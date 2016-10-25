Weifa ASA: Record third-quarter revenues and growth for all main categories

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Oslo, 25 October 2016







· Record third-quarter revenues of NOK 93.8 million, an increase of 22% y-o-y

· Asan portfolio and organic growth driving revenue

· Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of NOK 19.9 million (NOK 16.9 million)

· Strong brands secured revenue growth and high market share in all main

categories

· Product line and category expansion by launch of Zonat for insomnia and

Solvivo for sore throats



Weifa ASA (OSE: WEIFA) had record third-quarter revenues in 2016 on higher sales

of all the main categories: pain relief, cough & cold products and

nutraceuticals, as well as the addition of the Asan portfolio. Total revenues

for the quarter was NOK 93.8 million, representing an increase of 22 percent

compared with the same period a year earlier. Organic growth was 4.1%, after

adjusting for Asan.



Weifa's portfolio of long-established brands maintained a high market share in

all key segments during the quarter.



EBITDA was NOK 19 million (NOK 15.1 million) for the third quarter after NOK

0.9 million (NOK 1.8 million) in cost of employee options. The EBITDA margin

adjusted for employee option costs was 21.3% (21.9%).



"Weifa experienced growing demand for all our product categories in the third

quarter. The launch of Solvivo strengthened our position in the cough & cold

market and the introduction of Zonat has added a new growth category to our

product portfolio. We remain focused on our growth strategy of strengthening the

established brands, developing new innovative products and expanding our

presence in the Nordic region", says CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen.



Weifa will give a presentation today at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter,

Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway. CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen

Nyberg-Hansen will represent the company. The presentation will also be webcast



live and can be accessed directly from:

http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=40094288

www.weifa.no/webcast

Questions may be submitted live during the presentation.



Please find the report and presentation for the third quarter enclosed. The

report and presentation will also be made available on www.weifa.no.



For further information, please contact:



Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen

CEO

+47 95 17 86 80

kathrine.gamborg.andreassen(at)weifa.no



Simen Nyberg-Hansen

CFO

+47 98 20 63 55

Simen.nyberg-hansen(at)weifa.no





Weifa is Norway's leading consumer health company. We supply real value through

medicines, lifestyle products and solutions that address the essential needs of

consumers, customers and professional partners. Weifa was founded in 1940 and

now employs about 30 highly qualified people at our headquarters in Oslo. The

company has a strong position in Norway and is the market leader in pain relief,

with well-established brands such as Paracet and Ibux. We are also present in

other key areas such as dietary supplements and treatment for colds and

respiratory problems. Weifa is listed on the Oslo Børs (ticker WEIFA). For

further information, please visit: www.weifa.no



Weifa ASA_Q3 2016_Presentation:

http://hugin.info/136972/R/2051029/767321.pdf



Weifa ASA_Q3 2016_Report:

http://hugin.info/136972/R/2051029/767320.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Weifa ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.weifa.no



PressRelease by

Weifa ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 502472

Character count: 4027

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Weifa ASA

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease