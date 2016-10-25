indometal 2016: Business promoting platform for the industry to leverage on the latest technologies and best practices

(PresseBox) - Comprehensive exhibit range and industry-led concurrent seminars headline Indonesia?s leading and most dedicated exhibition for the metal & steel sectors

Returning for its 3rd edition, the biennially-held indometal, jointly organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and PT Wahana Kemalaniaga Makmur (WAKENI), opens today to a host of industry-specific activities, including a wide range of machinery and solutions by 250 exhibiting companies from 30 countries, including national group representation from Italy, China, Indonesia ? supported by the Ministry of Industry, Republic of Indonesia, and for the first time, Spain, led by FUNDIGEX-AMFEX, the Spanish Association for the Castings, Foundry Machinery and related products and services.

Held from today to 27 October 2016 at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Indonesia, indometal 2016 will span across three exhibition halls, backed by a showing of global expertise and advancements that leverages on the interdependent affiliations and standalone characteristics of foundry technology, casting products, metallurgy and thermoprocess technology, as well as its draw as a key procurement, learning and networking platform for some 8,000 quality trade visitors expected over the three-day exhibition.

Strong international participation

With 65% of exhibitors coming from overseas, including first-time exhibitors from Korea, Vietnam and Spain, and many returning international exhibitors, such as SMS GROUP, TII GROUP, ASK CHEMICALS, OXFORD INSTRUMENTS, BRAUN MASCHINENFABRIK, SCHENCK PROCESS, CHS-ASIA, PROMOSTAR, LAEMPE MÖSSNER SINTO and Indonesia?s top names of AKBAR BUDI SAKTI, BARALOGAM MULTIJAYA, HALTRACO, OCTO CORINDO SARANA among others, it is indicative of Indonesia?s strong market growth potential and its upward trend to being one of the world?s largest emerging markets.

Leading Spanish companies to showcase their latest technologies and services at indometal 2016 for the first time, representing FUNDIGEX, Ms Marina Giacopinelli, its Managing Director says: ?As the Casting Exporters' Association of Spain, our objective is to promote the exports and the internationalisation of Spanish companies in the foundry sector. Together with AMFEX, we believe our participation at indometal 2016 will serve as a stepping-stone into the growing Indonesian market, particularly in the automotive sector.?



Heightened demand and thriving market forecasts

Driven by the established know-how and credentials of German-based events under the Messe Düsseldorf group - GIFA, METEC, THERMPROCESS AND NEWCAST, indometal 2016?s strategic staging comes amidst heightened demand and thriving market forecasts in Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region. Particularly in Indonesia, 30 priority infrastructure projects will be carried out from 2016 to 2019. Worth some IDR 5,519 trillion (approx. US $415 billion) in investment, these projects include the Trans-Sumatera toll road that will stretch 2,818 kilometre along Sumatra, three water sanitation projects in Jakarta and East Java, as well as a Mass Rapid Transit line connecting the southern area of Jakarta to its northern parts.

Mr Gernot Ringling, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Asia, said: ?Alignment to what is trending in Southeast Asia?s steel, aluminium, copper, cobalt, nickel and other metal sectors and driving the fulfilment of business-promoting objectives is what sets indometal apart. And we do this through our keen working relations with industry associations and partners, in curating a line-up that encompasses both hard- and software, as well as retaining indometal?s principal thrust of attracting the right audience ? thus presenting an optimal setting for businesses to meet key people in the industry and the opportunity to market their business face to face.?

Conversely, commenting on how indometal 2016?s staging will play a part in elevating Indonesia?s trading prominence in the global arena, Mrs Rini Sumardi, Managing Director of WAKENI shared that, ?come 2020, Indonesia will become a nation with GDP size exceeding US$1 trillion, alongside growing FDI inflows, and this will pave the way to robust prospects for international players wanting to make a foray into Indonesia. On the other hand, the country?s locally-manufactured technologies and surging production capabilities, as in the case of increased nickel supply, could contribute to greater competitiveness in the global markets. These movements form the key objectives of indometal 2016, to be a business focal point that bridges leading companies from the industry to engineers, professionals and industrialists in the metal, steel and related industries.?

Two Industry-Led Seminars Highlighting Industry Developments

Against a backdrop of Indonesia?s numerous up-and-coming infrastructure developments, the focus of indometal 2016?s two-day seminar on 25 and 26 October is geared towards the strengthening of the metal industry, a major element in the infrastructure, building and construction sectors. Jointly organised by various industry associations, including the Indonesian Foundry Industries Association (APLINDO), Indonesia Foundrymen?s Association (HAPLI), Federation of Indonesian Metalworks and Machinery Industries Association (GAMMA) and the National Standardization Agency of Indonesia (Badan Standardisasi Nasional - BSN), the seminars will feature keynote speech by Mr. Ir. Syarif Hidayat, MM ? Secretary General, Ministry of Industry, Republic of Indonesia, on Day 1. He will be speaking on topic of Indonesia?s infrastructure master plan. Porf. Dr. Bambang Prasetya, Chairman of BSN will address seminar attendees on Day 2. This will be followed by full-day seminar programmes that will zoom in on the correlation between a successful infrastructure and a thriving economy, as well as subjects that are pertinent to the preparation of the metal manufacturing industry to support government-led programmes in infrastructure and energy development. Both seminars are free admission for registered visitors.

indometal 2016 factsheet.PDF

Source: www.indometal.net





PressRelease by

Fritsch Media GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 10:31

Language: English

News-ID 502491

Character count: 6407

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fritsch Media GmbH

Stadt: Füssen





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease