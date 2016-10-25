       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Airwheel 2 wheel smart self balancing scooter for adults Shows You The New Way To Go Out

Traffic jam seems never end. It is time for us to get rid of them. Which transport is the most suitable one for you, bike, bus, car or subway?

(firmenpresse) - The common ways out always trap us in traffic congestion. It is the time to find a new way of locomotion. Airwheel electric walkcar, which is cool, high-tech and low-carbon, is your best choice. Thanks to high and new technology, Airwheel is capturing the publics attention. Compared to the traditional transports, it is more intelligent and consumer-oriented from the aspects of operation. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785691286116323328

Nowadays, smog, caused by air pollution, alarms people the importance of low-carbon life. It is Airwheels original intention to provide a more eco-friendly way of transportation. Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter is powered by branded lithium battery, which is pollution-free and eco-friendly. Whichever version of Airwheel is inserted the imported battery, which has the stronger braking force, faster acceleration, and longer lifespan. It consumes only one kWh per hundred miles that answers the call of the environmental protection. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788302248598134785

With the improvement of living standards, countless cars are trapped by traffic congestion every day, which lowers the efficiency of transportation, and confines people to the small cars. Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter , equipped with a special design of high quality type, grasps the road well and has the outstanding anti-skidding ability, so you can ride it on any kinds of roads freely. Its compact body enables it to pass through small lanes and crowds. The noise suppression makes Airwheel enter any places, including the quite library.

In effect, Airwheel is not a transport, but also a good way for people to do exercise. Nowadays, people face intense pressure from work. Therefore, it is commonly seen that working people have serious health problems. Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter can change everything. Riding it for 30 minutes costs 285 calories and riding around cones for 30 minutes costs 900 calories, according to lab data. At the same time, it can improve peoples balancing ability and nerve reflex flexibility, which trains our shoulders, ridge, arms and legs, and builds up our body as well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Airwheel intelligent power scooter is your new way of getting around.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



