Orion Group Interim Report January-September 2016

Orion's net sales in January-September 2016 totalled EUR 794 million (EUR 754

million in January-September 2015).



* Operating profit was EUR 256 (216) million.

* Operating profit includes about EUR 22 million of capital gains received in

the third quarter.

* Profit before taxes was EUR 253 (213) million.

* Equity ratio was 60% (53%).

* ROCE before taxes was 45% (40%).

* ROE after taxes was 45% (44%).

* Basic earnings per share were EUR 1.43 (1.20).

* Cash flow per share before financial items was EUR 1.23 (1.11).

* The outlook estimate for 2016 remains unchanged. Orion estimates that in

2016 net sales will be slightly higher than in 2015. Operating profit

excluding possible capital gains is estimated to exceed EUR 270 million.

ORION'S KEY FIGURES FOR THE REVIEW PERIOD



Q3/16 Q3/15 Change % 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change % 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales, EUR million 258.6 239.1 +8.2% 793.6 754.0 +5.3% 1,015.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating profit, EUR

million 92.0 58.6 +57.1% 255.9 215.6 +18.7% 266.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

% of net sales 35.6% 24.5% 32.2% 28.6% 26.2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit before taxes, EUR

million 91.0 57.0 +59.5% 253.2 212.6 +19.1% 262.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



% of net sales 35.2% 23.9% 31.9% 28.2% 25.8%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Income tax expense, EUR

million 18.5 11.7 +58.1% 51.8 43.8 +18.1% 54.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R&D expenses, EUR

million 26.9 23.3 +15.6% 80.3 76.5 +5.0% 108.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

% of net sales 10.4% 9.7% 10.1% 10.1% 10.6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital expenditure, EUR

million 11.8 11.0 +7.1% 34.0 30.3 +12.4% 44.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

% of net sales 4.5% 4.6% 4.3% 4.0% 4.4%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Assets total, EUR

million 998.6 974.0 +2.5% 1,047.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equity ratio, % 59.5% 52.5% 57.4%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gearing, % -4.2% -0.1% -9.6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interest-bearing

liabilities, EUR million 173.3 219.7 -21.1% 187.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-interest-bearing

liabilities, EUR million 236.4 249.3 -5.2% 264.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash and cash

equivalents and money

market investments, EUR

million 198.2 220.2 -10.0% 245.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCE (before taxes), % 45.2% 40.1% 35.7%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROE (after taxes), % 45.4% 44.1% 37.5%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basic earnings per

share, EUR 0.52 0.32 +60.3% 1.43 1.20 +19.4% 1.48

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Diluted earnings per

share, EUR 0.52 0.32 +60.3% 1.43 1.20 +19.4% 1.48

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash flow per share

before financial items,

EUR 0.67 0.44 +51.6% 1.23 1.11 +10.7% 1.51

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equity per share, EUR 4.19 3.59 +16.9% 4.22

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Personnel at the end of

the period 3,445 3,392 +1.6% 3,401

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Average personnel during

the period 3,442 3,442 3,431

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Personnel expenses, EUR

million 162.3 163.3 -0.6% 220.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------









President and CEO Timo Lappalainen:



"Business developed well - capital gains enhanced strong operating profit

growth"





"In January-September 2016 our net sales and operating profit were higher than

in January-September 2015. The clear growth in operating profit is explained by

the growth in net sales and about EUR 22 million of total capital gains received

in the third quarter.



"As regards our key proprietary products, the Dexdor sedative used in intensive

care and Easyhaler product family for treatment of asthma and chronic

obstructive pulmonary disease maintained their strong growth. Sales of Simdax

for treatment of acute decompensated heart failure also continued to grow well.

After the review period, through the decentralised procedure the budesonide-

formoterol Easyhaler combined formulation received marketing authorisation for

Germany, where the national approval process has commenced. Sales of Orion's

branded Parkinson's drugs Stalevo, Comtess and Comtan continued to decline, but

more slowly than expected.



"Net sales of the Specialty Products business division rose in all the key

market areas: Finland, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. As regards the business

division's products, sales of the biosimilar Remsima remained strong relative to

the comparative period, but the growth rate has clearly slowed since the start

of the year due to the timings of tendering competitions and periods covered by

delivery agreements.



"There have been changes in our clinical pharmaceutical development portfolio

since the summer. We are commencing a new Phase I clinical trial with a BET

protein inhibitor (ODM-207) which inhibit transcription of key oncogenes in many

cancers. We have decided to discontinue trials with a CYP17 enzyme and androgen

receptor inhibitor (ODM-204) for treatment of castration-resistant prostate

cancer based on the pharmacokinetic findings of the Phase I clinical trial.

Other ongoing clinical pharmaceutical development projects in various phases

have progressed as planned.



"Our outlook estimate for 2016 remains unchanged. We estimate that in 2016 net

sales will be slightly higher than in 2015. We estimate that operating profit

excluding possible capital gains will exceed EUR 270 million. Our outlook

estimate and the basis for it can be found in this report under 'Outlook for

2016' and 'Basis for outlook'."







Events during the period



On 18 July Orion sold its shares in Pharmaservice Oy to Oriola-KD Corporation.



On 2 September Orion and Menarini commenced collaboration in marketing the

budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler(®) combined formulation.



On 5 September Orion sold its shares in Ekokem Corporation to Fortum

Corporation.



Events after the period



On 12 October the budesonide-formoterol Easyhaler(®) combined formulation

received marketing authorisation for Germany through the decentralised procedure

(DCP).





News conference and teleconference



A news conference and teleconference on the published results will be held

today, Tuesday 25 October 2016, at 13:30 EEST in Hotel Kämp, address:

Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a

brief presentation in English on the financial review.



The event can be followed live as a webcast accessible at Orion's website at

http://www.orion.fi/en/investors. After the presentation, questions can be asked

by telephone in Finnish and English.



The teleconference code is 3897800 and the telephone numbers to participate in

the teleconference are:



Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

United Kingdom: +44 (0)20 7026 5967

United States: +1 719 325 2202



News conference recordings



A recording of the webcast of the event in English and a recording of the

presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be published on the Orion

website during Tuesday 25 October 2016.



Financial report material



Financial reports and related presentation material are available at

http://www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after publication. The website also

has a form for subscribing to Orion's releases.



Dates in Orion Calendar 2017



Financial Statement Release for 2016 Wednesday 8 February 2017



Planned to be held on Wednesday 22

Annual General Meeting 2017 March 2017







Interim Report January-March 2017 Wednesday 26 April 2017



Half-Year Financial Report January-June Wednesday 19 July 2017

2017



Thursday 26 October 2017

Interim Report January-September 2017









The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors for 2016 will be

published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2017.



For additional information about the financial review:



Jari Karlson, CFO tel. +358 10 426 2883



Tuukka Hirvonen, Communications Manager tel. +358 10 426 2721 / mobile

+358 50 966 2721



http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.orion.fi/en/investors

Financial review January-September 2016



Net sales



The Orion Group's net sales in January-September 2016 were up by 5% at EUR 794

million (EUR 754 million in January-September 2015). The net effect of currency

exchange rates was minus EUR 9 million.



The Pharmaceuticals business's net sales were up by 6% at EUR 754 (714) million.

The Pharmaceuticals business's net sales of products in the portfolio other than

Stalevo(®), Comtess(®)/Comtan(®) and Precedex(®), and excluding milestone

payments, were up by 7% at EUR 626 (584) million. Net sales of Orion's

Stalevo(®) (carbidopa, levodopa and entacapone) and Comtess(®)/Comtan(®)

(entacapone) Parkinson's drugs were down by 9% at EUR 102 (112) million, which

was 14% (16%) of the Pharmaceuticals business's net sales.



The Diagnostics business's net sales were down by 3% at EUR 41 (43) million.



Operating profit



The Orion Group's operating profit was up by 19% at EUR 256 (216) million.

Milestone payments accounted for EUR 11 (5) million of the operating profit.

Operating profit growth was enhanced by about EUR 22 million of capital gains.



The Pharmaceuticals business's operating profit was up by 18% at EUR 257 (217)

million. Milestone payments accounted for EUR 11 (5) million of the operating

profit.



The Diagnostics business's operating profit was down by 2% at EUR 6.6 (6.8)

million.



Operating expenses



The Group's sales and marketing expenses were EUR 137 (138) million.



R&D expenses were EUR 80 (77) million and accounted for 10% (10%) of the Group's

net sales. Pharmaceutical R&D expenses amounted to EUR 75 (71) million. Research

projects are reported in more detail under Pharmaceuticals in the Business

Reviews.



Administrative expenses were EUR 34 (34) million.



Other operating income and expenses were EUR 22 (1) million. They comprise

mainly about EUR 22 million of capital gains.



Group's profit



The Group's profit before taxes was up by 19% at EUR 253 (213) million. Basic

earnings per share were EUR 1.43 (1.20) and diluted earnings per share were EUR

1.43 (1.20). Equity per share was EUR 4.19 (3.59). The return on capital

employed before taxes (ROCE) was 45% (40%) and the return on equity after taxes

(ROE) 45% (44%).



Financial position



The Group's gearing was -4% (0%) and the equity ratio 60% (53%).



The Group's total liabilities at 30 September 2016 were EUR 410 (469) million.

At the end of the period, interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 173 (220)

million, including EUR 150 (200) million of long-term loans.



The Group had EUR 198 (220) million of cash and cash equivalents and money

market investments at the end of the period. The cash and cash equivalents are

invested in short-term interest-bearing instruments issued by financially solid

financial institutions and corporations.





Cash flow



Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 181 (188) million. The decrease in

cash flow was primarily due to the increase in working capital, which in turn is

mostly explained by the clear decrease in non-interest-bearing liabilities

compared with the end of the 2015.



Cash flow from investing activities was EUR -8 (-31) million, the change

relative to the comparative period being explained mostly by the sales of

shares.



Cash flow from financing activities was EUR -216 (-199) million. The change is

mainly due to purchasing of the Company's shares in June (EUR -17 million). The

purchase of own shares was based on the decision by the Board of Directors which

was announced in a stock exchange release on 27 April 2016.



Capital expenditure



The Group's capital expenditure totalled EUR 34 (30) million. This comprised EUR

29 (26) million on property, plant and equipment and EUR 4 (3) million on

intangible assets.



Outlook for 2016 (updated on 15 June 2016)



Net sales are estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015 (net sales were EUR

1,016 million in 2015).



Operating profit excluding possible capital gains is estimated to exceed EUR

270 million (operating profit was EUR 267 million in 2015).



Basis for outlook



The outlook estimate does not include capital gains, such as capital gains on

the sales of shares in Ekokem Corporation and Pharmaservice Oy. No other

significant capital gains are expected during the remainder of 2016.



A financial objective of Orion is to increase net sales. In 2016 steadily

growing products such as Dexdor(®) and the Easyhaler(®) product family are

expected to be able to compensate for the decrease in net sales due to extension

of generic competition to Stalevo(®).



Orion's Parkinson's drugs are Comtess(®), Comtan(®) and Stalevo(®). Generic

competition to them commenced in the United States in 2012 and in Europe in

2013. In the United States competition has decreased Orion's sales of these

products to low levels, but in Europe the impact has so far been less. During

2016 the competition is expected to extend in Europe. In 2015 Europe accounted

for about EUR 80 million of the net sales of Orion's Parkinson's drugs.



Sales of Dexdor and the Easyhaler product family, which are also key proprietary

drugs, are forecast to continue to grow. The patent for the Simdax(®) molecule

expired in September 2015 but this is not expected to have a material impact on

sales of the product in the current year.



Sales of generic products have been accounting for a significant proportion of

Orion's total sales, and price competition has continued in many markets.

Competition in Finland, the most important generic market for Orion, remains

intense in 2016. In addition, at the beginning of the current year there was in

Finland a change to a system in which a pharmacy is always obliged to recommend

to the customer the cheapest substitutable generic prescription drug. The

potential negative impact of this change on Orion's sales has been taken into

account in the outlook estimate. However, product launches continue to support

Orion's position as market leader. In the first half of 2016 sales of Remsima(®)

generated a significant portion of the growth in the net sales of the Speciality

Products business division. In the second half of the year the growth is

expected to slow due to the timing of tendering competitions for Remsima.



Collaboration agreements with other pharmaceutical companies are an important

component of Orion's business model. Often payments related to these agreements

are recorded in net sales, and they totalled EUR 8 million in 2015 and EUR 39

million in 2014. Forecasting the timing and amount of payments is difficult.

Possible future payments relating to agreements already made have in some cases

been conditional on, for instance, the progress of research projects or results

received, which are not known until studies have been completed. On the other

hand, making new agreements is generally a process for which neither the

schedule nor the outcome is known before the final signing of the agreement.



Investments commenced in 2012 to develop and ensure future growth, delivery

reliability and quality standards, and the related reorganisations of production

were mostly completed during 2015. They are no longer expected materially to

decrease production capacity and increase production costs. Projects launched as

part of the reorganisations to increase production efficiency are expected

gradually to improve productivity in the current and coming years. However, at

the same time depreciation on property, plant and equipment (EUR 30 million in

2015) has grown to about EUR 5 million higher than in 2012. In 2016 the Group's

total capital expenditure is expected to be higher than in 2015, when it was EUR

43 million.



Marketing expenditure will be similar to the previous year. Because the

registrations and launches of new products are projects that take more than a

year, the increases in resources and other inputs required in 2016 were planned

mainly during the previous year.



Research and development costs will be slightly higher than in 2015. They are

partly the Company's internal fixed cost items, such as salaries and maintenance

of the operating infrastructure, and partly external variable costs. External

costs arise from, among other things, long-term clinical trials, which are

typically performed in clinics located in several countries. The most important

clinical trials scheduled for 2016 are either ongoing from the previous year or

at an advanced stage of planning, therefore their cost level can be estimated

rather accurately. The accrued costs are materially affected by collaboration

arrangements and how the costs arising are allocated between Orion and its

collaboration partners. For instance, Bayer is paying the majority of the ODM-

201 research costs.



Near-term risks and uncertainties



Sales of Orion's Parkinson's drugs will decrease in 2016 due to generic

competition. The effects of the competition have been taken into account in the

outlook estimate for the current year. However, the timing of the extension and

intensity of generic competition to Stalevo in Europe still entails uncertainty

that may materially affect the accuracy of the estimate made at this stage.

Competition is expected to extend in Europe during 2016, decreasing Stalevo

sales. The basic Simdax and Dexdor patents have expired. However, the products

have other still valid product protection. Nevertheless, for these products

there is a possibility that generic competition might commence before expiry of

the respective product protection. Orion has become aware that a marketing

authorisation application for a generic version of Dexdor has been submitted in

some European countries. Orion has commenced actions to defend its rights.



Sales of individual products and also Orion's sales in individual markets may

vary, for example depending on the extent to which the ever-tougher price and

other competition prevailing in pharmaceutical markets in recent years will

specifically affect Orion's products. Deliveries of Parkinson's drugs to

Novartis, the most important collaboration partner, are based on timetables that

are jointly agreed in advance. Nevertheless, they can change, for example as a

consequence of decisions by Novartis concerning among others adjustments of

stock levels. In addition, changes in market prices and exchange rates affect

the value of deliveries to Novartis.



The exchange rate risk due to the US dollar has decreased in recent years

because the share of Orion's net sales invoiced in dollars has fallen to below

ten per cent. The greatest exchange rate risk at present relates to European

currencies such the Swedish crown and British pound. Possible Brexit is

estimated not to have material impact on Orion in the near term. However, the

overall effect of the risk due to currencies of European countries will be

abated by the fact that Orion has organisations of its own in most of these

countries, which means that in addition to sales income, there are also costs in

these currencies. Changes in the Japanese yen exchange rate have become more

important as sales of Parkinson's drugs in Japan have increased. The exchange

rate effect related to the Russian rouble has increased due to the strong

volatility of the currency. However, Russian sales are not a significant portion

of Orion's entire net sales.



Orion's broad product range may cause risks to the delivery reliability and make

it challenging to maintain the high quality standard required in production.

Authorities and key customers in different countries undertake regular and

detailed inspections of development and manufacturing of drugs at Orion's

production sites. Any remedial actions that may be required may at least

temporarily have effects that decrease delivery reliability and increase costs.

Orion's product range also includes products manufactured by other

pharmaceutical companies. Possible problems related to the delivery reliability

or quality of the products of those manufacturers may cause a risk to Orion's

delivery reliability.



Research projects always entail uncertainty factors that may either increase or

decrease estimated costs. The projects may progress more slowly or faster than

assumed, or they may be discontinued. Nonetheless, changes that may occur in

ongoing clinical studies are reflected in costs relatively slowly, and they are

not expected to have a material impact on earnings in the current year. Owing to

the nature of the research process, the timetables and costs of new studies that

are being started are known well in advance. They therefore typically do not

lead to unexpected changes in the estimated cost structure. Orion generally

undertakes the last, in other words Phase III, clinical trials in collaboration

with other pharmaceutical companies. Commencement of these collaboration

relationships and their structure also materially affect the schedule and cost

level of research projects.



Collaboration arrangements are an important component of Orion's business model.

Possible collaboration and licensing agreements related to these arrangements

also often include payments to be recorded in net sales that may materially

affect Orion's financial results. In 2014 a total of EUR 39 million of such

payments were received, which was clearly higher than average for the payments

received by Orion in previous years. The payments received in 2015 totalled EUR

8 million. The payments may be subject to certain conditions relating to the

development of research projects or sales, and whether these conditions are

triggered and the timing of triggering always entail uncertainties.



Orion's dividend distribution policy



Orion's dividend distribution takes into account the distributable funds and the

capital expenditure and other financial requirements in the medium and long term

to achieve the financial objectives.



Shares and shareholders



On 30 September 2016 Orion had a total of 141,257,828 (141,257,828) shares, of

which 38,581,154 (39,191,154) were A shares and 102,676,674 (102,066,674) B

shares. The Group's share capital was EUR 92,238,541.46 (92,238,541.46). At the

end of September 2016 Orion held 783,366 (427,716) B shares as treasury shares.

On 30 September 2016 the aggregate number of votes conferred by the A and B

shares was 873,516,388 (885,462,038) excluding treasury shares.



At the end of September 2016, Orion had 48,824 (49,219) registered shareholders.



Voting rights conferred by shares



Each A share entitles its holder to twenty (20) votes at General Meetings of

Shareholders and each B share one (1) vote. However, a shareholder cannot vote

more than 1/20 of the aggregate number of votes from the different share classes

represented at a General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company itself and Orion

Pension Fund do not have the right to vote at an Orion Corporation General

Meeting of Shareholders.



Both share classes, A and B, confer equal rights to the Company's assets and

dividends.



Conversion of shares



The Articles of Association entitle shareholders to demand the conversion of

their A shares to B shares within the limitation on the maximum number of shares

of a class. In January-September 2016 325,000 shares were converted.



Trading in Orion's shares



Orion's A shares and B shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Large Cap

group under the Healthcare sector heading under the trading codes ORNAV and

ORNBV. Trading in both of the Company's share classes commenced on 3 July 2006,

and information on trading in the Company's shares has been available since this

date.



On 30 September 2016 the market capitalisation of the Company's shares,

excluding treasury shares, was EUR 4,918 million.



Orion shares are also traded on various alternative trading platforms in

addition to Nasdaq Helsinki.



Authorisations of the Board of Directors



Orion's Board of Directors was authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 22

March 2016 to decide on acquisition of shares in the Company and on a share

issue in which shares held by the Company can be conveyed.



On 27 April 2016 Orion's Board of Directors decided to acquire shares in the

Company as authorised by the Annual General Meeting. In the period 3-15 June

2016 the Company acquired 500,000 B shares in the Company in accordance with the

decision. The shares were acquired for use as part of the Orion Group's

incentive plans. Following the acquisitions, the Board of Directors does not

have any outstanding authorisation to decide to acquire shares in the Company.



The Board of Directors is authorised to decide on conveyance of no more than

600,000 Orion Corporation B shares held by the Company. The authorisation to

issue shares is valid for five years from the decision taken by the Annual

General Meeting. The terms and conditions of the authorisation were reported in

more detail in a stock exchange release on 22 March 2016.



The Board of Directors is not authorised to increase the share capital or to

issue bonds with warrants or convertible bonds or stock options.



Share-based Incentive Plan



Orion Group's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016



In February 2016 the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on a new

share-based incentive plan for key persons of the Group. The Plan includes

earning periods and the Board of Directors will annually decide on the beginning

and duration of the earning periods in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Board of

Directors will decide on the earnings criteria and on targets to be established

for them at the beginning of each earning period. The target group of the Plan

consists of a maximum of 50 people. The total maximum amount of rewards to be

paid on the basis of the Plan is 500,000 Orion Corporation B shares and a cash

payment corresponding to the value of the shares. The incentive plan is reported

in more detail in a stock exchange release on 2 February 2016.



Share ownership



Orion's shares are in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland, and

Euroclear Finland maintains Orion's official shareholder register.



At the end of September 2016, Orion had a total of 48,824 (49,219) registered

shareholders, of whom 96% (96%) were private individuals holding 40% (41%) of

the entire share stock and 61% (62%) of the total votes. There were altogether

59 (59) million nominee-registered shares, which was 42% (42%) of all shares,

and they conferred entitlement to 9% (9%) of the total votes.



At the end of September 2016 Orion held 783,366 (427,716) B shares as treasury

shares, which is 0.55% (0.3%) of the Company's total share stock and 0.09%

(0.05%) of the total votes.



Personnel



The average number of employees in the Orion Group in January-September 2016 was

3,442 (3,442). At the end of September 2016 the Group had a total of 3,445

(3,392) employees, of whom 2,784 (2,722) worked in Finland and 661 (670) outside

Finland.



Salaries and other personnel expenses in January-September 2016 totalled EUR

162 (163) million.



Significant legal proceedings



Companies belonging to the Orion Group are parties to various legal disputes,

which are not, however, considered to be significant legal proceedings for the

Group.



Business Reviews





Pharmaceuticals



Review of human pharmaceuticals market



Finland is the most important individual market for Orion, generating about one-

third of the total net sales. According to IMS Health statistics, Finnish

wholesale of human pharmaceuticals in January-September 2016 was up by 4% on the

previous year at EUR 1,680 (1,620) million. Orion was able to increase its sales

faster than market growth, and strengthened its position as leader in marketing

pharmaceuticals in Finland. According to statistics collected by IMS Health,

Orion's wholesale of human pharmaceuticals in Finland in January-September 2016

amounted to EUR 217 (195) million, up by 12% compared with the previous year.

Orion's market share of Finnish pharmaceuticals markets was 13% (12%).



The most important individual therapy area for Orion is still the treatment of

Parkinson's disease. Orion's branded Parkinson's drugs containing entacapone

(Stalevo(®), Comtess(® )and Comtan(®)) account for under 15% of the Group's net

sales.



Total sales of all Parkinson's drugs:



EUR or USD million MAT6/2016 MAT6/2015 Change %

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

United States USD 876 850 +3%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe TOP 5 EUR 919 956 -4%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Japan EUR 608 543 +12%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Source: IMS Health pharmaceutical sales statistics MAT6/2016 (7/2015-6/2016)





The five largest European markets for Parkinson's disease drugs were Germany,

the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy.



Total sales of all Parkinson's drugs containing entacapone:



EUR or USD million MAT6/2016 MAT6/2015 Change %

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

United States USD 71 96 -26%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe TOP 5 EUR 118 135 -12%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Japan EUR 72 60 +21%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Source: IMS Health pharmaceutical sales statistics MAT6/2016 (7/2015-6/2016)





Total sales of Orion's branded Parkinson's drugs:



EUR or USD million MAT6/2016 MAT6/2015 Change %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

United States * USD 9 14 -34%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe TOP 5 EUR 80 108 -25%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Japan EUR 72 60 +21%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Source: IMS Health pharmaceutical sales statistics MAT6/2016 (7/2015-6/2016)

*) Sales of generic entacapone products by Sandoz, which is part of the

Novartis Group, were previously included in US sales but are no longer

included.





Sales of Orion's branded Parkinson's drugs decreased in Europe due to

commencement of generic competition. Sales increased in Japan mainly because

Stalevo was launched in that market during 2015. The market share of Orion's

branded Parkinson's drugs was 1% in the United States, on average 9% in the five

largest European markets and 12% in Japan.



According to IMS Health pharmaceutical sales statistics, in Europe total sales

of the most common intravenous anaesthetics and intensive care sedatives

(propofol, midazolam, remifentanil and dexmedetomidine) in the 12-month period

ending in June 2016 were up by 4% at EUR 530 (511) million. According to IMS

Health pharmaceutical sales statistics, sales of Orion's Dexdor(®) intensive

care sedative (dexmedetomidine) were up by 26% at EUR 41 (32) million in Europe.



Net sales and operating profit of the Pharmaceuticals business



In January-September 2016 the Pharmaceuticals business's net sales were EUR 754

(714) million and its operating profit was EUR 257 (217) million. Milestone

payments accounted for EUR 11 (5) million of the net sales and operating profit,

and comprised mainly a milestone payment of EUR 5 million from Bayer related to

ODM-201 project technology transfer and milestone payments related to marketing

rights to the Easyhaler product family. The operating profit of the

Pharmaceuticals business was 34% (30%) of the segment's net sales.



Net sales of Orion's top ten pharmaceuticals in January-September 2016 were up

by 9% at EUR 337 (310) million. They accounted for 45% (43%) of the total net

sales of the Pharmaceuticals business. Net sales of the Pharmaceuticals business

other than Stalevo(®), Comtess(®)/Comtan(®) and Precedex(®) and excluding

milestone payments were up by 7% at EUR 626 (584) million.



Proprietary Products



The product portfolio of Proprietary Products consists of patented prescription

products in three therapy areas: central nervous system diseases, oncology and

critical care, and Easyhaler(®) pulmonary drugs.



Net sales of Proprietary Products in January-September 2016 were up by 10% at

EUR 269 (244) million. Growth was enhanced by higher milestone payments than in

the previous year, but product sales were also higher than in the comparative

period. Sales of Parkinson's drugs continued to decline, but this decline was

compensated by the good growth in sales of other products.



Orion's drugs for treatment of Parkinson's disease are Stalevo(®) (active

ingredients carbidopa, levodopa and entacapone) and Comtess(®)/Comtan(®)

(entacapone). Their total net sales in January-September 2016 were down by 9% at

EUR 102 (112) million. In the United States Orion's Parkinson's drugs have

several generic competitors. In Europe Comtess and Comtan have several generic

competitors, and generic competition to Stalevo is extending. In addition, in

certain countries compulsory price reductions related to the opening of the

market to generic competition are reducing Orion's sales. In Japan the first

marketing authorisations for generic Comtan products were granted, but generic

competition has not yet commenced.



Breakdown of sales of Parkinson's drugs:



EUR million 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change %

--------------------------------------------------------

Stalevo deliveries to Novartis 54 51 +5%

--------------------------------------------------------

Comtan deliveries to Novartis 22 25 -12%

--------------------------------------------------------

Orion's Stalevo sales 23 31 -25%

--------------------------------------------------------

Orion's Comtess sales 3 5 -36%

--------------------------------------------------------



Net sales of Simdax(®), a drug for treatment of acute decompensated heart

failure, in January-September 2016 were up by 9% at EUR 41 (37) million. Simdax

is sold in altogether over fifty countries worldwide.



Total net sales of the Easyhaler(®) product family for treatment of asthma and

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were up by 28% in January-September 2016

at EUR 47 (37) million. The increase was mainly due to sales of the Bufomix

Easyhaler(®) combined formulation (budesonide-formoterol). Sales of Bufomix

Easyhaler were up by 78% at EUR 20 (11) million in January-September 2016. After

the review period, through the decentralised procedure the budesonide-formoterol

Easyhaler combined formulation received marketing authorisation for Germany,

where the national approval process has commenced. Processing of marketing

authorisation applications for the combined formulation is ongoing in the United

Kingdom and France. Orion is expanding Easyhaler production at the Espoo

pharmaceuticals production plant. Orion has entered into a collaboration

agreement with Menarini for the co-marketing of the budesonide-formoterol

Easyhaler(®) combined formulation in Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. In

addition, the parties have agreed an exclusive licence and distribution

arrangement for Menarini in France and Turkey.



Net sales of Orion's Dexdor(®) intensive care sedative (dexmedetomidine) in

January-September 2016 were up by 26% at EUR 41 (32) million.





Specialty Products



Net sales of the Specialty Products business division's off-patent, i.e. generic

prescription drugs, self-care products and biosimilars in January-September

2016 were up by 10% at EUR 372 (339) million. Sales of generic entacapone

products were down by 44% at EUR 10 (17) million. Sales of products from the

rest of the portfolio were up by 13%. About one-third of this growth came from

the biosimilar Remsima(®).



Finland, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe and Russia are the most important

markets for Specialty Products. The business division's sales in Finland in

January-September 2016 were up by 8% at EUR 218 (201) million. Orion managed to

increase its sales, especially in prescription drugs. Sales were up by 19% at

EUR 60 (51) million in Scandinavia and up by 10% at EUR 41 (38) million in

Eastern Europe and Russia.



Net sales of Remsima(®) for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis among other things

were EUR 31 (17) million in January-September 2016. In the first half of 2016

the product grew especially strongly because Orion won many tendering

competitions in 2015, such as the national tendering competition in Denmark,

which were not yet apparent in sales in the first half of 2015. The reason for

the clear slowdown in growth apparent in the third quarter is that Orion did not

win the national tendering competition in Norway for the twelve-month period

beginning in March 2016, and a significant portion of net sales came from

Denmark, which was already contributing to sales in the comparative period.

Remsima is a biosimilar infliximab developed and manufactured by Orion's

collaboration partner, for which Orion has marketing rights in the Nordic

countries and Estonia.



Animal Health



In the Nordic countries and some Eastern European markets Orion itself sells

veterinary drugs, and in other markets the Company operates through partners. In

addition, in the Nordic countries Orion markets and sells veterinary drugs

manufactured by several other companies. Orion's Animal Health business division

has a strong market position in the Nordic countries, its home markets.



Net sales of the Animal Health business division in January-September 2016 were

down by 10% at EUR 54 (59) million. A large part of the decrease in net sales is

explained by the milestone payment recorded on the sale of product rights

included net sales in the comparative period. Sales of the animal sedative

product family at EUR 16 (21) million accounted for 29% (35%) of the division's

net sales. The product family comprises Orion's animal sedatives Dexdomitor(®)

(dexmedetomidine), Domitor(®) (medetomidine) and Domosedan(®) (detomidine), and

antagonist Antisedan(®) (atipamezole), which reverses the effects of the

sedatives.



Sales of Sileo(®) launched in 2015 and indicated for alleviation of fear

associated with noise in dogs have started well, especially thanks to the

deliveries made to the partner in the United States. Net sales of Sileo in

January­-September 2016 were EUR 4 million.



Fermion



Fermion manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for Orion and other

pharmaceutical companies. Its product range comprises nearly 30 pharmaceutical

ingredients. For other pharmaceutical companies Fermion manufactures generic

pharmaceutical ingredients and offers contract manufacturing services for

development and manufacturing of new active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Fermion's net sales in January-September 2016 excluding pharmaceutical

ingredients supplied for Orion's own use were down by 24% at EUR 33 (43) million

and accounted for over one-half of Fermion's entire net sales.



Research and development projects



The Group's R&D expenses in January-September 2016 were EUR 80 (77) million, of

which the Pharmaceuticals business accounted for EUR 75 (71) million. The

Group's R&D expenses accounted for 10% (10%) of the Group's net sales. R&D

expenses also include expenses related to development of the current portfolio.



In 2014 Orion commenced global collaboration with Bayer in the development and

commercialisation of a novel oral androgen receptor antagonist (ODM-201). The

companies have an ongoing joint Phase III clinical trial (ARAMIS) for evaluation

of the efficacy and safety of ODM-201 in patients with non-metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).



Orion and Bayer have agreed to expand the ODM-201 development programme and

during 2016 commence a new Phase III trial (ARASENS) that will evaluate the

efficacy and safety of the drug candidate in combination with standard androgen

deprivation therapy (ADT) and the chemotherapy drug docetaxel in patients having

newly diagnosed metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) who are

starting hormone therapy.



Orion has an ongoing project to broaden the range of the Easyhaler(®) product

family. Orion is developing a fluticasone-salmeterol combined formulation for

European markets. In this formulation fluticasone acts as an anti-inflammatory

agent and salmeterol acts as a long-acting bronchodilator. In autumn 2015 Orion

completed the additional trials with the budesonide-formoterol combined

formulation in the Easyhaler(®) product family. Processing of the marketing

authorisation applications submitted is ongoing in France and the United Kingdom

based on the results received. In this formulation budesonide acts as an anti-

inflammatory agent and formoterol acts as a long-acting bronchodilator.



Orion is continuing development of an alpha-2c adrenoceptor antagonist (ORM-

12741) for treatment of symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in collaboration with

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. Orion has an ongoing Phase IIa clinical trial with

a new drug formulation. In the initial Phase IIa clinical trial conducted by

Orion, the efficacy and safety of the drug candidate in treatment of cognitive

and behavioural symptoms related to Alzheimer's disease were investigated with

positive results.



Orion has an ongoing Phase II clinical trial with orally administered

levosimendan (ODM-109) for treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral

sclerosis (ALS). Levosimendan is a troponin C selective calcium sensitiser

enhancing cardiac and skeletal muscle function. Available studies indicate that

levosimendan has the potential to support diaphragm and thus respiratory

function as well as strength and endurance of other skeletal muscles in patients

with ALS.



Orion has commenced a Phase II clinical trial with a drug candidate for

treatment of symptoms of Parkinson's disease in which the COMT inhibitor (ODM-

104) developed by Orion is combined with the pharmaceutical ingredients

carbidopa and long-acting levodopa used to treat Parkinson's disease. In the

trial the efficacy of the drug candidate in treating symptoms of Parkinson's

disease will be investigated and the product will be compared with a Stalevo

product already in the markets in which the active ingredients are the COMT

inhibitor entacapone, carbidopa and levodopa.



Orion has an ongoing Phase II clinical trial with a new targeted FGFR+VEGFR

inhibitor (ODM-203) for treatment of cancers. The trial will investigate the

efficacy of the drug candidate in slowing the growth of solid cancerous tumours

in patients in which FGFR changes in cancerous tumours have been detected.



Orion has decided to discontinue trials with a CYP17 enzyme and androgen

receptor inhibitor (ODM-204) for treatment of castration-resistant prostate

cancer (CRPC) based on the pharmacokinetic findings of the Phase I clinical

trial.



Orion is commencing a Phase I clinical trial with the BET protein inhibitor

(ODM-207) which inhibit transcription of key oncogenes such as Myc in many

cancers. In preclinical studies, ODM-207 has shown antiproliferative effects in

several solid tumour cell lines. The trial will investigate the safety and the

tolerability of ODM-207 and provisionally will assess antitumour activity in

cancer patients.



Orion's partner Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will develop and commercialise

levosimendan in US and Canadian markets for a new cardiovascular indication,

prevention of low cardiac output syndrome (LCOS) in cardiac surgery patients.

The company has an ongoing Phase III clinical trial for this indication. In

addition, Tenax was investigating the possibility of gaining an additional

indication of septic shock for levosimendan, but the clinical trial results

reported in October did not support further development for this indication.



Orion's collaboration partner Recro Pharma, Inc. is developing an intranasal

formulation of dexmedetomidine for treatment of pain. Recro has decided to

change the target indication from post-operational pain to peri-procedural pain.

The company has announced that it is planning to commence a new clinical Phase

II trial concerning the new indication.



In addition, Orion has several projects in the early research phase

investigating central nervous system diseases, cancer and neuropathic pain,

among others.



Diagnostics



Orion Diagnostica manufactures convenient and quick in vitro diagnostic tests

and testing systems suitable for point-of-care testing. Net sales of the

Diagnostics business in January-September 2016 were down by 3% at EUR 41 (43)

million.



QuikRead(®) infection tests remained the main product, with sales continuing to

increase. With the help of CRP tests from the QuikRead go(®) product family in

infectious disease diagnostics, antibiotic treatment can be targeted at patients

that need it and unnecessary use of antibiotics avoided in situations in which a

patient would not benefit from them. Avoiding unnecessary antibiotic treatments

helps in tackling the growing problem of antibiotic resistance.



Launching of the first Orion GenRead(®) test system products - an instrument and

a C. difficile test for detecting C. difficile bacteria causing intestinal

infection related to antibiotic treatment - continued as planned. The test gives

the first positive C. difficile results already within 20 minutes, which is a

significant advantage in treating a patient. Orion GenRead(®) is based on an

isothermal nucleic acid amplification technique, SIBA(® )technology.



The operating profit of the Diagnostics business was down by 2% at EUR 6.6 (6.8)

million. The operating profit accounted for 16% (16%) of the segment's net

sales.







Espoo, 25 October 2016



Board of Directors of Orion Corporation



Orion Corporation











Timo Lappalainen Jari Karlson



President and CEO CFO





Tables





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR million Q3/16 Q3/15 Change % 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change % 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales 258.6 239.1 +8.2% 793.6 754.0 +5.3% 1,015.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cost of goods sold -106.8 -105.3 +1.4% -308.5 -291.2 +5.9% -405.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross profit 151.7 133.7 +13.4% 485.1 462.8 +4.8% 609.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other operating income

and expenses 22.4 1.1 22.3 0.8 1.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sales and marketing

expenses -44.6 -42.8 +4.3% -137.4 -137.6 -0.2% -190.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R&D expenses -26.9 -23.3 +15.6% -80.3 -76.5 +5.0% -108.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Administrative

expenses -10.5 -10.2 +3.8% -33.9 -33.8 +0.5% -46.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating profit 92.0 58.6 +57.1% 255.9 215.6 +18.7% 266.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finance income 0.2 0.0 +707.0% 0.6 0.6 -1.7% 0.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finance expenses -1.2 -1.6 -21.2% -3.7 -4.1 -10.3% -5.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Share of associated

companies' results 0.4 0.4 -5.2% 0.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit before taxes 91.0 57.0 +59.5% 253.2 212.6 +19.1% 262.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Income tax expense -18.5 -11.7 +58.1% -51.8 -43.8 +18.1% -54.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit for the period 72.5 45.3 +59.9% 201.5 168.8 +19.4% 208.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME INCLUDING

TAX EFFECTS





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Change in value of

cash flow hedges 0.0 0.1 0.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Change in value of

available-for-sale

financial assets -5.7 -0.2 -5.2 0.8 1.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Translation

differences -1.4 -1.6 -5.2 1.6 1.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Items that may be

reclassified

subsequently to profit

and loss -7.1 -1.7 -10.3 2.5 3.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Items due to

remeasurement of

defined benefit plans -0.0 0.0 -0.0 -0.3 49.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Items that will not be

reclassified to profit

and loss -0.0 0.0 -0.0 -0.3 49.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other comprehensive

income net of tax -7.1 -1.7 -10.4 2.2 52.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Comprehensive income

for the period

including tax effects 65.4 43.7 +49.8% 191.1 171.0 +11.8% 260.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE

TO:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Owners of the parent

company 72.5 45.3 +59.9% 201.5 168.8 +19.4% 208.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-controlling

interests 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Owners of the parent

company 65.4 43.7 +49.8% 191.1 171.0 +11.8% 260.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-controlling

interests 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basic earnings per

share, EUR (1)) 0.52 0.32 +60.3% 1.43 1.20 +19.4% 1.48

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Diluted earnings per

share, EUR (1)) 0.52 0.32 +60.3% 1.43 1.20 +19.4% 1.48

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation,

amortisation and

impairment 10.2 9.9 +2.7% 30.4 31.0 -2.1% 41.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Personnel expenses 49.2 49.3 -0.2% 162.3 163.3 -0.6% 220.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





1) The figure has been calculated from the profit attributable to the owners

of the parent company.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



ASSETS







EUR million 9/16 9/15 Change % 12/15

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Property, plant and equipment 282.0 272.3 +3.6% 276.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Goodwill 13.5 13.5 13.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Intangible rights 38.5 42.9 -10.2% 41.7

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other intangible assets 2.5 2.5 -0.9% 2.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Investments in associates 0.1 2.6 -97.3% 2.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Available-for-sale financial assets 0.4 6.6 -94.7% 6.9

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pension asset 18.6 24.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deferred tax assets 1.1 8.3 -86.5% 1.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other non-current assets 3.9 2.9 +32.2% 4.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-current assets total 360.5 351.5 +2.6% 373.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Inventories 218.4 189.5 +15.3% 205.7

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trade receivables 185.5 170.5 +8.8% 192.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other receivables 35.9 42.3 -15.2% 31.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Money market investments 20.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash and cash equivalents 178.2 220.2 -19.1% 245.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current assets total 638.0 622.5 +2.5% 674.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Assets total 998.6 974.0 +2.5% 1,047.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES







EUR million 9/16 9/15 Change % 12/15

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Share capital 92.2 92.2 92.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Expendable fund 0.5 0.5 0.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other reserves 2.1 6.7 -69.0% 6.9

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Retained earnings 494.1 405.7 +21.





