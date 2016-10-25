       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
REMINDER/Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Canada Nominee to Participate in Question-And-Answer Session at University of Ottawa

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Mr. Justice Malcolm Rowe will take part in a question-and-answer session moderated by Professor Daniel Jutras at the University of Ottawa with members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, members of the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and representatives from the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party.

Notes for Media:

Contacts:
Valerie Gervais
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Justice
613-992-4621

PMO Media Relations

613-957-5555



More information:
http://www.justice.gc.ca



0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z