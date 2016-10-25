       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cargotec's financial information in 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 OCTOBER 2016 AT 12.07 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's financial information in 2017

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2017:

* Financial Statements review 2016, on Wednesday, 8 February 2017
* Interim report January-March 2017, on Wednesday, 26 April 2017
* Half year financial report  January-June 2017, on Thursday, 20 July 2017
* Interim report January-September 2017, on Friday, 27 October 2017

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2016 and Annual Report 2016 will be available at
www.cargotec.com on week 7.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on 21 March
2017. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting
to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors
in writing no later than 10 January 2017 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of
Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.


For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load
handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo
handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products
and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable
performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and
it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via GlobeNewswire








More information:
http://www.cargotec.com



Company information / Profile:

