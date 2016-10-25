(PresseBox) - 10.2016 - Timed with the start of the IT Security Expo in Nuremberg (it-sa) Giegerich & Partner today proudly announces the availability of its e-mail encryption add-in "gpg4o® Free" for private use at no cost whatsoever! When writing their e-mails, all private Outlook users can therefore now make the most of an enterprise grade end-to-end encryption solution that has become a trusted tool in a multitude of companies worldwide.
This year, gpg4o® also celebrates its fifth 'software anniversary'. The software therefore not only stands out against other products with its high level of user-friendliness but also gives its users the benefit of functions that have been optimised over the last five years in business environments. By transforming gpg4o® for private users into a real freeware version, Giegerich & Partner wants to further progress the comprehensive distribution of encryption solutions in people's everyday lives in line with its motto of "More commitment for IT security ? our number one priority!", which has formed the main focus of the company for over 20 years.
gpg4o® Free can now be downloaded from the Giegerich & Partner website: https://www.giepa.de/products/new-gpg4o-free-for-private-use-only/?lang=en
Date: 10/25/2016
Language: English
News-ID 502496
Character count: 1385
