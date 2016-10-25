       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The Economist Korea announced the winners of '2016 Korean Economy Leader'

(firmenpresse) - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Hosted by The Economist Korea and sponsored by Joongangilbo, JTBC-TV, Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the winners of '2016 Korean Economy Leader' award were announced.

The winners of '2016 Korean Economy Award' were given to 35 economic leaders among various companies and organizations in 11 categories of management such as Innovation, Human Resource, Future Planning, Sustainability, Ethics, Corporate Responsibility, Branding, Synergy, Global, Research and Development, and Economics.

The award ceremony was held on October 14th at Millennium Hilton Hotel in Seoul.

The following is the list of award winners:

Bo-Saeng, Park (Mayor / Gimcheon-City)
Gi-Woo, Lee (President / JEI University)
Yang-Seok, Ryu (Chairman / Seoyon E-Hwa Co., Ltd.)
Un-Ha, Roh (CEO / Panasonic Korea, Ltd.)
Suk-Ju, Hwang (Governor / Sunchang-County)
Byeong-Ho, Ahn (Governor / Hampyeong-County)
Yong-Sun, Shin (Chairman / Korea Road Traffic Authority)
Jong-Hyun, Chang (President / Baekseok Culture University)
Dong-Won, Kwak (CEO / Busan Metropolitan Corporation)
Kook-Young, Han (Head Manager / Arisu, the Office of Waterworks Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Kyung-Bae, Park (Chairman / Korea Local Promotion Foundation)
Soon-Heung, Chang (President / Handong Global University)
Won-Bok, Lee (President & CEO / Korea Testing Laboratory)
Chul, Lee (Chairman / Noble Nomard HP Co., Ltd.)
Chul-Woo, Lee (CEO / Daesung Electroc Co., Ltd.)
Hyun-Kun, Lee (CEO / Mycomsoft, Inc.)
Hyun-Sook, Chang (CEO / Semi Shipping Co., Ltd.)
Sung-Ho, Jun (CEO / Solum Co., Ltd.)
Hwa-Sun, Shin (CEO / Shinwha Real Estate Research & Development Institute)
In-Sik, Kim (Chairman / Cherrybro Co., Ltd.)
Hwa-Seon, Choi (CEO / Kirby Korea)


Sung-Ook, Kim (CEO / KT Music Corp.)
Chul-Jong, Yoo (CEO / Funding Platform)
Moon-Seok, Kim (CEO / How To Invest)
Seung-Soo, Kang (Vice-President / Hamssem Co., Ltd.)
Jeong-Bok, Yoo (Mayor / Incheon Metropolitan City)
Nac-Yeon, Lee (The Governor of a Province / Jeollanam-do)
Moon-Oh, Kim (Governor / Dalseong-County)
Yong-Boo, Lee (Governor / Boseong-County)
Jong-gil, Je (Mayor / Ansan-City)
Pil-Un, Lee (Mayor / Anyang-City)
Sun-Bong, Hwang (Governor / Yesan-County)
Woo-Chul, Shin (Governor / Wando-County)
Sun-Yeung, Yun (Mayor / Jung-gu, Daegu Metropolitan City)
Hyeon-Jong, Lee (Governor/ Cheorwon-County)

The Economist Korea

Dong Youn Kim
+82.10.8008.0468
+82.2.702.0111



More information:
http://www.magazine.joinsmsn.com/economist/



Date: 10/25/2016 - 08:21
Language: English
News-ID 502486
Firma: Economist Korea
Stadt: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA


