alcon's AcrySof IQ Toric IOL with UltraSert, a pre-loaded, astigmatism-

correcting IOL for cataract surgery, was approved in the US.



Regulatory submissions and filings



* The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to LEE011 (ribociclib) in

combination with letrozole as first-line treatment for women with

postmenopausal HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, based on

positive results of the Phase III MONALEESA-2 trial.

* Tafinlar + Mekinist (dabrafenib + trametinib) combination therapy was filed

with the EMA and Swissmedic for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E

mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The combination has

also been submitted to the FDA for the same indication.

* PKC412 (midostaurin) was filed with the EMA and Swissmedic for the treatment

of newly diagnosed FLT3 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia and

advanced systemic mastocytosis. A rolling submission in the US is ongoing.



Results from important clinical trials and other highlights



* Results from the pivotal Phase III MONALEESA-2 study showed LEE011 plus

letrozole significantly extended progression-free survival (PFS) compared to

a standard of care, letrozole, as a first-line treatment in post-menopausal

women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. LEE011 plus letrozole reduced

the risk of disease progression or death by 44% over letrozole alone,

significantly extending PFS across all patient subgroups.

* The Phase III EXPAND study of BAF312 (siponimod) in SPMS met its primary

endpoint and reduced the risk of three-month confirmed disability

progression by 21% and six-month confirmed disability progression by 26%

compared with placebo. A consistent reduction in the risk of confirmed

disability progression was seen across subgroups, including patients without

relapses.

* The Phase III ARISE study of the fully human monoclonal antibody AMG 334

(erenumab) in episodic migraine prevention met its primary endpoint of a

statistically significant reduction in the number of monthly migraine days

versus placebo. AMG 334 is being co-developed by Novartis and Amgen.

Novartis has commercial rights to AMG 334 outside of the US, Canada and

Japan.

* Follow-up data from the Phase III SCULPTURE study showed that Cosentyx

(secukinumab) delivers high and long-lasting skin clearance in patients with

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis out to four years of treatment.

* The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology published results from

the head-to-head CLEAR study demonstrating that Cosentyx is superior to

Stelara(®) (ustekinumab) in delivering long-lasting clear or almost clear

skin over one year of treatment in adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

* Post-hoc analyses of data from the PARADIGM-HF study showed that among

patients who had been hospitalized for HF, those on Entresto

(sacubitril/valsartan) reported higher relative health-related quality of

life scores compared to those taking ACE inhibitor enalapril.

* Follow-up data from a Phase III study of the combination of Tafinlar +

Mekinist in patients with BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive advanced melanoma

demonstrated an overall survival benefit at three years.

* The Phase III ASCEND-4 study of Zykadia (ceritinib) in previously untreated

adult patients with ALK+ NSCLC met its primary endpoint, demonstrating

clinically significant improvement in progression free survival (PFS)

compared to standard chemotherapy, including maintenance.

* The results of a Phase II trial of QAW039 (fevipiprant), published in Lancet

Respiratory Medicine, showed fevipiprant significantly decreases sputum

eosinophils compared to placebo in patients with severe asthma.

* Additional analyses of the FLAME trial data showed that, relative to

Seretide(®), Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium) reduced the

rate of all COPD exacerbations across different patient sub-groups, lowered

patients' need for rescue medication, and demonstrated an improved benefit-

risk profile with less evidence of systemic effects.

* Top-line results for confirmatory Phase III study for Sandoz biosimilar

infliximab demonstrated equivalent efficacy to reference product

Remicade(®), as measured by the American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20)

response at Week 14. Sandoz acquired EEA-wide rights from Pfizer in Q1 2016.



Improve Alcon performance



Alcon increased investments in the third quarter to accelerate innovation and

sales, strengthen customer relationships and improve basic operations.



The division made significant progress in innovation, with FDA approvals for the

CyPass Micro-Stent and UltraSert Toric IOL, the launch of NGENUITY 3D

visualization system for vitreoretinal surgery, and US and EU launches of

Dailies Total1 Multifocal contact lenses.



In Vision Care, Alcon continued to invest in DTC behind key brands. Contact

lenses delivered another quarter of growth, benefitting from the continued

strong performance of Dailies Total1.



In Surgical, Alcon continued to invest behind the new IOL launches in Europe

(UltraSert pre-loaded and PanOptix trifocal), while the strong installed

cataract equipment base continued to generate good growth in cataract

consumables.



The division also continued to strengthen its foundation to better serve

customers by expanding its field service organization, improving its supply

chain, and investing in new commercial capabilities and systems.



Capture cross-divisional synergies



We continued to advance our productivity programs in the third quarter, helping

to support margins for the Group.



* Novartis Business Services (NBS) continued to execute on its priorities of

driving efficiency, standardization and simplification across the Group. NBS

cost under management remained stable versus prior year, as it continued the

selective offshoring of services to five Global Service Centers. NBS is also

driving efficiencies through the consolidation of IT suppliers and

contracts, in addition to consolidating facilities services from more than

100 to 3 suppliers globally.

* In Procurement, we generated approximately USD 0.5 billion in savings by

leveraging our scale.

* In the centralized Technical Operations organization, which has been

operational since July 1, transformation planning is progressing for each

manufacturing technology platform. Organizing by technology platform is

expected to enhance our ability to optimize capacity planning and lower

costs through simplification, standardization and external spend

optimization across the network. Technical Operations[1] represents

approximately 28,000 employees and 67 manufacturing sites.

* The Global Drug Development (GDD) organization, which has been operational

since July 1, completed a review of our entire portfolio of medicines, which

has enabled allocation of drug development resources based on the promise of

each asset for the entire Novartis Group versus a single business unit.

Additionally, GDD has completed the integration of the vast majority of its

global functions, which is expected to help strengthen capabilities, enable

more efficient utilization of functional resources and optimize external

spend. The organization is on track to complete integration of the remaining

global functions by the end of 2016. GDD represents approximately 10,000

employees worldwide.

In total, our productivity initiatives generated gross savings of approximately

USD 0.6 billion in the third quarter.



[1] Excluding Alcon, which has additional sites (16) and employees (13,000)



Build a higher-performing organization



Novartis continues to proactively drive compliance, reliable product quality and

sustainable efficiency as part of the quality strategy. A total of 127 global

health authority inspections were completed in the first nine months (53 in Q3),

17 of which were conducted by the FDA (4 in Q3). All but three were deemed good

or acceptable. The three not deemed good or acceptable were as follows: The

inspection of the UK country organization by the UK Medicines & Healthcare

Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), reported in the first quarter of 2016,

resulted in an unsatisfactory outcome as a result of issues relating to the

accessibility of clinical trial data, which is being addressed through an

existing project. A Sandoz site in Warsaw (Poland) was not immediately granted a

GMP certificate by the Russian Health Authorities due to a registration

discrepancy for one product, which is currently being addressed. Resubmission is

in progress, and a GMP certificate is expected in due course. The outcome of an

EMA inspection of a Sandoz site in Holzkirchen (Germany) is pending.



Capital structure and net debt



Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital

structure and attractive shareholder returns will remain a priority. Our target

credit rating is double-A.



During the first nine months of 2016, 12.8 million treasury shares were

delivered as a result of options exercised and share deliveries related to

equity-based participation plans of associates. To partially offset the dilutive

impact of such transactions, 11.2 million Novartis shares were repurchased on

the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line and from employees. Novartis aims to

further offset the dilutive impact from equity-based participation plans of

associates that occurred in the first nine months over the remainder of the year

through additional share repurchases.



Also, during the third quarter of 2016, Novartis issued two euro denominated

bonds for a total amount of USD 2.0 billion. A euro denominated bond issued in

2009 for a total amount of USD 1.7 billion was repaid in the second quarter at

maturity.



As of September 30, 2016, net debt increased by USD 2.3 billion to USD 18.8

billion, compared to USD 16.5 billion at December 31, 2015. The net debt

increase was mainly driven by the USD 6.5 billion annual dividend payment,

acquisition and divestment related payments and share repurchases, partly offset

by USD 6.5 billion free cash flow generation in the first nine months of 2016.



The long-term credit rating for the company continues to be double-A (Moody's

Aa3; Standard & Poor's AA-; Fitch AA).



2016 Outlook



Barring unforeseen events



Group net sales are expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (cc),

with Growth Products offsetting the impact of generic competition.



Core operating income is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year, or

decline low-single digit (cc).



These comparisons are versus 2015 continuing operations.



If early October exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2016, the currency

impact for the year would be negative 1 percentage point on sales and negative

3 percentage points on core operating income.



Summary Financial Performance



Continuing % %

operations[1] Q3 2016 Q3 2015 change 9M 2016 9M 2015 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Net sales 12 126 12 265 -1 -1 36 196 36 894 -2 0



Operating income 2 269 2 234 2 1 6 813 7 300 -7 -3



As a % of sales 18.7 18.2 18.8 19.8



Core operating income 3 381 3 489 -3 -3 9 974 10 733 -7 -4



As a % of sales 27.9 28.4 27.6 29.1



Net income 1 945 1 812 7 7 5 762 5 974 -4 1



EPS (USD) 0.81 0.75 8 8 2.42 2.48 -2 2



Free cash flow 2 591 2 788 -7 6 479 6 317 3

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

% %

Innovative Medicines Q3 2016 Q3 2015[2] change 9M 2016 9M 2015[2] change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Net sales 8 173 8 254 -1 -1 24 289 24 847 -2 0



Operating income 2 020 1 872 8 9 6 066 6 316 -4 0



As a % of sales 24.7 22.7 25.0 25.4



Core operating income 2 676 2 724 -2 -1 7 947 8 451 -6 -2



As a % of sales 32.7 33.0 32.7 34.0

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

% %

Sandoz Q3 2016 Q3 2015[2] change 9M 2016 9M 2015[2] change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Net sales 2 517 2 542 -1 -1 7 539 7 516 0 2



Operating income 354 388 -9 -9 1 080 1 009 7 12



As a % of sales 14.1 15.3 14.3 13.4



Core operating income 530 528 0 1 1 550 1 548 0 4



As a % of sales 21.1 20.8 20.6 20.6

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

% %

Alcon Q3 2016 Q3 2015[2] change 9M 2016 9M 2015[2] change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Net sales 1 436 1 469 -2 -3 4 368 4 531 -4 -2



Operating loss/income -50 57 nm nm -12 252 nm nm



As a % of sales -3.5 3.9 -0.3 5.6



Core operating income 206 302 -32 -35 687 971 -29 -25



As a % of sales 14.3 20.6 15.7 21.4

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

% %

Corporate Q3 2016 Q3 2015 change 9M 2016 9M 2015 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Operating loss -55 -83 34 9 -321 -277 -16 -34



Core operating loss -31 -65 52 26 -210 -237 11 -8

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Discontinued % %

operations Q3 2016 Q3 2015 change 9M 2016 9M 2015 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Net sales 14 601



Operating loss/income 45 12 571



As a % of sales nm nm



Core operating loss - 49 - 223



As a % of sales nm nm

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

% %

Total Group[3] Q3 2016 Q3 2015 change 9M 2016 9M 2015 change



USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------

Net income 1 945 1 895 3 3 5 762 16 738 -66 -64



EPS (USD) 0.81 0.79 3 4 2.42 6.94 -65 -64



Free cash flow 2 591 2 788 -7 6 479 6 027 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

nm= not meaningful



[1] Continuing operations include the businesses of Innovative Medicines

(formerly named the Pharmaceuticals Division), Alcon, Sandoz and Corporate

activities, and starting on March 2, 2015, the results from the new oncology

assets acquired from GSK and the 36.5% interest in the GSK Consumer Healthcare

Holdings Ltd. (the latter reported as part of income from associated companies).

See page 38 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report for full explanation.

[2] In compliance with IFRS, Novartis updated its segment financials to reflect

the new divisional structure announced on January 27, 2016, to aid comparability

of year-on-year results.

[3] Total Group net income and EPS include in the prior year the impact of the

exceptional divestment gains and the operating results of the discontinued

operations. Total Group free cash flow comprises the free cash flow from

continuing operations and discontinued operations.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by

words such as "growth products," "potential," "on track," "growth investments,"

"launches," "pipeline," "Breakthrough Therapy," "guidance," "continuing,"

"growth plan," "progress," "growth drivers," "expected," "innovation,"

"outlook," "invest for the future," "priorities," "plans," "focus," "launch,"

"ongoing," "accelerate," "planning," "progressing," "promise," "continues,"

"drive," "strategy," "being addressed," "in progress," "pending," "will,"

"priority," "target," "aims," "long-term," "would," "recommendation," "planned,"

"submitted," "launched," "Priority Review," "investigating," "growing," "later

this year," "initiatives," "contingent," "underway," or similar terms, or by

express or implied discussions regarding potential new products, potential new

indications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from

any such products; potential shareholder returns or credit ratings; or regarding

any potential financial or other impact on Novartis or any of our divisions of

the strategic actions announced in January 2016 to focus our divisions,

integrate certain functions and leverage our scale; or regarding any potential

financial or other impact on Novartis from the creation of the Pharmaceuticals

business unit and Oncology business unit to form the Innovative Medicines

Division; or regarding any potential financial or other impact on Novartis as a

result of the creation and operation of NBS, our centralized Technical

Operations organization, or GDD; or regarding the potential financial or other

impact on Novartis of the transactions with GSK, Lilly or CSL; or regarding

potential future sales or earnings of the Novartis Group or any of its

divisions; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. You

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward looking

statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

There can be no guarantee that any new products will be approved for sale in any

market, or that any new indications will be approved for any existing products

in any market, or that any approvals which are obtained will be obtained at any

particular time, or that any such products will achieve any particular revenue

levels. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize

any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result

of the creation of the Pharmaceuticals business unit and Oncology business unit

to form the Innovative Medicines Division, the strategic actions announced in

January 2016, the creation and operation of NBS, our centralized Technical

Operations organization, or GDD, or the transactions with GSK, Lilly and CSL.

Nor can there be any guarantee that Novartis or any of the businesses involved

in the transactions will achieve any particular financial results in the future.

Neither can there be any guarantee that shareholders will achieve any particular

level of shareholder returns. Nor can there be any guarantee that the Group, or

any of its divisions, will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve

any particular credit rating. In particular, management's expectations could be

affected by, among other things: unexpected regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the potential that the strategic benefits,

synergies or opportunities expected from the creation of the Pharmaceuticals

business unit and Oncology business unit to form the Innovative Medicines

Division, the strategic actions announced in January 2016, the creation and

operation of NBS, our centralized Technical Operations organization, and GDD, or

the transactions with GSK, Lilly and CSL may not be realized or may take longer

to realize than expected; the inherent uncertainties involved in predicting

shareholder returns or credit ratings; the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of

the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key

products which commenced in prior years and continues this year; unexpected

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including ongoing pricing pressures, in particular from increased

publicity on pharmaceuticals pricing; uncertainties regarding actual or

potential legal proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential

product liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and

marketing practices, intellectual property disputes, and government

investigations generally; general economic and industry conditions, including

uncertainties regarding the effects of the persistently weak economic and

financial environment in many countries; uncertainties regarding future global

exchange rates, including the continued increases in value of the US dollar, our

reporting currency, against a number of currencies; uncertainties regarding

future demand for our products; uncertainties involved in the development of new

healthcare products; uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of

data security or disruptions of our information technology systems; and other

risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with

the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information

in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or licensed to

Novartis Group Companies. Seretide(®) is a registered trademark of

GlaxoSmithKline Ltd. Enbrel(®) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc. Jakafi(®)

is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. Stelara(®) and Remicade(®) are

registered trademarks of Janssen Biotech, Inc.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Important dates

January 25, 2017 Fourth quarter and full year results 2016, including R&D

Update, Basel, Switzerland, with live video webcast



February 28, 2017 Annual General Meeting



April 25, 2017 First quarter results 2017



May 30-31, 2017 Meet Novartis Management investor event in Boston, MA



July 18, 2017 Second quarter results 2017



October 24, 2017 Third quarter results 2017







Please find full media release in English attached and on the following link:

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2051043/767340.pdf



Further language versions are available through the following links:



German version is available through the following link:

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2051045/767346.pdf



French version is available through the following link:

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2051044/767345.pdf



IFR (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2051043/767329.pdf



Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2051043/767340.pdf







