Cargotec's financial information in 2017



Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2017:



* Financial Statements review 2016, on Wednesday, 8 February 2017

* Interim report January-March 2017, on Wednesday, 26 April 2017

* Half year financial report January-June 2017, on Thursday, 20 July 2017

* Interim report January-September 2017, on Friday, 27 October 2017



Cargotec's Financial Statements 2016 and Annual Report 2016 will be available at

www.cargotec.com on week 7.



The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on 21 March

2017. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting

to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors

in writing no later than 10 January 2017 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of

Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.





For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load

handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo

handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products

and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable

performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and

it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com







More information:

http://www.cargotec.com



Cargotec Corporation

