21sportsgroup raises double digit millions in growth lending

EUR15M from ESO Capital to support further international growth path

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and MANNHEIM, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- European sports e-tailer 21sports-group announced today that it has raised EUR15m in growth lending from ESO Capital, an investment group focused on providing transitional capital to European SMEs. This is in addition to double digit millions in new equity from a consortium of investors, announced earlier this summer.

21sportsgroup is a fast growing European sports platform with an integrated multi-channel offering of running, cycling, triathlon, action sports, streetwear, outdoor and football apparel and equipment. In addition to its vertical online shops, 21sportsgroup provides a multi-sports offering through its integrated marketplace complemented by 14 flagship stores and its private shopping club Clubsale. 21sportsgroup is present across Europe with focus on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, BeNeLux, Italy and Spain. The company aims to become the undisputed European leader in sports e-commerce.

Michael Burk, Chief Executive Officer of 21sportsgroup, stated: "We are delighted that we have won this high-profile group of investors supporting us on our way to expand our position as a leading European sports platform." Dr. Henner Schwarz, Chief Financial Officer of 21sportsgroup added: "ESO Capital is the right partner complementing our equity investors and helping us to execute our strategy combining organic growth with select acquisitions."

21sportsgroup combines e-commerce and retail business of 21sportsgroup GmbH, Planet Sports GmbH, VR bike GmbH and mysportgroup GmbH. With their state-of-the-art store concept and an e-commerce offering which has proved a success all across Europe, the different 21sportsgroup companies market the entire range of sporting goods, especially in the areas of outdoor, action, running, cycling, and triathlon sports. They are authorized partners of all major brands.

21sportsgroup is on a systematic road to growth, bridging the gap between online and offline retail with unabated success. Every day, the team -which is composed of sports enthusiasts- proves that a high level of skill and competence and a strong focus on customer service are important factors for success when it comes to a state of the art multichannel strategy.

ESO Capital ("ESO") is an independent investment boutique with offices in London and Zurich. Founded in 2006, ESO has been consistently and successfully serving a diverse European SME market for more than a decade, providing flexible financing solutions across the capital structure, with focus on downside protection. ESO manages funds on behalf of institutional investors and provides companies with the comfort of a committed long-term partner investing capital from its sixth institutional fund.

With investments between EUR 10m and EUR 40m, typically over a two to five year horizon, ESO structures innovative, customised solutions for both corporate and real estate projects, enabling business owners and managers to reach their goals.

ESO Capital Partners UK LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

