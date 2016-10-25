Swiss Process Day Exceeds Expectations

As a part of their BPM Roadshow, GBTEC AG, for the first time, also organized a Process Day in Zurich, enthralling around 40 participants

(PresseBox) - Following a successful BPM Roadshow in Munich, Frankfurt, and Cologne, on September 27, 2016, a Process Day was, for the first time, held in Zurich. The event highlighted current BPM topics, such as internal control systems (IKS) and process-orientated quality management, as well as process acceleration through automation in the context of increasing digitization. Of particular interest to the approximately 40 participants was also the practice-oriented lecture on process optimization by the Aduno group. Along with the top quality lectures, follow-up discussions and a workshop helped develop a deeper understanding of the information provided. Finally, the newest BIC Platform as well as the Cloud version were introduced, and an overview of the roadmap was provided.

Marc Stromberg, GBTEC AG Partner and co-founder of the company, is pleased about the consistently positive feedback heard from the numerous customers and prospective customers at the Zurich Process Day: ?We are very pleased that the Zurich Process Day was so well received. The subsequent demand for our BIC solutions clearly exceeded our expectations. This particularly encourages us, because the BPM topics we put together are also highly relevant in Switzerland, and we will continue to enhance our positioning in the Swiss market.? GBTEC will also strengthen its involvement in the area of Swiss E-Government strategy. Its recent introduction to the eCH Process Platform through public-private partnership has allowed GBTEC to move further into the Swiss market.



GBTEC Software + Consulting AG is the expert for Business Process Management and IT Management. Our company combines consulting and software development. With its BPM solution BIC GBTEC offers an innovative, full service and powerful BPM suite optimising your processes and IT systems. GBTECs customers are several big DAX groups, large middle-sized companies as well as public institutions. For further information please click on www.gbtec.de.







Company information / Profile:

GBTEC Software + Consulting AG is the expert for Business Process Management and IT Management. Our company combines consulting and software development. With its BPM solution BIC GBTEC offers an innovative, full service and powerful BPM suite optimising your processes and IT systems. GBTECs customers are several big DAX groups, large middle-sized companies as well as public institutions. For further information please click on www.gbtec.de.





PressRelease by

GBTEC Software + Consulting AG

Date: 10/25/2016 - 08:49

Language: English

News-ID 502483

Character count: 2190

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GBTEC Software + Consulting AG

Stadt: Bochum





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease