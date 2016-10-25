Weifa ASA: Record third-quarter revenues and growth for all main categories

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, 25 October 2016
· Record third-quarter revenues of NOK 93.8 million, an increase of 22% y-o-y
· Asan portfolio and organic growth driving revenue
· Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of NOK 19.9 million (NOK 16.9 million)
· Strong brands secured revenue growth and high market share in all main
categories
· Product line and category expansion by launch of Zonat for insomnia and
Solvivo for sore throats
Weifa ASA (OSE: WEIFA) had record third-quarter revenues in 2016 on higher sales
of all the main categories: pain relief, cough & cold products and
nutraceuticals, as well as the addition of the Asan portfolio. Total revenues
for the quarter was NOK 93.8 million, representing an increase of 22 percent
compared with the same period a year earlier. Organic growth was 4.1%, after
adjusting for Asan.
Weifa's portfolio of long-established brands maintained a high market share in
all key segments during the quarter.
EBITDA was NOK 19 million (NOK 15.1 million) for the third quarter after NOK
0.9 million (NOK 1.8 million) in cost of employee options. The EBITDA margin
adjusted for employee option costs was 21.3% (21.9%).
"Weifa experienced growing demand for all our product categories in the third
quarter. The launch of Solvivo strengthened our position in the cough & cold
market and the introduction of Zonat has added a new growth category to our
product portfolio. We remain focused on our growth strategy of strengthening the
established brands, developing new innovative products and expanding our
presence in the Nordic region", says CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen.
Weifa will give a presentation today at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter,
Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway. CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen
Nyberg-Hansen will represent the company. The presentation will also be webcast
live and can be accessed directly from:
http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=40094288
www.weifa.no/webcast
Questions may be submitted live during the presentation.
Please find the report and presentation for the third quarter enclosed. The
report and presentation will also be made available on www.weifa.no.
For further information, please contact:
Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen
CEO
+47 95 17 86 80
kathrine.gamborg.andreassen(at)weifa.no
Simen Nyberg-Hansen
CFO
+47 98 20 63 55
Simen.nyberg-hansen(at)weifa.no
Weifa is Norway's leading consumer health company. We supply real value through
medicines, lifestyle products and solutions that address the essential needs of
consumers, customers and professional partners. Weifa was founded in 1940 and
now employs about 30 highly qualified people at our headquarters in Oslo. The
company has a strong position in Norway and is the market leader in pain relief,
with well-established brands such as Paracet and Ibux. We are also present in
other key areas such as dietary supplements and treatment for colds and
respiratory problems. Weifa is listed on the Oslo Børs (ticker WEIFA). For
further information, please visit: www.weifa.no
Weifa ASA_Q3 2016_Presentation:
http://hugin.info/136972/R/2051029/767321.pdf
Weifa ASA_Q3 2016_Report:
http://hugin.info/136972/R/2051029/767320.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Weifa ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.weifa.no
Date: 10/25/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 502472
Character count: 4027
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Weifa ASA
Stadt: Oslo
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.096
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|231
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.