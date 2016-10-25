       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Airwheel 2016 New wholesale electric hoverboards Add Much More Quality Time To Life

Free time is time spent away from business, work, job hunting, domestic chores and education.

ID: 502507
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Leisure as experience usually emphasizes dimensions of perceived freedom and choice. In order to change lifestyle and de-stress, it is very important to replace traditional transports with more advanced and fashionable Airwheel self-balancing electric scooters first. With Airwheel, the leisure ride becomes even cooler, more fashionable and environmentally friendly. Now, please come with Airwheel electric scooter to explore this unique culture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785691286116323328

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

As the number of cars soars, the traffic jam happens more and more frequently, especially in rush hour. Worse, road rage always happens in an endless traffic jam, which is a common problem in modern cities. With Airwheel, the leisure ride becomes even cooler, more fashionable and environmentally friendly. Now, please come with Airwheel electric scooter to explore this unique culture. Airwheel will help people keep the life enthusiasm and appreciate a special lifestyle.

Other than that, Airwheel is home to various electric scooters to meet more different demands of riders. Airwheel electric scooters can be divided into several different groups according to the riding posture, namely standing up electric scooter, sitting-posture electric scooter and electric scooter with dual ride mode. Speaking of the electric standing scooters, the Airwheel X-, Q-and Z- series are typical. Riding Airwheel is good to exercise body. Then, riders can exercise themselves on their way to the company. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788302248598134785

For the electric scooter with seat, A3 is the founding model. The seats on the vehicles lead riders to the sitting-posture ridding era. The electronic brake system tells people that making brake can also be elegant and simple. And the new smart phone APP for Airwheel A3 is Airwheels endeavor for building an intelligent platform on which Airwheel products work together for providing users with better services and products. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Airwheel S6 and S8 2-wheeled electric scooter make life more wonderful duo to the dual ride mode. You can stand or sit to ride which is suitable for a wider range of application scenarios. Various ways of riding brings unexpected comfort. Airwheel electric scooters add much more quality time to life.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/25/2016 - 12:17
Language: English
News-ID 502507
Character count: 2837
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 65

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.101
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 311


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z