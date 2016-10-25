Parks Associates: Smart watch sales in Western Europe to exceed eight million in 2016

Amazon's EU Head of Alexa Skills Kit joins Ericsson's Head of Cloud DVR and Parks Associates' President for 11th-annual CONNECTIONS(TM) Europe session on IoT and Wearables
(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- In advance of its event next week in Amsterdam, Parks Associates announced new research today showing in Western Europe will exceed 8.8 million by the end of 2016. The IoT market research firm estimates sales will reach 41 million by 2021.
Parks Associates will address the new research with industry leaders at the firm's next week in Amsterdam. Registration is open and media are invited to attend.
"As the IoT and connected home market continues to grow, consumers will seek out products that interact with their home, such as smart watches," said , President, Parks Associates. "Currently, consumers are buying individual devices and testing them rather than purchasing entire systems. At CONNECTIONS Europe, we will discuss new monetization strategies designed to increase the appeal of connected products and move consumers into larger product and cloud service ecosystems."
addresses the growth of smart home products and services, including consumer adoption trends, technology innovations, new business models, and partnerships influencing the consumer experience with technology. will feature interactive discussions by speakers focused on the integration of wearables, connected health technologies, and other new form factors in the smart home:
, EU Head of Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon
, Head of Cloud DVR, Ericsson
Moderator: Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates
, CEO, DORO AB
, Director Business Development Smart Door Locks EMEA, ASSA ABLOY
, Group Vice President, Health & Wellness, Nortek Security & Control
Moderator: Erik Overbeeke, European Research Associate, Parks Associates
The convenience and availability of the smart watch make it an easy choice for health and activity tracking. Control features such as remote access to lights, thermostats, and even the garage door extend the appeal of the smart watch to broader applications," Sikes said. "The growing number of smart home product solutions is leading to expansion of security, home control, and health and wellness services. Medical alerts and emergency response monitoring, daily activity monitoring, and remote video-based communication and caregiving are a few of the early health-related applications that companies are offering with smart home products."
David Bailey, Vice President, Marketing Communications, SmartThings
Dr. Christoph Döbrich, Innovation Manager, Allianz Worldwide Partners
François Girodolle, Head of Product Partnerships, Nest Europe, Nest Labs, Inc.
David Isbitski, Chief Evangelist Alexa and Echo, Amazon
David Tuerk, General Manager, Smart Home & Telecom Europe, Panasonic
Johan Ambuhm, Vice President, Digital Solutions, Inwido AB
Max Amordeluso, EU Head of Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon
Jérôme Arnaud, CEO, DORO AB
Michel Arrede, Head of Marketing, Connected Home, Amdocs
Avi Barel, Director Business Development, ULE Alliance
Lewis Brown, President, MiOS
Leigh Calton, Head of R&D, Ageas UK
Seb Chakraborty, Director of Technology, Connected Homes, British Gas Connected Homes
Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO, EMEA, ARRIS
Oliver Cockcroft, Product Architect, Ayla Networks
Charles Dawes, Senior Director, International Marketing, TiVo
Marco Dorjee, General Manager International Sales & Business Development, Centralite Systems Inc.
Shane Dyer, Founder, Arrayent
Ronald Egas, CEO, Werkspot.nl
Kevin Garton, CMO, Zonoff
Nicolas Georgy, Director, EMEA, Swiss Re
Asit Goel, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Business Line Secure Monitoring & Control, NXP Semiconductors
Reed Grothe, SVP of Global Business Development, Alarm.com
Ashley Hathaway, Senior Developer Evangelist, IBM Watson
Pierre Hunter, VP Sales Europe, Verimatrix
Cees Links, General Manager Low Power Wireless, Qorvo
Rishi Lodhia, CEO, Panasonic Cloud Management Service Europe
Wojtek Makowski, CTO, SoftAtHome
Kevin Meagher, SVP Business Development, ROC-Connect
Dr. Chris Mitchell, CEO and Founder, Audio Analytic
Steve Moore, Director of Connected Home, Dixons Carphone
Mario Moura, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell
Gordon Padkin, Thread Group Evangelist, Thread Group
Aditya Pendyala, Co-founder & Head of Growth, mnubo
Jean-Marc Prunet, CEO, myFox
Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, ZigBee Alliance
Thomas Rockmann, Vice President Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG
D'Arcy Rossiter, Head of Insight, Centrica Connected Home
Omer Sagi, Director Business Development Smart Door Locks EMEA, ASSA ABLOY
Curt Schacker, Senior Vice President, Connected Products, EVRYTHNG
Daniel Schellhoss, Founder of ProSyst, Bosch
Christopher Schouten, Senior Director Product Marketing, Kudelski Security
Allen Scott, Director Secure Home Gateway & IoT, Intel Security
Tim Smokoff, Group Vice President, Health & Wellness, Nortek Security & Control
Philip Steele, Founder & CEO, nCube
Patrick Strauss, Supply Chain Visibility & Internet of Things Subject Matter Expert, IBM UK
Andrew Thomas, Co-Founder & CRO, SkyBell Video Doorbell
Lukas Tobis, Head of Sales, Fibaro Group
Itai Tomer, Head of Cloud DVR, Ericsson
Catherine Van Aken, Senior Director Strategy, Business Development and Marketing, Technicolor
Remko van den Berg, Head of Sales, EMEA, Logitech
Antti Vihavainen, Partner, Business Development, Cozify
Ricco Winther, Director of Sales, Sigma Designs
Daniel Wong, Vice President -- Sales, Marketing, & PLM, MivaTek / Home8
Martin Woolley, Technical Program Manager, Bluetooth SIG
Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence
Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates
Erik Overbeeke, European Research Associate, Parks Associates
Jason Paris, Director, Business Development, Parks Associates
Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates
include Amazon Alexa, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bluetooth SIG, Essence, EVRYTHNG, Icontrol Networks, MivaTek, mnubo, ROC-Connect, SoftAtHome, ULE Alliance, Z-Wave, and ZigBee Alliance.
include Antenna Group, Appliance Design Magazine, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, CableFax, Cities Today, Conference Guru, Council, CrowdReviews, FierceCable, FierceMobileIT, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, FTTH Council, HomeGrid Forum, HomePlug Alliance, HomeToys, IPSO Alliance, IT Today, Mind Commerce, oneM2M, Open Connectivity Foundation, Payment & Cards Network, PharmaVOICE, Salutem, SmartGrid Spain, Smart Insights, Telecompaper, Thread Group, topSEOS.com, and Visibility Magazine.
For more information on CONNECTIONS Europe, visit or contact , 972-490-1113. Press passes are available at .
Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.
