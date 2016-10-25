KONE wins order for China's Xi'an Metro Line 4

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order

to equip 29 stations of the Xi'an Metro Line 4 and Xi'an Metro Line 1 phase 2

with 327 elevators and escalators.



Located in Northwest China, Xi'an is one of the oldest cities in China and it

was recently named as one of the 13 emerging megacities of the country. In a bid

to upgrade the infrastructure of its cities, the number of megalopolises in

China is set to grow from three in 2000 to thirteen in 2020.



"China's cities are on the rise with Xi'an being one of them. We have

successfully provided infrastructure solutions to many of the country's cities

in the past, and we are excited to contribute to growing cities once again

through this project," says William B. Johnson, KONE Executive Vice President

for Greater China.



KONE's solutions include 246 KONE TransitMaster(TM) escalators, 33 KONE S

MonoSpace® elevators, 38 KONE N MonoSpace® elevators and 10 KONE S MiniSpace(TM)

elevators. KONE will equip 14 stations of Xi'an Metro Line 4 with escalators and

machine-room-less elevators for all 29 stations. These stations are connected by

an underground metro line that spans across 35.2km from Hangtianxincheng to

Beike Station. Meanwhile, KONE will supply escalators and machine-room-less

elevators for the 4 stations of Xi'an Metro Line 1 Phase 2 namely Forest Park,

Fengdonglu, Shanglinlu and Zhangjiacun.



The main developer is Xi'an Metro Co.Ltd and the architects are Guangzhou Metro

Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd, China Railway First Survey & Design

Institute Group Co.Ltd. The estimated project completion is in December 2018.



The order was booked in the third quarter of 2016.



