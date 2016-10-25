Cargotec's January-September 2016 interim report: operating profit margin improved

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, INTERIM REPORT, 25 OCTOBER 2016 AT NOON EEST



Cargotec's January-September 2016 interim report: operating profit margin

improved



- Profitability continued to improve in Hiab

- No big project orders in Kalmar, long term market potential still strong

- Challenging market situation continued in MacGregor



July-September 2016 in brief



* Orders received decreased 19 percent and totalled EUR 733 (907) million.

* Order book amounted to EUR 1,874 (31 Dec 2015: 2,064) million at the end of

the period.

* Sales declined 8 percent and totalled EUR 854 (928) million.

* Sales in services totalled 210 (216) million, representing 25 (23) percent

of consolidated sales.

* Operating profit excluding restructuring costs decreased 3 percent and was

EUR 65.9 (68.3) million, representing 7.7 (7.4) percent of sales.

* Operating profit was EUR 56.2 (61.9) million, representing 6.6 (6.7) percent

of sales.

* Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR

74.4 (74.5) million.

* Net income for the period amounted to EUR 33.5 (43.6) million.

* Earnings per share was EUR 0.52 (0.67).



January-September 2016 in brief



* Orders received decreased 10 percent and totalled EUR 2,461 (2,733) million.

* Sales declined 6 percent and totalled EUR 2,581 (2,753) million.

* Sales in services totalled 641 (653) million, representing 25 (24) percent

of consolidated sales.

* Operating profit excluding restructuring costs increased 6 percent and was

EUR 189.3 (178.6) million, representing 7.3 (6.5) percent of sales.

* Operating profit was EUR 176.4 (168.1) million, representing 6.8 (6.1)

percent of sales.

* Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR

221.0 (227.3) million.



* Net income for the period amounted to EUR 113.0 (107.4) million.

* Earnings per share was EUR 1.75 (1.67).



Outlook for 2016 unchanged

Cargotec's 2016 sales are expected to be at the 2015 level (EUR 3,729 million)

or slightly below. Operating profit excluding restructuring costs for 2016 is

expected to improve from 2015 (EUR 230.7 million).



Cargotec's key figures

MEUR 7-9/2016 7-9/2015 Change 1-9/2016 1-9/2015 Change 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orders received 733 907 -19% 2,461 2,733 -10% 3,557



Service orders -9% 0%

received 205 226 667 665 880



Order book, end of -16% -16%

period 1,874 2,233 1,874 2,233 2,064



Sales 854 928 -8% 2,581 2,753 -6% 3,729



Sales of services 210 216 -3% 641 653 -2% 883



Sales of services, %

of Cargotec's sales 25 23 25 24 24



Operating profit* 65.9 68.3 -3% 189.3 178.6 6% 230.7



Operating profit, %* 7.7 7.4 7.3 6.5 6.2



Operating profit 56.2 61.9 -9% 176.4 168.1 5% 213.1



Operating profit, % 6.6 6.7 6.8 6.1 5.7



Income before taxes 46.6 55.4 154.9 149.2 186.2



Cash flow from

operations 74.4 74.5 221.0 227.3 314.6



Net income for the

period 33.5 43.6 113.0 107.4 142.9



Earnings per share,

EUR 0.52 0.67 1.75 1.67 2.21



Net debt, end of

period 581 678 581 678 622



Gearing, % 41.6 52.5 41.6 52.5 46.4



Personnel, end of

period 11,226 10,876 11,226 10,876 10,837







*excluding restructuring costs



Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen:

Hiab's strong development continued during the third quarter and profitability

improved compared to the previous year. Hiab's core business orders were at a

good level, but we did not receive any big defence industry orders as we did

during the comparison period.



Kalmar's result was also satisfactory; however, the pace of customer decision

making has slowed down, which could be seen in declining order numbers. Kalmar's

long-term market potential is still strong: bigger ship sizes and the need to

develop ports and make operations more effective require investments in port

technology and automation. The number of potential projects is still large, but

customers are delaying their investment decisions.



The challenging market situation continued in MacGregor. The global merchant

ship market is facing overcapacity and new ship orders are at an exceptionally

low level. Industry consolidation, alliances and possible new ship routes create

uncertainty in the industry. We are continuing with our measures to lower the

MacGregor cost level.



Our strategic focus areas are services, digitalisation and leadership

development. In services we see tremendous business potential that we need to

grasp with increased determination. We have increased our efforts in this area;

for example, Hiab opened a spare parts web shop in September, MacGregor

strengthened its spare parts delivery cooperation relationships in Asia, and

Kalmar has initiated new measures to speed up the growth in services. In terms

of digitalisation, we are developing Cargotec IoT Cloud-based solutions with our

customers regarding, for example, automation effectiveness and proactive

maintenance. Our internal leadership development programme is expanding to the

next phase now that the first 200 leaders have completed the intensive training

programme.



We are focusing our efforts on projects that improve competitiveness, the cost

efficiency of products and digitalisation. Additionally, we are investing in

global systems and procedures that in future enable higher efficiency in

operational activities as well as in support functions.



Alternative performance measures (APMs) used in Cargotec's financial reporting



New ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) guidelines on

Alternative Performance Measures (Alternative performance measure (APM) =

financial measure other than financial measure defined or specified in IFRS) are

effective as of 3 July 2016. The new guidelines have had no impact on

performance measures used by Cargotec, but in accordance with the guidelines,

Cargotec publishes the explanation of use, definitions as well as

reconciliations of its APMs to IFRS financial statements.



APMs are used at Cargotec to better convey the underlying business performance

and to enhance comparability from period to period. APMs are not substituting

the performance measures stipulated by IFRS, but are instead reported as

complementary information.



The alternative performance measures used by Cargotec are:



* Operating profit excluding restructuring costs= Operating profit +

restructuring costs

* Operating profit excluding restructuring costs, % of sales = (Operating

profit + restructuring costs) / Sales * 100

* Interest-bearing net-debt = Interest-bearing debt - interest-bearing assets

+/- Foreign-currency hedge of corporate bonds



Restructuring costs include restructuring provisions, asset impairments and

disposals, expenses for vacant premises and other restructuring-related expenses

in case of a significant restructuring programme of Cargotec or its business

area. In the interim report, the reconciliation of operating profit excluding

restructuring costs to operating profit of the statement of income is presented

in note 3. Reconciliation of interest-bearing net debt to interest-bearing

liabilities and assets is presented in note 6.



Press conference for analysts and media

A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international

telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 2:00 p.m. EEST

at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in

English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice

President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at

www.cargotec.com by 2:00 p.m. EEST.



The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be

accessed using the following numbers with access code Cargotec/3575778:



FI: +358 9 7479 0361

SE: +46 8 5033 6574

UK: +44 203 043 2003

US: +1 719 457 1036



The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand

version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during

the day.



For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load

handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo

handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products

and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable

performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and

it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



Cargotec Q3 2016 interim report, pdf:

http://hugin.info/135578/R/2051146/767406.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Cargotec Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.cargotec.com



PressRelease by

Cargotec Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 502517

Character count: 11106

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cargotec Corporation

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease