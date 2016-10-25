Marapharm announces a Management Advisory Group Member



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - October 25, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) announces the appointment of and is pleased to welcome Ron Cannan to the Management Advisory Group "MAG". Ron has extensive experience in both government and the private sector. As a Member of Parliament, Ron was appointed to serve on the Treasury Board Subcommittee and received the lifelong title of The Honourable as a member of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada. Ron was appointed to the House of Commons' Finance Committee, served as Co-Chair of the Canada - Taiwan Parliamentary Caucus and Canadian Parliamentarians Wine Caucus, Vice-Chair of Canada-US Inter-Parliamentary Committee, Vice-Chair of Conservative Housing Caucus, Director of Canada-Italy Parliamentary Group and numerous other Parliamentary Government operations. In the private sector, Ron has worked with a variety of multinational corporations including Hershey Foods, Coca Cola, Costco and Corus Entertainment.



Linda Sampson, CEO says that "We are so pleased to have Ron as an advisor; he's a free enterpriser with comprehensive knowledge of House of Commons legislative, legal and policy procedures. He has worked closely with Health Canada officials and he monitors the ongoing changes to the marijuana laws in Canada and in in other countries around the world. Ron has global experience; he has travelled with the Prime Minister and delegation to South Korea and other countries. Ron's experience and effort will be a huge asset for Marapharm and its growth. Welcome aboard Ron!



Marapharm is updating and strengthening its management team with the addition of a Management Advisory Group "MAG", consisting of up to 5 members. The purpose is to seek expertise and mentorship outside of Marapharm to add focus, further develop strategy, and encourage innovation. MAG will fortify the operations of Marapharm in an economic manner with input from experts in acquisitions, mergers, international financing, foreign markets, marketing, product development and sales techniques. MAG organizational structure encourages communication and involvement between all stakeholders. The board continues its mandate of providing direction to operations and corporate governance. Marapharm CEO, Linda Sampson is very supportive of adding the MAG level to Marapharm. Acknowledging Marapharms potential, "It will be an innovative component to its management model.





ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com



Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

www.marapharm.com or Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com



STOCK EXCHANGES:

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.





