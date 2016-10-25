REMINDER/Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Canada Nominee to Participate in Question-And-Answer Session at University of Ottawa
ID: 502526
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Mr. Justice Malcolm Rowe will take part in a question-and-answer session moderated by Professor Daniel Jutras at the University of Ottawa with members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, members of the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and representatives from the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party.
Notes for Media:
