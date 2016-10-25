TrilioVault 2.1, the Industry's Only Data-Protection-as-a-Service Solution Native to OpenStack Now Available Worldwide

Trilio Data Expands Partner Program Internationally, Adding Resellers in Europe, Asia and Africa

(firmenpresse) - BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- , the creators of the first Data Protection-as-a-Service specification for the OpenStack community, , has announced 2.1, the industry's only data protection, backup and disaster recovery solution built specifically for OpenStack is now available worldwide. Trilio Data has expanded its partner program internationally, signing reseller and partnership agreements in Europe, Asia and Africa. The following reflect a few of these new partners - Advatech Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Data Sciences Corp (South Africa) and Factor Group (Russia).

"Traditionally, U.S.-based startup companies usually spend their first several years focused entirely on building up the U.S. market," said David Safaii, CEO, Trilio Data. "But in working with a number of our customers, including a leading worldwide telecommunications company, we have found that the value of OpenStack environments -- particularly business-critical OpenStack clouds that require comprehensive and compliant data protection solutions -- is so inherent they are rapidly moving towards deploying OpenStack applications that are available globally.

"As such, we've done our due diligence and selected partners who have demonstrated deep competencies and commitments in developing and deploying innovative and business-focused OpenStack applications. Trilio's downloadable, agentless, forever scalable solution is non-disruptive upon deployment, making for an easier rollout of our solution. Ultimately, this empowers resellers to return to their customers anytime in their OpenStack journey and continue to provide trusted services and solutions."

TrilioVault adheres to the characteristics required by cloud environments and is flexible, fault tolerant, and forever scalable. It offers seamless self-service, multi-tenant, policy-based comprehensive backup and recovery of workloads running in OpenStack. The solution captures environmental points-in-time (application, OS, compute, network, configurations, security groups, data and metadata of an environment) as full or incremental snapshots. These snapshots can be held in a variety of storage environments including NFS, Swift and 3rd party arrays.

With TrilioVault's single-click recovery, organizations not only improve Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO), but also can have the confidence of migrating legacy applications and workloads into production environments with no fear of data loss. IT departments can fully deploy OpenStack solutions and provide business assurance through enhanced data retention, protection and integrity.

To request a demo of TrilioVault, please visit:

Trilio's new partners, Advatech Sp. z o.o., Data Sciences Corp and Factor Group specialize in IT solution integrations; data storage, optimization, and recovery; and integrated information processing and communication solutions.

In addition to these new International partners, Trilio Data has established partnership agreements with notable vendors and service providers in the OpenStack community, including (acquired by IBM), , , , , , , and . For more information on partnering with Trilio Data, contact us at

Trilio Data, headquartered in Hopkinton, Mass., is an innovator in OpenStack backup and recovery solutions. The company was founded by technologists who, combined, have more than 45 years of experience at some of the world's largest storage vendors. Trilio Data was founded to meet the needs of an ever-changing, growing, complex, and scalable database environment, where flexible and intelligent backup and recovery solutions are no longer a "nice to have" -- instead, they are critical components of a comprehensive IT strategy. For more information, visit or call +1-508-233-3912. Follow us on Twitter: and .





