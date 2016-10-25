BidPal Offers #GivingTuesday Best Practices for Fundraising Success

Launches Online #GivingTuesday Resource Center for Nonprofits

(firmenpresse) - INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- , the leader in mobile bidding and fundraising technology for nonprofits, has developed five fundraising best practices for nonprofits to help make #GivingTuesday a success. The best practices, plus more advice and fundraising tools, are available in BidPal's free online . .

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many people focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its founding in 2011 by the 92nd Street Y in New York, more than 4,300 organizations have participated in #GivingTuesday, raising more than $56 million for nonprofits worldwide.

"For nonprofits, #GivingTuesday is one of the biggest giving days of the year as it kicks off the year-end fundraising season," said Karrie Wozniak, vice president of sales and marketing for BidPal. "As nonprofits are planning their end-of-year fundraising, we hope these best practices and #GivingTuesday resources will be helpful in maximizing their efforts."

BidPal's best practices for #GivingTuesday success include:

1. . Nonprofits should set campaign goals and communicate them with their employees and constituents. They should develop a promotional campaign to educate the public about their goals and what the funds will be used for. Corporate partners should be approached about matching donations.

2. . Nonprofits should take advantage of available #GivingTuesday social media hashtags to begin building a drumbeat leading up to #GivingTuesday. Share stories about last year's fundraising success through the voices of your beneficiaries, employees and corporate partners. Use these stories in social media, on your website, and in other communication vehicles.

3. . Everyone has their favorite mode of communication, so make sure you use various channels to reach donors. This may include phone calls, email, traditional mail, social media and texting.



4. . Make it easy for your donors to give on #GivingTuesday by creating a donation page specific to the day. This page is a great destination that you can link to in emails and on social media if donors want to learn more and get involved. BidPal offers current clients an easy way through our .

5. . This is a busy time of year, so giving donors an easy way to give will be important to success. Fundraising by text apps, such as Text2Give®, offer a personal and direct opportunity to communicate with donors and raise immediate funds.

BidPal will host a free webinar, #GivingTuesday Guidelines: Mobile Fundraising Lessons From Real Nonprofits, on November 1 at 1 pm ET. Information and registration are available at .

More resources for #GivingTuesday can be found at .

creates mobile fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors and raise more money. Since 2008, our Cloud-based mobile and payment solutions have helped over 2,800 organizations raise more than $1 billion through 8,300 events and connect with over one million unique donors. BidPal was ranked #74 on the 2013 Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies and #1 in Indiana. BidPal was named a Techpoint MIRA Awards winner in 2013 for Emerging Technology Company of the Year and Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation. Connect with us on at .

For information contact:



Linda Muskin

847.432.7300





Mara Conklin

847.816.9411





More information:

http://www.bidpal.com



PressRelease by

BidPal

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 10:02

Language: English

News-ID 502527

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BidPal

Stadt: INDIANAPOLIS, IN





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease