365squared Successfully Launch and Deploy 365detect and 365detect+

(firmenpresse) - Malta, 25 October, 2016: 365squared, a premier managed services provider to the mobile network operator (MNO) community, has today revealed that its two recently launched products, 365detect and 365detect+, have already received positive feedback from the MNO community, with successful results. A number of MNOs around the globe are now effectively monitoring SMS traffic terminating on their network without the need for additional resources. Both services have been launched with the aim of creating a non-intrusive way of monitoring SMS traffic whilst eliminating the need to install any equipment on a clients network.



Juniper Research recently reported that Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS revenue leakage will amount to $62 billion over the next six years, posing a significant problem for MNOs looking to increase their profits in order to compete with OTT messaging players.



The launch of 365detect and 365detect+ has opened a new door for mobile operators looking to monetise A2P SMS, commented Roneel Prasad, Chief Commercial Officer, 365squared Limited. The two new sophisticated monitoring tools are both having an overwhelming success on the market, providing our mobile operator clients with an around-the-clock non-intrusive and detailed monitoring functionality with the added layer of benefit that results in an enhanced subscriber experience.



365detect offers the core components: Message Simulator, Reporting and Account Management and a 24x7 Helpdesk. 365detect+ offers these features plus advanced Traffic Analysis tools to monitor and analyse data from the MNOs. This provides the mobile operator with a detailed understanding of traffic delivery through international and domestic routes, allowing them to configure the necessary controls on the network.



The Message Simulator simulates test messages from various brands and SMS providers in order to familiarise the operator with the same SMS experience that the subscriber will receive. This functions by sending test messages from multiple global locations to determine how these messages are being sent to the subscriber and what path these messages take to reach the subscriber. These tests give operators vital information on how international and domestic SMS providers are delivering SMS traffic  including through unauthorised grey routes. These new tools also contain access to a 24x7 helpdesk to provide real-time reporting to the operator, along with account management assistance.





Roneel continued: We understand the A2P messaging business and the challenges mobile network operators face in securing and monetizing A2P traffic. We provide real-time analysis, keeping the mobile operator up to date with their networks traffic patterns. We pride ourselves on being flexible and aim to help in many different ways, including monitoring and managing the SMS firewalls and traffic systems globally, assisting with spam and fraudulent messages and detection of SIM Box activity.



365squared has a skilled, experienced and international workforce. More details on both tools can be found on the website here: http://www.365squared.com/services/365detect/ or by e-mailing the team for a detailed discussion at: info(at)365squared.com. Alternatively, learn more about these products during WAS#4 in Dublin (31 October to 3 November 2016) by scheduling a meeting here: https://calendly.com/365squared/was-4-dublin-2016/10-31-2016.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/365squared-Successfully-Launch-and-Deploy-365detect-and-365detect



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About 365squared

365squared is an international managed services provider to the mobile network operator community. Working with mobile network operators (MNOs) across the globe, and with a presence in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia, 365squareds commitment is to eliminate loss of revenue from international SMS termination, generate new revenue by monetising application-to-person (A2P) SMS traffic, and to protect customers from spam and fraudulent SMS. 365squared offers a complete end-to-end managed service ensuring its client, MNOs, secure the maximum revenue opportunity and the best customer experience. For more information, visit the website.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Media Contact

Felicity Theaker

Account Executive

Proactive International PR

felicity.theaker(at)proactive-pr.com

+44 (0) 1636 812 152

Date: 10/25/2016 - 12:15

Language: English

News-ID 502506

Character count: 3509

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease