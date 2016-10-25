Airwheel electric scooter with bluetooth app control, making contribution to our living environment

Recently, haze and PM2.5 problems have raised concerns about low carbon life. We cant leave behind a battered earth for future generation.

(firmenpresse) - We cant leave behind a battered earth for future generation. If you have a child, you must hope that he or she can experience what you did in your childhood, but whats left? Youre really willing to leave behind the grey sky for them? No, we should leave behind a bright future for the next generation. Let Airwheel intelligent power scooter set off a wave of low carbon life. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785691286116323328



Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter is driven by the magnetic levitation motor. In order to eliminate emissions from vehicles, it uses green resource electricity instead of fuel. Most models of electric scooter consume about 1 kwh per hundred kilometers, and it shows that Airwheel has implemented the eco-friendly idea. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788302248598134785



As for young people, cool means advanced and high quality. Airwheel electric walkcar uses the top technology, material and fantastic design, which shows young men an intelligent scooter with both future technology and fashion. It also provides them with high quality everyday life and help them pursue the perfect life. At the same time, it is necessary to popularize the culture of intelligent scooters. Young men, the energetic and studious group, can help electric scooter spread to the public. It will be a fashion trend and lead to change the way of travel. https://twitter.com/dawnreporter1/status/788343700162093056



All models of Airwheel use the original imported lithium battery and well-known Tyre. The high-quality accessories can reduce the breakdown ration and ensure drivers safety. Meanwhile, Airwheel fast 2-wheeled electric scooter is pursuing harmony between human and machine in intelligent scooters. For users optimal comfort, the core team of Airwheel improves the products with developing technology, making tens of thousands of times adjustments of details, radians and thickness of the scooter body. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Lets reduce the burden of the earth, and be the performers and propagandists of green travel with Airwheel electric scooter to create a green future.



