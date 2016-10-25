Airwheel 2016 New wholesale electric hoverboards Add Much More Quality Time To Life

Free time is time spent away from business, work, job hunting, domestic chores and education.

(firmenpresse) - Leisure as experience usually emphasizes dimensions of perceived freedom and choice. In order to change lifestyle and de-stress, it is very important to replace traditional transports with more advanced and fashionable Airwheel self-balancing electric scooters first. With Airwheel, the leisure ride becomes even cooler, more fashionable and environmentally friendly. Now, please come with Airwheel electric scooter to explore this unique culture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785691286116323328



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



As the number of cars soars, the traffic jam happens more and more frequently, especially in rush hour. Worse, road rage always happens in an endless traffic jam, which is a common problem in modern cities. With Airwheel, the leisure ride becomes even cooler, more fashionable and environmentally friendly. Now, please come with Airwheel electric scooter to explore this unique culture. Airwheel will help people keep the life enthusiasm and appreciate a special lifestyle.



Other than that, Airwheel is home to various electric scooters to meet more different demands of riders. Airwheel electric scooters can be divided into several different groups according to the riding posture, namely standing up electric scooter, sitting-posture electric scooter and electric scooter with dual ride mode. Speaking of the electric standing scooters, the Airwheel X-, Q-and Z- series are typical. Riding Airwheel is good to exercise body. Then, riders can exercise themselves on their way to the company. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788302248598134785



For the electric scooter with seat, A3 is the founding model. The seats on the vehicles lead riders to the sitting-posture ridding era. The electronic brake system tells people that making brake can also be elegant and simple. And the new smart phone APP for Airwheel A3 is Airwheels endeavor for building an intelligent platform on which Airwheel products work together for providing users with better services and products. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Airwheel S6 and S8 2-wheeled electric scooter make life more wonderful duo to the dual ride mode. You can stand or sit to ride which is suitable for a wider range of application scenarios. Various ways of riding brings unexpected comfort. Airwheel electric scooters add much more quality time to life.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 12:17

Language: English

News-ID 502507

Character count: 2837

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease