The Time Has Come: Free E-mail Encryption with "gpg4o® Free" is Now Available for Private Users

(PresseBox) - 10.2016 - Timed with the start of the IT Security Expo in Nuremberg (it-sa) Giegerich & Partner today proudly announces the availability of its e-mail encryption add-in "gpg4o® Free" for private use at no cost whatsoever! When writing their e-mails, all private Outlook users can therefore now make the most of an enterprise grade end-to-end encryption solution that has become a trusted tool in a multitude of companies worldwide.

This year, gpg4o® also celebrates its fifth 'software anniversary'. The software therefore not only stands out against other products with its high level of user-friendliness but also gives its users the benefit of functions that have been optimised over the last five years in business environments. By transforming gpg4o® for private users into a real freeware version, Giegerich & Partner wants to further progress the comprehensive distribution of encryption solutions in people's everyday lives in line with its motto of "More commitment for IT security ? our number one priority!", which has formed the main focus of the company for over 20 years.

gpg4o® Free can now be downloaded from the Giegerich & Partner website: https://www.giepa.de/products/new-gpg4o-free-for-private-use-only/?lang=en





PressRelease by

Giegerich&Partner GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 10:47

Language: English

News-ID 502496

Character count: 1385

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Giegerich&Partner GmbH

Stadt: Dreieich/Frankfurt





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease